When it comes to finding the best business credit cards for gas, it’s essential to look beyond those cards exclusively linked to specific gas stations.

While any card can be designated solely for gas purchases, it makes more financial sense to select one that offers benefits on both gas and other eligible transactions. By doing so, you can maximize cashback, rewards, and other benefits from your everyday business expenses.

A prime example is the US Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard, which offers 3% cash back on purchases at EV Stations. Why limit yourself to just gas purchases when you can extract value from a broader spectrum of expenses? Choose a card that delivers on all fronts

What are Business Gas Credit Cards?

As we stated, business gas cards are linked to gas stations and you won’t exactly get the same answer as asking what are business credit cards. They are also called fuel cards, and the fuel cards may only be used at certain gas stations.

You can still get that type of business card. But you’ll save money on gas by combining other eligible purchases to get back more value from using the card. So the next question is why should I get a business credit card?

Why You Should Consider Getting a Gas Credit Card for Your Business

It’s still easy for a business owner to track gas expenses using a general business card. Even if credit cards are used for other business purchases, credit card companies will separate your purchases by category.

You’ll get more benefits, such as rewards or cashback than you would with cards specific to gas stations.

It’s easy to practice social distancing. You might get better discount paying with cash, but you have to go inside to do so. Your card is cleaner than the cash change you’ll get back. However, you should glove up or disinfect after touching the fuel pump, deemed one of the most contaminated items you’ll encounter.

Credit or debit. You should never use a debit card when paying for gas. When you use a credit card for gas, the funds are not withdrawn immediately. When you use a debit card, and your pin, the funds are instantly available. Debit cards are easier targets for gas pump “skimmers.”

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Best Business Credit Cards for Gas

For businesses with fleets or those that require frequent travel, the right credit card can translate to significant savings on gas expenditures. Identifying the top contenders requires a comprehensive look at multiple aspects.

In guiding our readers towards selecting the best business credit cards for gas expenses, we use the following criteria, rated on a scale from 1 to 10, where 10 indicates the highest level of importance and 1 the lowest.

Rewards on Gas Purchases Importance Scale: 9/10

Rationale: We prioritize cards that offer high rewards rates or cash back specifically on gas purchases, maximizing savings for businesses. Annual Fee Importance Scale: 8/10

Rationale: We consider the annual fee of the card, seeking options where the benefits outweigh the costs. Additional Rewards Categories Importance Scale: 7/10

Rationale: Cards that offer rewards for other business-related expenses, in addition to gas, provide more overall value. Introductory Offers Importance Scale: 6/10

Rationale: Attractive introductory offers, such as bonus points or 0% APR periods, can be beneficial for new cardholders. Redemption Flexibility Importance Scale: 7/10

Rationale: We evaluate the ease and flexibility of redeeming rewards, including various redemption options and minimal restrictions. Interest Rates Importance Scale: 8/10

Rationale: Competitive interest rates are important, especially for businesses that may carry a balance. Added Perks and Benefits Importance Scale: 6/10

Rationale: Additional benefits such as travel insurance, extended warranty, and free employee cards add value to the card. Credit Requirements Importance Scale: 7/10

Rationale: We consider the credit score requirements for approval to ensure recommendations are accessible to a range of businesses. Security and Fraud Protection Importance Scale: 9/10

Rationale: Strong security measures and fraud protection are critical for safeguarding business finances. Customer Service and Support Importance Scale: 7/10

Rationale: Responsive and helpful customer service is important for resolving issues and managing the account effectively.

By applying these criteria, we aim to guide businesses towards credit cards that not only offer great rewards on gas purchases but also provide overall value and support their broader financial needs.

7 Best Small Business Gas Credit Cards

Here are our picks for the best business gas credit card. These small business credit cards aren’t just for gas buys.

We’ve chosen different types of credit cards that will give you the best value for all purchases, including gas. You can be approved for these cards with good or in some cases, fair credit.

1. American Express Business Gold Card

Would you like 0% APR for a year and lots of rewards points on gas purchases and more? Then the American Express Business Gold is a good business credit card pick for you.

Annual Fees: $295

$295 APR: 0% for a year after account opening, then 14.24 to 22.24% variable apr after the account anniversary year.

0% for a year after account opening, then 14.24 to 22.24% variable apr after the account anniversary year. Credit Needed: Good

Good Benefits: 80,000 rewards points after you spend and pay eligible purchases of $10,000 during the first 3 months.

2. American Express Blue Business Cash Card

No annual fee and 0% APR for 12 month is a strong introductory offer that makes the Blue Business Cash Card from American Express a good option as a business credit card.

Annual Fee: $0

$0 APR: 0% for 12 months from account opening, then 13.24 to 19.24%

0% for 12 months from account opening, then 13.24 to 19.24% Credit Needed: Good

Good Benefits: You’ll get a $500 statement credit after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.

3. Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card

If you become a Marriott Bonvoy Business Member, you’ll get 4 to 6 times in point value on gas purchases and more with the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card.

Annual Fee: $125

$125 APR: 15.74 to 24.74%

15.74 to 24.74% Credit Needed: Good

Good Benefits: Earn 75,000 in bonus points after $3000 in purchases the first 3 months, plus you’ll get a $150 statement credit and an additional free night award. If you buy a business card membership, you’ll earn 6x points for purchases at participating hotels and 4x points on wireless telephone services and gas purchases. Rewards increase as you use the card, as you earn gold elite status.

