Best Budget Microphones: Our Picks For You

You’ve decided to start a podcast for your small business, and you are getting recommendations for the best podcast microphone. But as we all know, the best is often than not in the budget for most of us. So getting the right podcast microphone for your budget might be the answer.

Podcasts are being produced more frequently due to the widespread availability of the necessary technology. Software, podcast platforms, and hardware can be easily accessed. In fact, if necessary, you can even start and stream your show using just your smartphone. The key takeaway is that a podcast can help expand your customer base and provide a platform for engaging with your audience.

Having a good quality podcast mic will pay off, and best of all it doesn’t have to be very expensive. Since you are going to be using your voice, the quality of the voice transmission will determine if your listeners will stay for the long run. First impressions being what they are if there is a lot of static and interference, you might lose your audience before they have a chance to hear what you have to say.

Best Budget Microphones for Podcasting

In the world of podcasting, choosing the right microphone can significantly impact your audio quality, particularly if you’re working within a budget. At Small Business Trends, we thoroughly assess budget podcast microphones to guarantee they offer an ideal combination of affordability and performance. Below are the criteria we utilize to identify the best budget microphones:

Sound Quality (9/10): The cornerstone of any podcast, clear and crisp audio is non-negotiable.

We prioritize microphones that deliver superior sound clarity without background noise interference. Ease of Use and Setup (8/10): User-friendly microphones save time and hassle, especially for beginners.

Our selections are straightforward to set up and use, with minimal technical know-how needed. Compatibility (7/10): Versatility to work with various recording devices and software is key.

We look for microphones that are compatible with a range of computers and recording equipment. Durability (6/10): A sturdy build ensures your investment lasts longer.

Our recommended microphones are known for their resilience and long-term reliability. Cost (8/10): Affordability is crucial for budget-conscious podcasters.

We focus on finding the best value for money, balancing cost with quality. Design and Portability (5/10): A compact and appealing design can be beneficial for podcasters on the move.

Our choices include ergonomically designed microphones that are easy to transport. Brand Reputation and Reviews (6/10): Feedback from other users provides real insights into performance.

We consider user reviews and brand reputation as part of our selection process. Versatility (7/10): The ability to record different types of content (interviews, solo sessions, etc.) is a plus.

We recommend microphones that perform well across various recording scenarios.

These criteria guide our selection of budget podcast microphones, ensuring that you get the best bang for your buck without compromising on the essentials. We understand that the needs of each podcaster are unique, and our evaluation scale helps you prioritize based on your specific requirements.

Pyle PDMICR42R

The Pyle PDMICR42R features a visually appealing retro design. Beyond its aesthetics, it offers essential functionality for delivering your podcast with a professional sound. This microphone is equipped with a dynamic moving coil element, a cardioid polar pattern, and a frequency response range of 30Hz to 15kHz.

ECOOPRO Studio Condenser Recording Microphone

The ECOOPRO is a side-address condenser microphone that uses a cardioid polar pattern with HD broadcasting capability. The plug-and-play function and 3.5mm audio lets you plug it into any standard laptop or PC and use the sound card to make any adjustment to improve sound quality. At $39.99, it is a bargain to be sure.

Stony-Edge

The Stony-Edge is designed for easy portability and connects seamlessly to smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Priced at only $20.00, it includes noise-blocking technology, a built-in windscreen, and an adjustable goose neck frame for optimal positioning.

Blue Microphones

The Blue Microphones Snowball iCE is a cardioid condenser microphone that connects easily via USB. No additional drivers are needed, and it is certified for use with Skype. It offers a frequency response range of 40 to 18 kHz and a sample/word rate of 44.1 kHz at 16 bit.

CAD U37 USB

The CAD U37 is a USB studio condenser recording microphone with cardioid pick-up pattern and 10dB overload-protection switch to minimize distortion. It has a bass-reduction switch diminishing room noise and frequency response rate of 20Hz – 20kHz.

Samson Go

The Samson Go has switchable cardioid and omnidirectional pickup patterns with a frequency response of 20Hz–18kHz and a resolution of 16-bit, 44.1kHz. The compact design and USB plug makes it easy to clip on your laptop or carry anywhere. The company offers the Samson Sound Deck Noise Cancellation Software as a paid download, which is a great feature if you are in a noisy environment.

