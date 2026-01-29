The Best Payroll Solutions

In relation to managing payroll for your small business, choosing the right solution is essential for efficiency and compliance. Various providers like Gusto, ADP, and OnPay offer features that can simplify your payroll process, such as automated tax calculations and seamless integrations with accounting software. Comprehending these options will help you select a service that aligns with your business needs, but what specific features should you prioritize for peak performance?

Top Payroll Services for Small Businesses in 2025

In 2025, numerous payroll services are available to help small businesses manage their payroll needs efficiently.

Gusto stands out as the best payroll software for small business, rated 4.6 by over 4,139 users, thanks to features like unlimited payroll runs and automatic tax filing.

If you’re looking for detailed financial insights, ADP RUN, rated 4.2, offers robust reporting and compliance management, making it a strong choice.

QuickBooks Payroll, in addition rated 4.2, integrates seamlessly with existing accounting software, appealing to those already using QuickBooks.

OnPay, rated 4.5, proves to be a cost-effective option at a flat rate of $36 plus $4 per employee, perfect for small businesses on a budget.

Finally, Justworks combines payroll outsourcing with HR analytics, rated 4.2, and starts at $50 plus $6 per person, making it ideal for businesses seeking extensive services.

ADP Review: Best Overall Payroll Provider

When considering payroll solutions, ADP stands out as the best overall provider due to its thorough full-service payroll offerings that cater to businesses of all sizes. Known as one of the best payroll services, ADP provides automated payroll processing and tax calculations, ensuring accuracy and compliance with federal, state, and local regulations.

Its RUN service utilizes AI-powered error detection to reduce payroll mistakes, whereas one-on-one support from HR professionals improves your experience.

ADP’s platform includes advanced HR tools and is scalable, making it the best payroll company for small business in addition to larger enterprises. The mobile app allows you and your employees to manage payroll tasks conveniently from your devices, adding to its accessibility.

Moreover, ADP’s commitment to compliance management helps you avoid IRS and state tax agency penalties, reducing the inherent risks associated with payroll processing.

Gusto Review: Integrated Payroll and HR Solutions

Gusto shines as a top choice for integrated payroll and HR solutions, particularly for small to medium-sized businesses. With a 4.5 rating, it’s recognized as the best payroll for small business, processing millions in payroll monthly for over 400,000 clients. Gusto offers unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposit, ensuring timely employee payments.

Feature Details Benefits Pricing Starts at $49/month + $6/employee Affordable with no hidden fees Payroll Tax Management Automatic calculation and filing Minimizes compliance risks Integration Seamless with 20+ accounting platforms Saves an average of 4 hours/month

As one of the top rated payroll services, Gusto’s transparent pricing and flexible subscriptions make it one of the best payroll solutions available. It streamlines payroll data management, making it easier for you to focus on your business.

QuickBooks Review: Accounting and Payroll Integration

For businesses seeking a robust solution that combines accounting and payroll functions, QuickBooks Payroll stands out as an efficient choice. This software integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks Online, allowing you to manage payroll alongside your accounting needs.

Here are some key features that make it one of the best payroll solutions:

Automated tax calculations and compliance support minimize penalties from payroll errors.

Unlimited payroll runs let you process payroll as often as needed without extra charges.

Time tracking integrations streamline payroll preparation by importing hours worked directly into payroll calculations.

Customer support is available via phone during business hours.

You furthermore get 24/7 chat support from payroll experts for any inquiries.

OnPay Review: Affordable and User-Friendly Payroll

If you’re looking for an affordable payroll solution, OnPay stands out with its flat rate of $36 per month plus $4 per employee.

The platform’s user-friendly features, like automated tax calculations and employee self-service options, simplify the payroll process for small businesses.

Plus, with excellent customer support available during weekdays, you’ll have the assistance you need to manage your payroll effectively.

Pricing and Plans

OnPay stands out with its simple pricing model, charging a flat rate of $36 per month plus $4 for each employee, making it an affordable choice for small businesses. This transparent structure helps you manage payroll costs effectively without surprises.

Here are some key aspects of OnPay‘s pricing:

No hidden fees : You won’t encounter unexpected charges.

: You won’t encounter unexpected charges. Unlimited payroll runs : Process payroll as often as you need without extra costs.

: Process payroll as often as you need without extra costs. User-friendly setup : Experts handle the setup at no additional charge.

: Experts handle the setup at no additional charge. Automated tax calculations : Stay compliant with ease.

: Stay compliant with ease. Multi-state payroll support: Manage payroll across different states seamlessly.

With no long-term contracts required, you can adjust your plan monthly as your business needs change.

User-Friendly Features

Managing payroll doesn’t have to be a complicated process, especially with the user-friendly features OnPay offers. You’ll appreciate the intuitive dashboard that gives you a clear overview of your payroll status, making management straightforward.