4. U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard®

You can earn credit card rewards on purchases of gasoline or charges at EV stations with the Business Cash Back Credit Cards | U.S. Bank (usbank.com).

Annual Fee: $0

$0 APR: o% intro APR for 15 billing cycles from the card account anniversary.

o% intro APR for 15 billing cycles from the card account anniversary. Credit Needed: Good

Good Benefits: You’ll get $500 cash back if you spend $4,500 in 150 days. You’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases at gas stations and EV stations. You’ll earn 3% cash back on combined net purchases of phone services (including cell phone service providers), restaurants and office supply stores.

5. Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

You’ll get a whopping 5% cash back on specified combined purchases and business expenses with the Ink Business Cash Credit Card: Cash Back | Chase.

Annual Fee: $0

$0 APR: 0% intro APR for 12 months, then 13.24 to 19.24%

0% intro APR for 12 months, then 13.24 to 19.24% Credit Needed: Good

Good Benefits: There’s no preset spending credit limit and bonus rewards grow as you spend, earning Chase ultimate rewards status. You’ll get 5% cash back on office supply purchases and other eligible net purchases including internet, cable, phone and recurring software subscription expenses. You’ll get $750 credit after you spend $7,500 in first three months. Spend another $7,500 in the next three months, and you’ll get another $750 credit.

6. Discover IT

You’ll get 5% cash back on gas, making this a winner for fleet fuel cards. Do you shop on Amazon? You’ll get 5% cash back on those purchases too. If your credit if bad or fair, you can get a Discover IT card by choosing to make it a “secured” card with a cash deposit.

Annual Fee: $0

$0 APR: 11.99 to 22.99%

11.99 to 22.99% Credit Needed: Bad to Excellent.

Bad to Excellent. Benefits: The 5% cash back on Amazon and gasoline purchases make the Discover IT a leader in small business credit cards. You’ll also earn 5% cash back within the Pay Pal portal if you choose to pay with the Discover IT card.

7. Shell Small Business Card

As a branded business gas card – one that is linked to a specific type of gas – the Shell card is a great fleet card. In addition to the account owner’s card, you can also get free employee cards. You can select a preset spending limit on individual employee cards with Shell branded business gas cards.

Annual Fee: $0

$0 APR: 23-29%

23-29% Credit Needed: Fair

Fair Benefits: 10 cents per gallon rewards gas purchases for the first 6 months. You can also use the Shell card at Jiffy Lube.

Comparison of the Best Business Credit Cards for Gas

To aid you in choosing the right business gas credit card, here’s a comprehensive comparison of our top picks, detailing their annual fees, APR rates, credit requirements, and primary benefits:

Credit Card Name Annual Fee Introductory APR Regular APR Credit Needed Highlighted Benefit American Express Business Gold Card $295 0% for 12 months 14.24%-22.24% Good 80,000 rewards points for $10,000 spend in 3 months American Express Blue Business Cash Card $0 0% for 12 months 13.24%-19.24% Good $500 statement credit for $5,000 spend in 3 months Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card $125 N/A 15.74%-24.74% Good 75,000 bonus points for $3,000 spend in 3 months U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard® $0 0% for 15 billing cycles TBD Good 3% cash back at gas stations and EV stations Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card $0 0% for 12 months 13.24%-19.24% Good 5% cash back on office supplies and select purchases Discover IT $0 N/A 11.99%-22.99% Bad to Excellent 5% cash back on Amazon and gas Shell Small Business Card $0 N/A 23%-29% Fair 10 cents/gallon rewards for the first 6 months

What are the easiest business gas credit cards to get?

For entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking a business gas credit card that is relatively easy to qualify for, the Chase Ink Business Cash Card comes to mind. This card is known to be accessible even for those with fair to good credit scores.

What makes this card particularly attractive is its rewarding bonus structure. Upon spending $7,500 within the initial three months, cardholders can earn a credit of $750. Moreover, if they spend another $7,500 in the subsequent three months, they stand to gain an additional $750 in credit.

Beyond these immediate rewards, as users approach a spending total of $25,000, they can benefit from a lucrative 5% cashback on various categories including office supplies and certain utilities like cable, internet, and phone services.

While the ideal business credit card varies based on individual needs, the Chase Ink Business Cash Card is often ranked highly by many small business proprietors due to its combined ease of approval and rewarding benefits.

Are gas cards good for building credit?

Absolutely! Gas cards, especially those with a 0% APR introductory offer, can be a strategic tool for individuals looking to build or improve their credit.

The 0% APR feature, typically lasting for the first 12 months, allows cardholders to make purchases or even transfer balances from other cards without incurring any interest during the promo period.

By maintaining timely payments and keeping the balance low relative to the credit limit, users can positively influence their credit scores.

Regular use and prompt payment of the card can demonstrate responsible credit management, which, in turn, gets reported to major credit bureaus, leading to an improved credit profile over time.

However, it’s vital for cardholders to remain mindful of the expiration of the introductory period to avoid sudden interest accruals.