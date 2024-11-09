The Best Desk Lamp Options for Your Office

Most of us know that working for hours on a computer screen takes its toll on your eyes. Having good lighting is essential to better productivity, mood, and overall health, and a good desk lamp can provide bright light while being energy efficient and customizable.

Are Desk Lamps Necessary?

If you have overhead lighting in your office, you may think a desk lamp is a waste of space and electricity. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. The best desk lamps provide auxiliary light, not direct light, for the dim areas around your computer screen, eliminating glare and reducing eye strain and fatigue. Good desk lamps can emulate natural light color and allow you to adjust color temperature and brightness. Most desk lamps are dimmable, and many have extra convenient features like wireless charging, lighting angle adjustment, blue light blocking, and more.

Types of Desk Lamps for the Office

You may be surprised to learn that there are a lot of styles and kinds of desk and task lighting. Different lamps use different power sources and light bulbs and have different functions.

We’ve rounded up the most common types of desk lamps:

Swing Arm Lamps

These lamps have a moveable, adjustable arm that swings.

Clamp Lamp

A clamp lamp uses a sturdy clip to attach to a desk or other surface.

Architect Style

This is the most popular type of task lamp. They feature an adjustable arm and lamp head for lighting wherever you need it.

Gooseneck

As the name suggests, this lamp has a long, flexible neck and can be a table lamp or a clip-on.

Best Desk Lamps for the Office

We’ve done our homework and curated the ten best desk lamps we could find on Amazon. These picks are based on the lamps’ features, design, and reviews. Use this list as a guide when selecting your next desk lamp.

Verilux HappyLight Duo

Top Pick: Our top pick isn’t just a desk lamp – it’s a light therapy lamp. It provides up to 10,000 lux of UV-free, LED full spectrum natural light with three temperature and seven brightness settings.

This table and task lamp is flicker-free and mimics natural daylight and has an Optix lens to control glare, reducing eye strain and fatigue. The lamp has a USB port for added convenience, and a compact form factor, making it perfect for a small desk.

Verilux HappyLight Duo – 2-in-1 Light Therapy & Task Desk Lamp

Buy on Amazon

OTUS LED Motion Sensor Desk lamp

Runner Up: The runner-up pick is this gooseneck-style table lamp by OTUS. The OTUS lamp’s head is equipped with a motion sensor switch, allowing for a touchless on/off function. The 12 dimmable brightness levels and 3 color settings give you 36 customizable lighting settings to match any mood or activity, and the memory function allows you to save your favorites.

This metal lamp emits soft light to reduce eye strain from long-term computer screen viewing, and the durable metal construction promises to keep this lamp lasting for years. In fact, the lamp is designed to last for more than 25 years using 20% energy consumption as incandescent bulbs.

OTUS LED gesture control Desk lamp Adjustable Tall Task Light

Buy on Amazon

NovoLido LED Desk Lamp

Best Value: This affordable lamp gives you multiple functions while still being budget-friendly, and has the reviews to back it up. The NovoLido wireless phone charging desk lamp offers LED lighting with warm light and daylight color modes. You can choose your favorite color settings and save them.

In addition, a phone holder, pen holder, and built-in USB charger offer convenience in one durable lamp. The small size of this lamp allows it to be portable, so it can easily go from a task lamp to a bedside lamp.

NovoLido LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger

Buy on Amazon

BenQ e-Reading Desk Lamp

This lamp by BenQ provides a 35″ wide illumination – able to light up your entire desk. A touch knob allows you to adjust the 13 levels of color temperature and 23 brightness levels, while the auto-dimming mode automatically detects ambient light and adjusts its brightness level.

The metal base provides sturdiness when tilting and adjusting the arm. This lamp has a color reading index of over 95, making it a good desk lamp for accurate color presentation.

BenQ Silver Genie LED Desk Eye-Caring Table Lamp

Buy on Amazon

OttLite LED Dual Head Desk Lamp with Bluetooth Speaker

This LED lamp, designed with dual lamp heads, offers a flexible neck, a USB port, and a built-in Bluetooth speaker, all in one device. It is activated by touch control and features 3 color modes along with 5 brightness settings, providing an output of 300 lumens. The dual pivoting shades enable wide light coverage across a larger area when necessary.

This lamp promises to be energy efficient and long-lasting and provides daylight illumination for reduced eye strain and fatigue. The lamp’s base is just 4 1/8 inches wide, making it a good, space-saving lamp for a smaller desk or workspace.

