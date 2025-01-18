Best Commercial and Industrial Sewing Machines

If you currently own or are thinking about starting a small sewing business, considering an industrial sewing machine could be beneficial.

You’ll need a sewing machine that can keep up with the daily needs of your business. You might be able to get away with a simple domestic sewing machine if you only do small or infrequent sewing projects. They are, however, not capable of all-day, everyday heavy sewing or of handling heavier fabrics. You will need a commercial sewing machine that’s more robust.

Commercial sewing machines come in a wide range of brands, prices, features, and types. It’s important to consider the specific sewing needs of your business and the volume of work you handle. If your business is growing and your domestic machine struggles to meet the demand, investing in an industrial sewing machine could be a wise decision.

Domestic vs. Industrial Sewing Machine

Industrial sewing machines are made to be faster, more efficient, and more powerful than a home sewing machine. They run on powerful motors that allow the user to create more projects and speed up production time. Many are also specialized for projects such as embroidery or upholstery, and they often come with built-in extras like extension tables and sergers.

Domestic machines generally have a limit on how fast they can go and are therefore better suited for home sewing projects. Domestic sewing machines can usually perform a wider variety of tasks than industrial machines, but would likely not stand up to frequent use. If your business involves a lot of sewing, a domestic machine probably wouldn’t cut it.

Best Industrial and Commercial Sewing Machines

Below are our recommendations for the best commercial or industrial sewing machines you can get on Amazon:

SINGER 9960 Sewing & Quilting Machine

Top Pick: The name Singer has been synonymous with sewing machines for decades, so it should be no surprise that our top pick is one of their models. Its 600 built-in stitches include 5 alphanumeric fonts and 13 fully automatic 1-step buttonholes, mirror imaging, and stitch elongation. This computerized sewing machine also features a built-in automatic thread cutter, built-in needle threader, electronic twin needle settings, and a lot more. An extra-wide extension table is included, as well as extra needles, bobbins, and other supplies.

This Singer heavy-duty machine has all the features of a high-grade professional sewing machine but at a much lower price point than most.

SINGER 9960 Sewing & Quilting Machine With Extension Table & Electronic Auto Pilot Mode

Brother PQ1500SL Industrial Sewing Machine

Runner Up: Brother is another trusted brand in the sewing trade – many in the industry use a Brother sewing machine. The Brother PQ1500SL can give you up to 1,500 stitches per minute, allowing you to sew and quilt in less time. This machine includes an automatic built-in needle threader and a convenient, jam-resistant drop-in top bobbin.

The PQ1500SL longarm sewing and quilting machine comes with a wide table, 7 sewing feet, a knee-lifter, an instruction manual, and more. The removable knee-lifter enables you to lift your presser foot with your knee, leaving both hands free for fabric handling. Brother’s Pin Feed system allows you to sew a variety of fabric thicknesses.

Brother PQ1500SL Sewing and Quilting Machine with Wide Table, 7 Included Feet

SINGER Heavy Duty HD6700 Electronic Sewing Machine

Best Value: The HD6700 is constructed from sturdy metal and offers 411 stitch options, which include basic, stretch, decorative stitches, and one font for lettering. This Singer heavy-duty sewing machine is specifically designed to manage thicker fabrics and extended seams.

This machine has an LED screen that displays the stitch number, settings, and presser foot. Additional features include 7 one-step buttonhole styles, speed control, drop-in bobbin, and free-motion sewing.

SINGER | HD6700 Electronic Heavy Duty Sewing Machine with 411 Stitch Applications

Brother SE1900 Sewing and Embroidery Machine

Another Brother sewing machine on our list, the SE1900, is geared towards embroidery projects. It comes with 138 built-in embroidery designs and 11 embroidery fonts with a 5″ x 7″ embroidery field for larger designs. You can preview your designs and browse editing options on the large full color, 3.2″ inch LCD touchscreen display, an advanced needle threading function, and a jam-resistant drop-in bobbin.

Many users claim this is the best sewing machine they’ve ever used; although it does come with a higher price tag than some of the others on our list.

Brother SE1900 Computerized Sewing and Embroidery Machine

Janome MC6650 Quilting and Sewing Machine

The Janome MC6650 has tons of great features designed to make the sewing process smooth. This machine has a maximum sewing speed of 1,000 stitches per minute with a maximum stitch width of 9mm. You get 172 built-in stitches, 9 automatic one-step buttonholes, and block and script alphabets in upper and lowercase. Customers say this is a great machine for making clothes and doing other sewing projects and praise its ability to handle heavy-weight fabrics.

The body of the MC6650 is made from aluminum. Additional features include easy convenience buttons on an LCD screen, an adjustable presser foot, an automatic needle threader, a retractable dual thread guide, and many more.

Janome MC6650 Sewing and Quilting Machine

Heureux Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine

This machine by Heureux was created with beginners in mind, featuring convenient guides and user-friendly operation. This portable machine includes 200 built-in stitches, 6 quick-change presser feet, and a clear LCD display.

The metal interior frame is made of aluminum alloy, and it has a plastic outer frame. While this machine does lack some of the more advanced features of other machines, it is said to be ideal for beginners yet can handle tough fabrics and larger projects.

Heureux Sewing and Quilting Machine with 200 Built-in Stitches, LCD Display

Juki DDL 8700 Heavy Material Industrial Straight Stitch Sewing Machine

The Juki heavy-duty sewing machine is capable of sewing up to 5,500 stitches per minute and features a spacious 11-inch arm, making it ideal for larger projects. This model operates as a straight-stitch sewing machine and is powered by a servo motor. Customers have commended its quiet operation, strong performance, and proficiency in managing heavyweight fabrics. It is important to note that this machine is delivered unassembled, and professional assembly is recommended.

Juki DDL-8700H Heavy Material Industrial Straight Stitch Sewing Machine

Reliable Barracuda 200ZW Zig-Zag Sewing Machine

The Barracuda zigzag stitch and straight stitch portable walking foot machine are made for medium to heavy-weight sewing projects. A built-in speed reducer gives the machine extra torque, and there is 10mm clearance under the foot, which allows the sewing of several layers of heavy-weight material. There is a reverse lever for reinforcing seams and a heavy-duty carrying handle for portability, although it should be noted that this machine weighs 34 lbs.

Reliable Barracuda 200ZW Zig-Zag Sewing Machine Heavy- Duty Metal Construction

SINGER Heavy-Duty Sewing Machine

This Singer sewing machine comes with 32 built-in stitches, including 6 basic, 7 stretch, 18 decorative stitches, and 1 fully automatic 1-step buttonhole. The Singer 4452 helps you get projects done quickly with its 1,100 stitches per minute capability, strong motor, and automatic needle threader. This particular model is actually part of a kit, which gives you 9 extra presser feet, a walking foot, and more. Reviewers praise this as being an industrial sewing machine that is user-friendly and can handle large projects.

SINGER Heavy Duty 4452 Sewing Machine

VEVOR Industrial Sewing Machine

The DDL8700 model by VEVOR is suitable for medium-weight fabrics up to 5mm. This heavy-duty sewing machine uses 3D-CAD technology for low noise and vibration, and the all-copper servo motor claims to improve the conversion rate of electric energy up to 98% with powerful performance.

The VEVOR DDL8700 provides 5,500 stitches per minute maximum speed, a presser foot lift, and comes with a sturdy table stand. Additional features include a top-mounted bobbin winder, hand wheel, and stitch adjustment button.

VEVOR Industrial Lockstitch Sewing Machine with Servo Motor + Table Stand

Janome HD1000 Heavy-Duty Sewing Machine

We conclude our list with this heavy-duty machine from Janome. It features a cast aluminum body and offers 14 built-in stitches, which include utility stitches, stretch stitches, and a 4-step buttonhole. The Janome HD1000 is equipped with an automatic needle threader, a free arm, a drop feed, and various other features. Along with the machine, you receive several accessories such as bobbins, felt, extra needles, a zipper foot, a hem guide, and more. Customers report that this is an excellent machine for everyday projects.

Janome HD1000 Heavy-Duty Sewing Machine with 14 Built-In Stitches

How to Choose the Best Industrial Sewing Machine

A commercial sewing machine will come with various add-ons, accessories, and capabilities. They also tend to differ from one brand to the other. While there are features that you cannot sew without, some might not be relevant to you and add unnecessary costs. Here are some specific things you need to consider when shopping for a commercial sewing machine.

Frame Construction

A metal frame is the best option if you are looking for a durable choice. Plastic frames are pretty standard, but they deteriorate quickly and are harder to repair.

Stability

If you plan to work on large projects or with heavy fabrics, it’s important to choose a machine that has enough weight to support your tasks without tipping over or moving around. At the same time, you might prefer a machine that remains portable.

Included Accessories

Most machines typically include a presser foot and a bobbin, although some offer additional features. To ensure you get the best value for your investment, verify whether the machine includes a storage area, a buttonhole foot, a zipper foot, an embroidery foot, and a removable extended worktable.

Ease of Use

The best industrial sewing machines should feature straightforward designs and user-friendly functionalities. The main advantage of investing in a heavy-duty machine is that it enhances your capability and efficiency in finishing projects. Seek out reviews that highlight the machine’s ease of use, and ensure that you purchase one that includes a user manual.

Fabric Handling Ability

Your machine should be powerful enough to handle thick fabrics like denim, leather, or canvas. Check for the maximum fabric thickness a machine can withstand.

What is the best sewing machine for small business owners?

As is frequently the case, the answer largely depends on your individual requirements. A business focused on clothing production may have a significantly different perspective than one that specializes in upholstery repair. To find the best machine for you, consider what features are most important, and seek advice from others in the industry for valuable insights.

What is the best industrial sewing machine brand?

You may have noticed some brands repeating in our list. That is because certain makers like Singer and Brother are well-known sewing machine manufacturers and have a lot of different models. However, the “best” brand is a matter of preference – you can get a lesser-known brand that is the right machine for your particular needs.

How much do professional sewing machines cost?

Heavy-duty sewing machines can cost anywhere from just over $100 to thousands of dollars. If you sew frequently, you may find it a good investment to pay for a top-of-the-line machine. But remember, you can also find plenty of more affordable options that can fulfill your sewing needs.

