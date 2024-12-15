The ratings for best and worst airlines are constantly evolving. First came the pandemic, then spiking oil costs, like a fabled one-two punch to the airline industry domestically and worldwide.

The airline industry struggled to keep full staff, with shortages of pilots, inflight crew members, gate staff and baggage handlers. Shortages in all those categories led to longer time on the ground at the gate. For many months, there seemed to be little hope to reduce congestion and get planes off and on the ground on time.

Today, business travelers weary of cancellations and delays are choosing on-time departures and arrivals as their top desire, with in-flight amenities such as free in-flight refreshments taking a back seat. The main trend in customer complaints has been a lack of timeliness, rather than costs.

We didn’t consider reports of animal-related incidents as we developed our ratings, feeling that animal incidents weren’t a key factor for business travelers. We’ve searched customer satisfaction ratings and compiled a list of the best and worst airlines for business travel.

Airline Industry Rankings

As stated, the ratings are constantly evolving. For example, United Airlines recently inked a new pilot contract which boosts their pay – will that help ease the pilot shortage?

If you want to keep tabs on ratings, based on key findings such as customer complaints and customer satisfaction, the American Customer Satisfaction Index travel report is an easy measure and a good place to start. The ACSI ratings compare the best airlines to the worst airlines, using customer ratings on four major categories, including the reservation process, baggage handling, timely arrivals and inflight amenities.

Another rating system is the WalletHub score, which includes costs such as inflight amenities, baggage costs, customer service, reliability, price, customer comfort, and more.

Choosing the Right Airlines for Business Travel: Our Methodology

When choosing airlines for your business travel needs, it’s crucial to make a decision that aligns with your objectives. Whether you are a small business owner or an entrepreneur, the airline you select can greatly influence both your travel experience and your business productivity.

To assist our readers in choosing the best airlines for their business travel needs, we use the following criteria, rated on a scale from 1 to 10, where 10 indicates the highest level of importance and 1 is the lowest.

Flight Network and Connectivity Importance Scale: 9/10

Rationale: We prioritize airlines with extensive networks and connectivity, ensuring business travelers can reach a wide range of destinations efficiently. Schedule Flexibility and Frequency Importance Scale: 8/10

Rationale: Flexible scheduling and frequent flights are essential for accommodating the dynamic plans of business travelers. Business and First-Class Amenities Importance Scale: 9/10

Rationale: High-quality business and first-class amenities, including comfortable seating, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity, are key for a productive and comfortable journey. Loyalty Programs and Business Perks Importance Scale: 7/10

Rationale: Rewarding loyalty programs and business-related perks like lounge access and priority boarding are highly valued by business travelers. On-Time Performance and Reliability Importance Scale: 9/10

Rationale: Airlines with a record of on-time performance and reliability are crucial for time-sensitive business trips. Customer Service and Support Importance Scale: 8/10

Rationale: Excellent customer service, both on the ground and in the air, ensures a smooth and stress-free travel experience. Pricing and Corporate Deals Importance Scale: 7/10

Rationale: For businesses aiming to effectively manage travel expenses, competitive pricing, and appealing corporate deals are essential. Health and Safety Standards Importance Scale: 9/10

Rationale: High health and safety standards are essential, especially in the context of ongoing global health concerns. In-flight Productivity Options Importance Scale: 8/10

Rationale: Amenities that enhance productivity, including Wi-Fi, power outlets, and dedicated workspaces, are essential for business travelers. Global Alliances and Partnerships Importance Scale: 6/10

Rationale: Airlines that have robust global alliances provide greater options and flexibility for international travel.

By using these criteria, we aim to offer business travelers a detailed guide to selecting airlines that best suit their individual travel needs and preferences.

Criteria Importance (Scale of 1 to 10) Reliability 9 Cost-effectiveness 8 In-Flight Comfort 7 Customer Service 7 Route Network 8 Policies 6 Amenities 6 Loyalty Programs 5 Special Services 4 Flexibility 7 Alliances 5 Stay Informed 8

Best and Worst Domestic Airlines for Business

Delta Airlines is the major airline that consistently gets top ratings in most categories.

With our airline ranking, we’ve started with the worst to start the list. However, keep in mind that some choices may be more or less important to a variety of business travelers.

For example, you may choose lower-cost flights over amenities. You’d rather grab a water bottle and snack from a kiosk in the terminal than have such a cost added to the ticket fee. Or, it may be of utmost importance to you to have a comfortable airline seat and free wifi.

We didn’t include American Airlines, as the carrier has been canceling massive numbers of flights, including 700 on one day recently. American has also dropped service to some major US cities, which will also affect the operations of Envoy Air. Envoy Air is American’s regional carrier.

We excluded ratings for two regional airlines, Skywest Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Skywest Airlines stands out as a prominent regional carrier in the U.S., while Hawaiian Airlines provides nonstop flights between the U.S. mainland, international destinations, and Hawaii. Both Skywest and Hawaiian have strong domestic ratings and a low volume of complaints.