Behringer Podcastudio USB

The Behringer PodcastStudio comes with a USB audio interface, mixer, microphone, headphones, and downloadable professional audio software. This bundle provides all the tools you need to gain hands-on experience at an affordable price. It features the UCA200 audio interface, XENYX 502 mixer, HPM1000 headphones, the Ultravoice XM8500 dynamic microphone, XLR mic cable, and two stereo RCA cables.

MXL 990 Condenser Microphone

The MXL 990 condenser microphone with shock mount has solid construction with a vintage look. It comes with a large 3/4″ gold-sputtered diaphragm, 30Hz-20kHz frequency response and 130dB maximum Sound Pressure Level (SPL).

Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone

The Shure MV5 digital condenser microphone has DSP preset modes for vocals, flat and instruments with automatic gain application, EQ, compression and limiting for better control. It also has a built in headphone output for real-time monitoring and it is Apple MFi (Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad) Certified for direct connection to any iOS device.

NEAT Widget C Desktop USB Microphone

If you are looking for a microphone with a modern design, the NEAT Widget C is for you. It has a plug-and-play with Mac/Windows feature with an integrated pop filter and an internal shock-mounted condenser capsule. It includes a full-range 96kHz/24 bit audio and frequency response of 20 Hz – 20 kHz.

M-Audio USB Condenser Microphone

The M-Audio features a large 16mm cardioid capsule, which is shielded by wire mesh to minimize unwanted noise. It is capable of capturing 16-bit recordings at CD quality and higher at sample rates of -44.1 or 48 kHz via USB connection.

Audio-Technica AT2020USB PLUS Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone

The Audio-Technica AT2020USB PLUS is produced by a reliable brand known for providing a high-quality A/D converter featuring a 16 bit, 44.1/48 kHz sampling rate. Additionally, it offers a headphone jack equipped with a high-output internal headphone amplifier and mix control.

Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone – Silver

This is another entry from Blue Microphones, which manufactures professional grade equipment used in the recording industry. The Yeti has a tri-capsule array 3 condenser capsules to record in almost any environment with a multiple pattern selection of cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional and stereo. The frequency response is 20Hz – 20kHz, and a sample rate of 48 kHz.

AKG P420 High-Performance Dual-Capsule True Condenser Microphone

The AKG P420 is a studio grade condenser microphone with dual-element design that accommodates cardioid, omni, and figure-8 patterns. It includes a shockmount and a metal case with a -20dB pad switch and a bass cut filter switch to eliminate unwanted low frequencies.

sE Electronics X1 Large Diaphragm Condenser Mic

The sE Electronics X1 features a 1″ handmade diaphragm, a 10dB pad, and a bass cut, all housed in a sturdy construction. It offers a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20KHz, with a sensitivity of -32 dBV/Pa (25.1mV/Pa) and a cardioid polar pattern.

Behringer B-2 Pro

The Behringer B-2 Pro is a professionally designed microphone from Germany, featuring a 1” gold-sputtered dual-diaphragm condenser. It offers a frequency response range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz and includes two selectable pickup patterns: omni for capturing sound from all directions and cardioid.

Blue Microphones Spark Condenser Microphone, Cardioid

The Spark by Blue Microphones features a high-quality condenser capsule along with professional-grade recording capabilities. It comes equipped with a pop filter and a custom-designed shockmount, both of which help to minimize plosives and distortion while ensuring isolation during recordings. Additionally, the company offers a comprehensive recording guide filled with professional advice, as well as a three-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Rode NT-USB USB Condenser Microphone

The Rode NT-USB condenser microphone compatible with recording applications on both Windows and Mac OS based computers as well as on any other recording app that accepts an external microphone. It comes with a premium pop-filter to minimize plosives (hard ‘B’, ‘T’ or ‘P’ that, when spoken, produce a harsh sound) during speech recordings.

Studio Projects B1 Vocal Condenser Microphone, Cardioid

The Studio Projects B1 is a cardioid condenser microphone with a true 1 inch 3 um gold sputtered large diaphragm to capture high-quality vocal recordings. It has a selectable filter for 75Hz and 150Hz, as well as selectable pads for -10 dB and -20 dB.

Marantz Professional MPM-500A

Marantz has been developing high fidelity audio systems for more than four decades, and the MPM-500A is a professional grade hi-quality 45mm cardioid condenser microphone that is a testament to that legacy. This mic comes with shock mount, desktop tripod stand and windscreen, a frequency response of 30–20,000Hz, and complete voice-recording system for interfacing with a computer sound card.