With electronic storage for employee documents, record-keeping becomes hassle-free, allowing easy access for both you and your employees. OnPay’s pricing structure is similarly appealing, featuring a flat rate of just $36 per month plus $4 for each employee.

Additionally, their experts handle the initial data entry at no extra cost, simplifying your setup. Should you need assistance, customer support is available via phone and chat during weekdays, ensuring you can resolve any issues quickly and efficiently.

SurePayroll Review: Customizable Payroll Solutions

SurePayroll stands out in the domain of payroll solutions by offering customizable payroll reports that cater to the unique needs of businesses. This flexibility allows you to tailor your payroll data particularly for your organization, making it easier to manage.

Key features of SurePayroll include:

Support for various employee types, including full-time, part-time, and contractors

Integrated benefits management, allowing seamless handling of employee benefits alongside payroll

Access to customer support via phone, email, and chat during weekdays

Affordable payroll processing and tax handling, designed particularly for small businesses

User-friendly interface that simplifies payroll management

With SurePayroll, you can efficiently adapt your payroll processes to fit your company’s structure and needs.

This service, a part of Paychex, guarantees that even small businesses can manage payroll effectively without overspending.

Importance of Payroll Services for Small Businesses

For small businesses, grasping the importance of payroll services is crucial, especially since accurate and timely employee payments directly impact employee satisfaction. Miscalculating payroll can lead to costly penalties from tax agencies, making it imperative to manage this complex process correctly.

Payroll services offer a cost-effective solution, often costing less than $100 per month for businesses with five employees, allowing you to streamline operations. By utilizing these services, you can reduce the risk of human error, guarantee timely tax payments and filings, and avoid potential legal issues.

Highly rated options like Gusto and ADP Run automate tax calculations, markedly cutting down the time spent on payroll tasks. On average, the right payroll solution can save you about four hours each month, freeing you to focus on growth and enhancing operational efficiency instead of getting bogged down by administrative burdens.

Pricing Structure of Payroll Services

Comprehending the pricing structure of payroll services is crucial for small businesses looking to manage their finances effectively. Each service has its unique pricing model, which can impact your budget.

Here’s a breakdown of some popular options:

OnPay: $36 per month plus $4 per employee, with free initial data entry assistance.

Gusto: Starts at $55 per month with no hidden fees, plus $6 per employee for unlimited payroll runs.

QuickBooks Payroll: Base price of $50 per month, plus $6 per employee, with extra costs for bundled services.

Square Payroll: Affordable at $35 per month plus $6 per employee, including unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposit.

Remote: Charges $29 per employee per month, with costs increasing for multinational operations.

User Experience and Support Features

When selecting a payroll service, user experience and support features play an essential role in ensuring smooth operations for your business.

Gusto stands out with its intuitive tools and flexibility, making it easy for both novice and experienced payroll managers.

OnPay offers a user-friendly dashboard that provides a clear overview of payroll status, plus electronic storage for employee documents and comprehensive support for insurance benefits.

ADP Run features a simple interface that excels in pay type management and integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks Online.

Patriot Software emphasizes custom report generation and outstanding scheduling tools, supported by a helpful setup guide for new users.

Finally, Square Payroll simplifies the process with automatic payroll runs and employee self-onboarding, which is particularly beneficial for businesses managing multistate tax filings.

Selecting a service with strong user experience and support features can greatly improve your payroll management efficiency.

Key Features to Look for in Payroll Software

When choosing payroll software, you should focus on features that improve automation and accuracy, such as automated tax calculations and unlimited payroll runs.

Integration with HR tools can further simplify your processes by managing benefits and time tracking in one platform.

Moreover, robust customer support is essential, as it guarantees you have help available whenever payroll issues arise.

Automation and Accuracy

Effective payroll software is vital for any business aiming to streamline its payroll process, as automation and accuracy play pivotal roles in this function. By eliminating manual calculations, automated systems considerably reduce human error, ensuring timely payments to employees.

Many platforms integrate AI-powered error detection to catch discrepancies before payroll is finalized, enhancing compliance with tax regulations.

Key features to look for include:

Automated tax calculations and filings to avoid penalties

Unlimited payroll runs for flexible scheduling without extra costs

Advanced reporting capabilities for tracking payroll liabilities

Support for compliance requirements in real-time

Integration with other financial tools for streamlined operations

Choosing software with these features can greatly improve your payroll management and overall financial health.

Integration and Support

Integrating payroll software with existing accounting platforms can greatly streamline your payroll process, reducing manual entry and the potential for errors.

Look for solutions that seamlessly connect with tools like QuickBooks or Xero. Automated tax calculations and filings are crucial, helping you stay compliant with federal and state regulations.

A user-friendly dashboard improves your experience, giving you a clear view of payroll status and employee documents.

Evaluate customer support options, including phone, email, and chat, along with dedicated onboarding assistance for new users.

Finally, consider the level of automation in tasks like tax rate updates and compliance changes, which saves time and mitigates the risk of human error in payroll calculations.

