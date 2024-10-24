Booking.com Reveals Best Airports for Business Travelers in U.S. and Worldwide

Booking.com for Business has released the Business Travel Airport Index, ranking the top airports for business travelers based on various factors such as lounges, direct flight routes, nearby hotels, and proximity to business districts. The report assesses both U.S. and international airports, giving each a business travel score out of 10, to help frequent business travelers optimize their journeys.

Top U.S. Airports for Business Travel

According to the index, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Georgia is the best airport for business travel in the United States, scoring 7.98 out of 10. ATL boasts an impressive 237 direct flight routes, 43% of which offer business class. Additionally, the airport offers 40 hotels within a two-mile radius and is just an 18-minute drive from downtown Atlanta, making it an ideal choice for business travelers with tight schedules. The airport also features over 100 shops and diverse dining options, providing travelers ample ways to pass the time before their flights.

Tied for second place are Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California and Miami International Airport (MIA) in Florida, each scoring 6.90 out of 10.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) features 22 lounges and 189 direct routes, more than half of which offer business class. LAX is also surrounded by 30 hotels within a two-mile radius. One of the unique amenities at LAX is its farmers market, which offers fresh produce and a variety of food stands catering to health-conscious travelers.

Miami International Airport (MIA) provides 22 lounges and services 189 direct routes, with more than half offering business class. While known for its tourist appeal, Miami is also a growing hub for international trade and finance. MIA offers relaxation options such as spas, a yoga room, and a chapel, in addition to a 10,000 square foot shopping experience at The Shoppes at Ocean Drive.

Best U.S. Airports for Specific Business Travel Factors

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York offers the most lounges in the U.S., with 27 lounges catering to business travelers.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas leads with the most direct flight routes—a total of 258, though only 22% offer business class options. Despite having only two hotels nearby, DFW performs well across most factors.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida has the most car rental options of any U.S. airport, with 797 rental vehicles available to travelers, making it easier to reach the business district in just 24 minutes.

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Nevada provides the most hotels within a two-mile radius, with 83 hotels available for travelers, ideal for those with late arrivals or early departures.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Arizona is the closest airport to its local business district, with just a 10-minute drive to downtown Phoenix, making it highly convenient for business meetings.

Top International Airports for Business Travel

Globally, Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the United Arab Emirates was named the best airport for business travel, scoring an impressive 9.73 out of 10. DXB operates 264 direct routes, with 94.7% of them offering business class options. The airport is surrounded by 48 hotels within a two-mile radius and is just an 18-minute drive from Dubai’s Business Bay area, making it highly accessible for business travelers. The airport also boasts luxury shopping, with high-end brands available at Dubai Duty Free, offering business travelers an opportunity to make tax-free purchases or participate in raffles for luxury cars and cash prizes.

Tokyo-Haneda International Airport (HND) in Japan ranks second globally with a score of 8.56 out of 10. Haneda is the closest airport to Tokyo’s city center, with a 30-minute drive to the Marunouchi District. The airport offers 28 lounges, and over 95% of its routes include business class options. Travelers can enjoy traditional Japanese food at the Oedo Food Hall or relax in the airport’s 24-hour spa, Izumi Tenku no Yu, which includes hot springs and baths.

Frankfurt Main Airport (FRA) in Germany rounds out the top three international airports, with a score of 8.39. Frankfurt Airport operates 293 direct routes, though only 44.37% offer business class. The airport is just a 16-minute drive from the Bankenviertel, Frankfurt’s financial district, and features facilities designed for relaxation, such as the Room of Silence and soundproof Silent Chairs that let passengers listen to their favorite music in peace.

Best International Airports for Specific Business Travel Factors

Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) in Bangkok, Thailand, leads with the most lounges, offering 40 lounges for business travelers.

Istanbul Airport (IST) in Turkey offers the widest range of direct flight routes, with 301 routes, 91% of which provide business class.

Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha, Qatar, stands out for having business class options on 100% of its direct routes.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in New Delhi, India, has the most hotels within two miles, with a staggering 397 hotels nearby.

Madrid–Barajas Airport (MAD) in Spain is the closest major international airport to a business district, located just nine minutes from Madrid's Cuatro Torres business area.