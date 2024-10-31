The Best Home Office Accessories to Boost Your Efficiency

There are many small business owners that fully operate from their homes. Add to that the recent growth of remote workers because of the pandemic and the number has increased exponentially. And this highlights the need to get the right home office accessories so you can be just as efficient as working from the office.

The right office accessories for you will probably differ greatly from what another person needs. However, there are some key items the vast majority of people will need to work remotely in today’s digital ecosystem.

The items included in the list complement essential equipment like computers, printers, office supplies, and filing cabinets. Having these home office accessories allows you to manage your workflow and communicate effectively in a comfortable setting. As you spend more time working from your home office, you can adjust the items you have based on your experiences to enhance your productivity even further.

Here are the best accessories for a home office you will need to build a solid foundation for your remote working capabilities.

Must-Have Home Office and Desk Accessories

If you’re setting up a home office, you probably already know how important the right desk accessories can be. You’ll want your home office to be functional and efficient, and there are some great desk accessory ideas below to help you get started. Check out our picks for the must-have desk accessories:

ApexDesk Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Top Pick: While traditional desks will do the job, a standing desk with adjustable height provides more options. The ApexDesk can adjust from 29″ to 49″ at the push of a button, allowing you to choose between sitting or standing.

At 71″ wide, it boasts one of the largest surfaces available, enabling you to accommodate up to three monitors. The ApexDesk is distinguished by its dual motors, a load capacity of 225 pounds, four programmable preset buttons, and a cable tray supported by a heavy-duty steel frame.

The unit comes in at 71 x 33 x 50 inches and weighs 160 pounds.

ApexDesk Elite Series 71? W Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk (Memory Controller, 71? Light Oak Top, Off-White Frame)

Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

Runner Up: Standing up for a portion of your day while you work is healthy, but you also have to sit down. When you do, the Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair is a solid product, and you don’t have to take out a loan to get it.

The Gabrylly chair provides 4 supporting points (head/ back/ hips/ hands) and proper lumbar support. The armrest can fold up so you can go under the table more easily using the polyurethane mute wheels on the sturdy five-pointed base.

The dimensions, including the arms, are: 25.6?W x 22?D x 45.3?-54.9?H and the seat dimensions are: 20?W x 19.3?D x 18.5?-22.05?H. The load capacity is 280 pounds, and a recline function can tilt the backrest back (90 – 120°) or sit straight.

Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair, High Back Desk Chair – Features an Adjustable Headrest, Flip-Up Arms, Tilt Function, Lumbar Support, and PU Wheels

ViewSonic 38″ WQHD+ UltraWide Curved Monitor

Best Value: If you are going to be on your computer for hours on end every day, having a large computer screen will make you much more efficient. Not to mention it will ease the strain on your eyes.

The 38″ ViewSonic WQHD+ UltraWide curved monitor offers an ideal size, allowing for a full-screen viewing experience. With a resolution of (3840x1600p) and a refresh rate of 60Hz, this SuperClear IPS monitor provides 100% sRGB coverage, HDR10 support, and 14-bit 3D LUT color calibration for video and graphics.

A single cable will let you plug in peripherals like USB drives and mice with the USB hub using the 3.1 Type C port when it comes to connectivity. Additional ports include HDMI 2. 0 with HDCP 2. 2 and DisplayPort inputs.

ViewSonic VP3881 38 Inch WQHD+ UltraWide Curved Monitor USB Type C 100% sRGB Rec709 HDR10 14-bit 3D LUT Color Calibration for Video and Graphics

iCasso Keyboard Mouse Pad Set

A desk pad, a keyboard wrist rest, and a mouse wrist rest all come together in this set by iCasso. Each piece is made from memory foam, a smooth waterproof surface, and a non-slip rubber base.

Many people who spend long hours typing experience some kind of wrist pain. Using practical items like a wrist rest can help prevent pain and injury. And a desk pad makes mousing easier with more surface area. You can use the whole thing, or put other desk accessories on top of it, depending on your desk setup.

iCasso Keyboard Mouse Pad Set – Extended Mouse Pad + Keyboard Wrist Rest Support

SimpleHouseware Mesh Desk Organizer

Desk organizers are a great tool for keeping everything you need within arm’s reach at your desk. This mesh desk organizer from SimpleHouseware has 2 side load letter trays and one tray with a 3 compartment drawer. On top is an organizer with 5 slots for letters or file folders.

The SimpleHouseware desk organizer is 14.8″l x 12.85″w x 9″d and is made from alloy steel. It is available in black and silver.