OttLite LED Dual Head Desk Lamp with Bluetooth Speaker

Buy on Amazon

EppieBasic LED Lighting-6 Color Modes and Stepless Dimming Desk Lamp

This tall lamp boasts an ultra-wide 31.5-inch, 24W light bar and a space-saving clamp design, allowing for a working height of up to 27.5 inches. It features 45° angled LED bulbs and side lighting, ensuring that your entire desk and keyboard are well-lit without causing glare on your monitor.

The lamp features an integrated intelligent light sensor that detects the ambient light around it and automatically adjusts to the best brightness level for your workspace. Additionally, it includes a memory mode, six dimmable settings, and adjustable color temperature options.

EppieBasic Workbench Office Lighting-6 Color Modes and Stepless Dimming

Buy on Amazon

LumiCharge LED Desk Lamp

The Lumicharge LED task lamp is another task lighting option with wireless charging capabilities and a motion sensor. The 10 W universal charging dock uses a patented charging dial and is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices. The motion sensor turns the light on when you enter a dark room.

The arm’s wide-angle rotation allows you to direct light exactly where it’s needed, while the dimmable LED panel display includes a calendar, timer, and various alarm functions. Additionally, the lamp head’s LED bulb offers soft yellow, white, and soft white color modes.

LumiCharge 6 in 1 Smart Eye Friendly LED Desk Lamp

Buy on Amazon

ENOCH Eye-Caring Metal Swing Arm Desk Lamp with Clamp

Enoch’s swing arm lamp boasts a three-axis design, enabling the arm to be adjusted and rotated 180°, with an extension height of up to 40.5 inches. Both the base and light head can rotate 360° for versatile, multi-directional lighting. It is equipped with a sturdy metal clamp that securely attaches to desks up to 2.2″ thick.

This clamp lamp has 3 color temperature modes and 10 levels of brightness. It is USB powered.

ENOCH 14W Eye-Caring Metal Swing Adjustable Arm Desk Lamps with Clamp

Buy on Amazon

LEPOWER Metal Desk Lamp

This adjustable gooseneck lamp can use an LED bulb, incandescent bulb, or energy-saving bulb. It features a sturdy base and clamp, so it can sit on the desktop, be clamped on the desktop, or clamped on a shelf for overhead lighting.

The space-saving design helps keep clutter at bay, especially with smaller desks. The lamp head is adjustable, allowing you to focus the light wherever you need to.

LEPOWER Metal Lamp Adjustable Goose Neck Swing Arm Lamps with Clamp

Buy on Amazon

Tenergy Dimmable Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port

This 11W dimmable eye-caring lamp by Tenergy features four lighting modes, 5 brightness levels, and a USB wireless charging pad. It comes with four preset light colors, a 60-minute timer, and touch controls. The arms are adjustable and the base can swivel 180° to aim light in the direction you want.

Tenergy asserts that its energy-efficient LED light bulbs use 85% less energy and have a lifespan that is 20 times longer than that of standard incandescent bulbs.

Tenergy 11W Dimmable Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying an Office Desk Lamp

The best desk lamp should not only be functional and meet your office requirements but also be aesthetically pleasing so that you enjoy seeing it each day. When searching for the best desk lamp, there are a few important factors to consider, including:

Function

Many desk lamps and task lamps are dimmable and have several color temperature and brightness modes.

Size

Consider the size of the lamp in relation to your available desk space. If you have limited space, clamp lamps or those with small bases are preferable. For larger desks, opt for a lamp with a swing arm or an architect design to provide added reach. As a general guideline, make sure your light source is positioned higher than your head and never in your direct line of sight.

Type of Bulb

Desk lamps use one of three types of bulbs: LED bulbs, fluorescent bulbs, or incandescent bulbs. Each has its benefits – decide which is right for you.

Power Source

Desk lamps can be either battery-operated or require a power outlet. If you decide to purchase a plug-in lamp, make sure to check the length of the cord.

Style

The best desk lamps will also accentuate your office décor. Since you will likely be seeing the lamp on a daily basis, it is important to make sure it is something that both you and your visitors will enjoy looking at.

Extras

Some extra features task lighting can have are timers, wireless charging, and even Bluetooth speakers. These may not be necessary, but they can be helpful and convenient.

Are LED desk lamps good?

LED bulbs use about 90% less energy and last longer than traditional bulbs. Some studies have shown that LED lighting causes less eye strain and headaches. Many of the best desk lamps on our list are LED lamps – check out their features and see if it’s the right choice for you.

What are the best desk lamps for the eyes?

Look for a desk lamp with customizable brightness and color modes, lamps that are dimmable, or lamps that provide “light therapy,” like our top pick.

How many lumens should a desk lamp have?

This depends on the type of work you do at your desk. Generally, around 450 lumens is good for general work like reading and writing, and 800-1000 may be necessary for intricate, detailed work.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: