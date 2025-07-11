Best AI Humanizers to Try in 2025

AI humanizers rewrite machine-generated content to make it more natural and human-like. These tools are also leveraged to pass AI detector tests in various fields, such as academia and digital publishing.

The models in AI humanizers analyze text written by LLMs to spot awkward or uncommon phrasing, reduce repetition of certain words, and introduce tonal diversity. You can also customize these platforms to follow your style to receive a personalized output.

This helps content writers, marketers, students, and many knowledge workers quickly produce well-written documents.

And there are many options to choose from. Each AI humanizer offers unique features and functionalities that can elevate your writing and editing workflows.

However, it can be challenging to manually test every potential fit to determine which text humanizer is right for you. Experimenting with different settings and LLMs can take days, if not weeks.

In this article, let’s look at the top five AI humanizer tools you can consider in 2025.





Humanize AI

Humanize AI by HumanizeAI.io converts machine-generated text into conversational, human-readable, and SEO-friendly content, making it suitable for various applications. It can help marketers produce engaging articles, students write immersive essays, and business professionals refine their reports.

The solution can successfully enhance text generated by various LLM-powered content writing tools, including ChatGPT, Jasper, QuillBot, Grammarly, Gemini, DeepSeek, Grok, and Claude. This versatility makes Humanize AI future-proof, allowing you to use it in virtually any content writing workflow.

It offers three modes: Basic, Aggressive, and Enhanced, further increasing its flexibility. Additionally, you can adjust the readability level of the refined text to suit your needs, including standard, high school, and university levels.

Furthermore, this platform supports multiple languages, which can be helpful for global brands or creators producing content for diverse audiences.

The best part is that all text outputs are plagiarism-free while retaining the original meaning, context, and flow. This reliability ensures that you polish your text with peace of mind for any use case at any time.

The unique feature of Humanize AI is that it allows hyper-customization with keywords. When humanizing a block of text, you can lock certain words and phrases to protect the SEO value of the content.

Consequently, the humanizer is quite effective in professional digital publishing applications. It accelerates the overall writing process and reduces dependency on editors, minimizing operational costs for businesses.

The standard plan costs $20 per month when billed monthly. Users can humanize 50,000 words per month. If you’re considering it for the long term, you can subscribe to it annually to save 80% by paying just $ 4 per month.





Undetectable AI

Undetectable AI is known for helping editors and evaluators detect LLM-written text and for enabling writers to humanize machine-generated content. Its AI detector even mentions the model that is most likely to have generated the text you are examining.

The platform assures that you can use it to pass AI detection tests with 100% scores. This will allow you to use AI to produce content and academic work safely and confidently for any audience.

Publishing content after modifying it with this tool can also help you elevate your organic search visibility. Search engines like Google often penalize LLM-generated content because it fails to engage users effectively. You are less likely to encounter such issues if your articles are humanized with AI.

Additionally, it excels at personalizing messages. Business professionals, such as sales representatives, can leverage Undetectable AI to polish their outreach emails and text messages.

Although the primary language is English, the solution supports over 50 languages globally, including Arabic, German, French, Spanish, Japanese, Hindi, and Chinese. Their support team is also available to help you with adoption, enabling you to hit the ground running.

The tool charges you based on the number of words you humanize with it. The minimum word count is 10,000 words per month, which will cost you $19/month if paid monthly or $5/month when paid annually.

Walter Writes AI

Walter Writes AI rewrites LLM-generated text on a structural and semantic level to humanize content, making it one of the most effective solutions in this niche. This is different from surface-level paraphrasing to ensure your final draft stands out.

Even legal professionals can utilize this platform to enhance their documents while preserving their original intent. The clauses and articles will convey the same meaning without missing any essential facts.

The user-friendly interface displays AI detection scores from various tools, including GPTZero, Originality.ai, and Turnitin. If the scores are unsatisfactory, you can instantly rewrite and refine your content, streamlining your content development process.

You can customize the rewriter to suit your specific use case. For instance, when writing an email, you can select the Business tone. Similarly, if you are writing a landing page, select Marketing.

Moreover, to further elevate your writing workflow, Walter Writes AI offers an integrated plagiarism checker to ensure you produce unique content. This is particularly essential for authors producing content for different publications or academics writing papers and reports.

The solution allows you to rewrite 300 words for free to test its models. It will help you determine whether Walter Writes AI is the right fit for your needs. The premium plans start at $10 per month, when billed monthly, or $7 per month when billed annually, for a monthly word limit of 10,000 words.

However, a major drawback is that it only accepts 500 words per request for the most affordable subscription, which can be limiting.





QuillBot

QuillBot offers a plethora of AI-powered writing assistants, including a paraphraser, grammar checker, AI detector, summarizer, and, of course, a humanizer. This makes it one of the comprehensive AI-driven suites for content writers.

One of the standout features of this solution is its web extension, which is compatible with any Chromium-based browser. Consequently, you don’t need to manually copy and paste AI-generated text into its interface. Rather, it will work directly where you are drafting the content, such as text editors like Google Docs.

This accelerates your writing and editing process while keeping the tech stack lean and agile. Not to mention, you can effortlessly bring it into any workflows where you write.

For instance, when writing a LinkedIn post or replying to a comment, QuillBot’s AI humanizer will recommend suggestions to enhance your message right where you type it.

Additionally, the AI humanizer can add emotionality and warmth in various regional dialects of the English language, including those from the UK, US, Australia, and Canada. It allows you not only to pass AI detection tests but also to personalize your content to resonate more effectively with your audience.

The solution also makes it easy for you with predefined models that humanize machine-generated text in various styles. Some models include formal, academic, creative, and simple, which address a wide range of use cases.

You can try its free plan that allows you to test various tools within QuillBot’s suite, including the AI humanizer. However, this tier allows you to use only the basic model. The premium plan starts at $4.17 per month when billed annually.





StealthWriter

StealthWriter is an SEO tool that transforms LLM-generated text into human-readable text. It is particularly effective for digital marketing professionals and content creators to meet the editorial standards of online publications and platforms.

This humanizer understands the context of the input text and rewrites it structurally while retaining its semantic value. Furthermore, the integrated AI detector immediately indicates whether the new text blurb is passable as human-written.

One of the standout aspects of StealthWriter is its ethical transparency. The platform clearly states the purpose of the tool and emphasizes that it shouldn’t be abused. This is key to ensure that AI humanizers aren’t leveraged for academic dishonesty or misrepresenting original authorship.

The tool offers a free plan, where you can humanize up to 300 words per request with a model called Ninja, capped at a daily limit of 5,000 words. It may be sufficient for most beginners with modest requirements.

The first premium tier costs $20 per month, charged monthly, or $200 per year when billed annually, and allows you to humanize up to 400 words per request. Here, the monthly limit is 20,000 words, and you get access to StealthWriter’s advanced Ghost model.

Wrapping Up

Various digital publications, academic institutions, and content platforms are using proprietary AI detectors to evaluate submissions. Writers need advanced solutions to overcome these barriers and get their work accepted and published.

AI humanizers play a crucial role in rewriting text flagged as machine-generated by various detectors. They add nuance, tonality, and emotion to pass AI detectors, allowing authors to earn the credit for their work.

There are several AI humanizers in the market that can help you achieve this.

Humanize AI stands out due to its simplicity and reliability across multiple use cases. Undetectable AI can help you sound more human and remove plagiarism. Walter Writes AI excels at deep structural rewriting.

QuillBot brings a suite of AI-powered content writing solutions to elevate your overall workflow. StealthWriter has a strong focus on SEO, ensuring the marketing value of a content piece.