SimpleHouseware Desk Organizer with Sliding Drawer, Double Tray and 5 Sorter Sections

Amazon Basics Eye-caring LED Desk Lamp

This slim, modern LED desk lamp has 3 color modes: natural, white, and yellow light. Amazon Basics’ dimmable lamp is small enough to be portable and not take up too much space. It also has a 40-minute timer and sensor touch-on/off switch.

Amazon Basics Eye-caring LED Desk Lamp

HUEILM Ergonomic Mouse Pad with Wrist Support

This mouse pad is made from memory foam, and the tilt angle keeps your arm, hand, and wrist in proper alignment. Non-slip silicone keeps it firmly in place on your desk.

This mouse pad is larger than most, allowing more surface area for use.

HUEILM Ergonomic Mouse Pad Wrist Support

39-Piece Office Supplies Set

Get all your necessary desk accessories in one place with this 39-piece set. This set includes post-it notes, whiteout, paper clips, binder clips, staplers, a pencil holder, and more.

39-Piece Office Supplies Desk Accessories

BoYata Adjustable Monitor Stand

Getting an adjustable stand for your monitor can reduce neck and eye strain. This model by BoYata is made of durable metal and can hold up to 33 lbs.

This stand can hold just about any PC, laptop, monitor, or screen. It has a sleek design to avoid taking up much desk surface.

BoYata Adjustable Riser Metal Monitor Stand

DMoose Cable Management Box

At 15.7″ (L) x 6.1″ (W) 5.3″ (H), this cable management box by DMoose is large enough to manage and organize all your cords, cables, and surge protectors. Cable organizers can reduce tripping accidents as well as keep your cords neatly tucked away. This box by DMoose comes in several different colors and designs to match your office setup.

DMoose Cable Management Box Cord Organizer Extra Large

Anker PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone

Enhance your video calls with a Bluetooth speaker. This popular model from Anker boasts real-time voice optimization, background noise reduction, and an array of six microphones.

The Anker speaker is compatible with all popular online conferencing platforms and can be connected to your phone via Bluetooth or computer with the USB-C cable.

Anker PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse

The Logitech MX Master wireless mouse lets you mouse on just about any surface – even glass. It has a thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and advanced gestures and can be used with up to 3 Windows or Mac computers at once using the included receiver or Bluetooth.

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse – High-precision Sensor, Speed-adaptive Scroll Wheel

Stress Ball Set – 18 Pack

It may seem silly, but having a fidget toy or stress ball at your office desk can assist you in avoiding bad habits like pen clicking and hair twisting, can help alleviate anxiety, strengthen muscles, and more.

This is a pack of 18 stress balls in different colors. The stress balls are made of an extra durable outside and contain gel-like water beads.

Stress Ball Set – 18 Pack – Squishy Balls with Colorful Water Beads Anxiety Relief

2 Pack Under Desk Drawer Organizer

Keep all your desk accessories organized and out of the way with this pack of two desk organizers. The pack of two gives you multiple compartments to store your sticky notes, tape dispenser, scissors, or anything else you’d like to stow away for more desk space.

Most desks don’t come with drawers anymore – this is a great way to de-clutter your desk setup. Each self-adhesive drawer is ?8.62 x 5.27 x 1.34 inches.

2 Pack Under Desk Drawer Organizer Slide Out Desk Drawer Attachment

Mighty Mug Stainless Steel Travel Mug

The Mighty Mug has smart grip technology – it will grip to any smooth, flat surface and not tip over. Perfect for desks, the Mighty Mug keeps drinks hot for up to 6 hours and cold for up to 24 hours with triple-walled stainless steel. The mug has a 360° lid so you can drink from any angle without having to look for the spout.

This mug is available in many colors and is BPA-free.

Mighty Mug Stainless Steel Spill-Free Tumbler with Leak Proof Lid

obVus Solutions Adjustable Laptop Stand

Today’s laptops offer performance comparable to many desktops, making them the preferred choice for many users. If you are among this group, the obVus Solutions adjustable laptop stand will help you achieve the optimal viewing angle, whether you are sitting or standing.

Designed in the U.S., this is a multiple award-winning form factor that is functional with a sleek and modern design. You can adjust the stand to an ergonomically set up between 2 to 21 inches in height.

The obVus stand is made from solid aluminum, and it can hold laptops between 10 and 17 inches. And at 12.4 x 11.93 x 2.76 inches and only four pounds, it is light enough to move around.

obVus Solutions Adjustable Laptop Tower Stand

Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector

The Belkin power strip surge protector can handle up to 4,320 Joules of surge, which translates to 4.3 kilowatts. And it has 6,000 volts of maximum spike voltage, keeping all the electronics in your office space safe. Other features include 12 AC outlets, an 8-foot heavy-duty cord, 1-in-2-out RJ11 telephone or fax protection, and coaxial cable protection.

Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector, 8ft Cord(4,320 Joules)

APC 1500VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector

A UPS battery backup system also has a surge protector, but you are not going to plug all your peripherals into it. The APC battery will keep some of your devices running until the power comes back on or turn them off properly.

This unit is a 1500VA/865W backup battery power with up to one hour and 13 minutes of runtime at 100 watts. It includes 10 outlets to plug your devices. However, only five of the outlets have surge protection.

Backed by APC’s 3-year warranty and a $150,000 connected equipment policy, the company provides one of the best protections in the industry.

APC 1500VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector with AVR

Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow

If you dread long hours sitting in a hard chair, consider a lumbar support pillow like this one by Everlasting Comfort. Sitting for long periods can lead to back pain, poor posture, and other health problems. Lumbar support pillows are designed to support your spine and keep you in the correct sitting position.

This memory foam support pillow also features a cooling mesh material to prevent sweating and can fit just about any chair.

Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow for Office Chair Back

Additional Home Office Desk Accessories

As mentioned previously, the needs of your office accessories are uniquely your own. And as you gain more experience working from home, you will find new devices, solutions, and services so you can be more productive.

Here are some other items not on the list:

Noise-canceling microphones and headphones: If you are in a household with kids, roommates, or pets, noise-canceling headphones are necessary. They can make your home office more tolerable while you are working or talking to colleagues and customers.

If you are in a household with kids, roommates, or pets, noise-canceling headphones are necessary. They can make your home office more tolerable while you are working or talking to colleagues and customers. Charging station and/or wireless charger: Having a designated place for charging your devices will streamline the process. Plus, using a wireless charger means you won’t have to plug and unplug devices throughout the day.

Having a designated place for charging your devices will streamline the process. Plus, using a wireless charger means you won’t have to plug and unplug devices throughout the day. Wireless keyboard and mouse: Peripherals without wires will make your desk clutter-free. And this has many benefits in addition to being more convenient.

Peripherals without wires will make your desk clutter-free. And this has many benefits in addition to being more convenient. Standalone microphone and webcam: If you are in many video conferences, consider a standalone microphone and webcam. You will get a much better image and sound with these cameras and microphones. While the cameras and microphones that come with laptops and some monitors are OK, they have limitations.

If you are in many video conferences, consider a standalone microphone and webcam. You will get a much better image and sound with these cameras and microphones. While the cameras and microphones that come with laptops and some monitors are OK, they have limitations. Bluetooth speakers: Again, a wireless peripheral will make your life much easier. Play music to make your workday more enjoyable, and with today’s Bluetooth connectivity, you won’t notice any loss in audio quality.

Other Office Items

If you are going to spend eight hours or more working in your home office, you will need other items to make it more comfortable.

Consider placing plants, artwork, a couch, and a coffee/espresso machine to make the space your own. A blanket, water bottle, and candles can make your home office a nice place to work in.

While you are at it, don’t forget to get the best lighting possible for your space. Quality overhead lighting becomes even more important if you don’t have access to natural light, such as in a basement. A good home office desk lamp can also reduce strain on your eyes.

Just keep looking for ways to make your environment as pleasant as possible because you will spend many hours in there.

Addressing the Challenges of Remote Work

Beyond establishing a space where you can work remotely in your home, there are additional challenges you are going to face. This will depend on your industry and the equipment and infrastructure you will need to carry out your tasks.

Connectivity is a big issue, and you must have a redundancy system in place to continue to work if one system fails. This means getting a cable, DSL, or satellite connectivity along with a mobile internet service. With this type of system in place, you can continue to work if the service with one system is interrupted.

Another infrastructure-related issue is power. While you might not have power outages where you live, a battery backup system is absolutely essential. It will allow you to turn off your device properly (if you are on a desktop). If the battery is big enough, you can connect your routers for your connection and continue working until the power comes back on.

Having a desktop and laptop is another form of redundancy when it comes to devices. If the power goes out or your desktop has issues, you can fire up your laptop and continue to work on it.

The key is to create a space in your home where you are comfortable and continue working. And to make this possible, you need the right office and desk accessories as well as processes in place if something should arise.

The setup you create should address all of your work challenges to make you productive. Similarly, the things you surround yourself with can also make your environment more enjoyable.