Here are details on the reasons for each airline’s ratings.

8. Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines has consistently rated the worst airline for customer service, mainly due to customer complaints about mishandled luggage and denied boardings.

However, airfare costs are inexpensive, and there are no free amenities.

7. Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines also has low ratings for customer service with complaints about flight delays, baggage mishaps, and a lack of amenities – no wifi, beverages or snacks. However, business class passengers like Frontier for its consistently low ticket prices.

6. JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways rates high in onboard comfort with extra legroom in economy class, which enhances the in-flight experience. JetBlue also offers free amenities, such as in-flight refreshments, complimentary snacks, in-flight entertainment, and Wi-Fi. Ticket rates are affordable, but the airline has a high number of passenger opinions expressed as complaints about delay rates.

5. Allegiant Air

Allegiant Air transportation gets a good total score as one of the key regional carriers known for flights into smaller, regional airports. In addition to offering that convenient service, Allegiant gets good ratings for its low-cost tickets.

4. United Airlines

As noted, the new United Airlines pilot contract increases their pay. United is recognized as one of the best airlines for customer comfort and is also considered one of the safest airline options. Over the past year or two, the majority of passenger complaints have been related to flight delays or cancellations. However, with the implementation of the new pilot contract, United has the potential to become a more dependable airline for timely departures and arrivals. This shift may influence the industry as more airlines address not only pilot salaries but also the pay for gate staff and inflight crews.

3. Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines tops The Points Guy List (travel website rating loyalty programs) and gets high ratings in so many other aspects and major categories. The Points Guy and customers rate Southwest as the best airline for baggage (free) and its no-fee cancellation policy.

2. Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines has top ratings for customer service and is rated the best airline for reliability, in-flight comfort, and price. Alaska Air is rated as having one of the best frequent flyer programs in airline travel circles. Despite its name, it’s not just one of the regional players, with plenty of flight options throughout the country.

1. Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines takes the lead among airlines as the best overall operations, with few instances of mishandled baggage and measures taken to increase passenger comforts, such as comfortable seating and easy reservations and check-ins. Delta is rated the most reliable airline domestically as far as on-time departures and arrivals. It’s one of the airlines based in nearly all major US cities. So, it rates highly in terms of connectivity and flight availability.

According to opinions expressed by passengers, customer service gets high ratings, with a low number of complaints in that category. Delta topped Alaska Airlines, which got the nationwide safety runner-up to Delta.

Airlines Customer Service Reliability In-Flight Comfort Amenities Cost-effectiveness Delta Airlines High High High Moderate Moderate Alaska Airlines High High High Moderate Moderate Southwest Airlines High Moderate Moderate Moderate High United Airlines Moderate Moderate Moderate Moderate Moderate Allegiant Air Moderate Moderate Moderate Low High JetBlue Airways Moderate High High High Moderate Frontier Airlines Low Low Low Low High Spirit Airlines Low Low Low Low High

Conclusion

The landscape of the airline industry for business travel has seen significant shifts in recent times, driven by a series of challenges, from the pandemic to soaring oil prices. These factors have forced airlines to adapt and evolve their services, impacting the experiences of business travelers.

One prominent trend in the business travel arena is the heightened importance of reliability. Business travelers now prioritize on-time departures and arrivals over other considerations, recognizing that time is of the essence in the fast-paced world of commerce. Timeliness has taken center stage, reflecting a shift away from a focus on costs.

As we explore airline rankings, we have thoughtfully assessed a range of factors and criteria. Our approach to evaluating and ranking airlines considers customer satisfaction ratings and feedback. We have examined important aspects, including reservation procedures, baggage handling, on-time performance, and in-flight amenities.

It’s worth noting that the rankings we’ve provided are not static; they evolve as the industry does. Recent developments, such as United Airlines’ new pilot contract, have the potential to influence rankings and impact the overall landscape of the airline industry.

For those seeking to stay informed about airline ratings, resources like the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) travel report and the WalletHub score provide valuable insights. These sources offer data-driven evaluations that can guide business travelers in making informed decisions when choosing their preferred airline.

In the ever-changing world of business travel, it’s crucial for small business owners and entrepreneurs to consider a wide range of factors when selecting the right airline. Each criterion we’ve outlined, from reliability to customer service and amenities, plays a unique role in shaping the travel experience. What’s most important may vary from one traveler to another, depending on their specific needs and preferences.

Ultimately, the goal is to choose an airline that aligns with your business objectives, enhances your productivity, and ensures a smooth and efficient journey. By weighing these criteria and staying informed about industry developments, you can make the best decisions for your business travel needs.

As we continue to navigate the dynamic world of business travel, we’ll be here to provide you with valuable insights and guidance to help you make informed choices. Whether it’s selecting the right airline, exploring the best business class options, or staying up-to-date with the latest trends, we’re dedicated to supporting your journey toward successful and hassle-free business travel.