Setting Up Payroll Services: What to Expect

Setting up payroll services can seem intimidating, but grasping the process makes it much more manageable. Typically, you’ll follow a streamlined five-step wizard that helps you input company information, set pay schedules, and create employee profiles.

Many payroll services, like Gusto and OnPay, offer free initial data entry assistance to guarantee a smooth onboarding experience.

Here’s what to expect during the setup:

Easy access to a user-friendly interface.

Transparent pricing, often starting below $100/month for small businesses.

Features like automated tax calculations and compliance management.

Options for direct deposit to streamline payments.

Ongoing support through phone, chat, or email.

Once your payroll setup is complete, you’ll have the tools you need to manage employee payments effectively. Comprehending these steps will help you navigate the process with confidence.

Benefits of Using Payroll Software

Using payroll software can greatly improve your business operations by saving you time and increasing accuracy.

With automated calculations and compliance features, you’ll reduce the risk of costly errors and legal issues.

Plus, at under $100 a month for small businesses, it’s a cost-effective solution that allows you to focus on what really matters—growing your business.

Time Savings and Efficiency

Payroll software can save small businesses an average of four hours each month by automating essential payroll tasks such as calculations, tax filings, and data entries.

By streamlining these processes, you can focus on more important business activities. Here are some key benefits of using payroll software:

Automatic tax updates keep you compliant and help avoid costly penalties.

Unlimited payroll runs let you manage payroll without incurring extra costs.

Integrated time tracking simplifies administrative duties for your HR team.

Benefits management allows for smoother employee onboarding and tracking.

Dedicated customer support guarantees you can quickly resolve any issues.

Enhanced Accuracy and Compliance

Accurate payroll processing is crucial for any business, as even minor mistakes can lead to significant financial repercussions. By using payroll software, you minimize human error in calculations, which helps you avoid costly corrections and potential lawsuits.

Many services, like Gusto and ADP, automatically update tax rates and compliance information, reducing the risk of underpayment penalties. Automated tax calculations guarantee timely payments and accurate filings, critical for compliance with federal and state laws.

Furthermore, payroll solutions often track minimum wage, pay date schedules, and tax withholding rates, helping you stay aligned with changing regulations. Implementing payroll software can save you an average of four hours per month, allowing you to focus on core operations as you maintain accuracy and compliance.

Cost-Effective Payroll Management

Businesses often find that effective payroll management isn’t just a necessity but likewise a pathway to significant cost savings. By using payroll software, you can streamline processes and reduce costs associated with manual payroll handling.

Here are some key benefits:

Typically costs less than $100 per month for small businesses with five employees.

Automated tax calculations help avoid IRS penalties, minimizing financial liabilities.

Saves an average of 4 hours per month on payroll tasks, allowing you to focus on growth.

Offers unlimited payroll runs at no extra charge, giving you flexibility.

Features like AI error detection reduce human mistakes, ensuring accurate payments and compliance.

Adopting payroll software can transform your payroll management into a more efficient and cost-effective solution.

Comparing the Best Payroll Providers for Your Business

Choosing the right payroll provider can greatly impact how efficiently you manage employee compensation and compliance. Each option has unique features customized to various business needs. Here’s a comparison to help you decide:

Payroll Provider Key Features ADP RUN Rated 4.2; detailed reports, compliance Gusto Rated 4.5; integrated HR, next-day deposits QuickBooks Payroll Rated 4.2; integrates with payment systems OnPay Rated 4.5; flat rate, multi-state payroll Square Payroll Most affordable; unlimited runs, self-onboarding

ADP RUN is ideal for growth-focused companies, whereas Gusto shines in payroll and HR integration. QuickBooks Payroll is best for existing QuickBooks users, and OnPay offers great value with automated tax calculations. Square Payroll is perfect for budget-conscious businesses looking for crucial features.

Which Payroll System Is the Best?

Choosing the best payroll system depends on your specific business needs.

If you prioritize ease of use and HR integration, Gusto might be your best bet. For extensive reporting and compliance, consider ADP RUN. If you need strong expense management, QuickBooks Payroll is a solid choice.

OnPay offers competitive flat-rate pricing, whereas Remote surpasses in global payroll capabilities.

Evaluate features, pricing, and your business size to determine which system aligns best with your requirements.

Who Is Better Than Paychex?

When comparing payroll services, several options surpass Paychex.

ADP RUN excels with its extensive HR tools and compliance management, ideal for growing businesses.

Gusto offers a user-friendly experience, integrating seamlessly with over 100 apps, making it appealing for small to medium-sized enterprises.

OnPay provides competitive pricing with multi-state payroll support, whereas QuickBooks Payroll integrates effectively with QuickBooks Online, enhancing convenience for existing users.

Each of these alternatives presents distinct advantages over Paychex.

How Much Is ADP per Month?

ADP’s monthly pricing usually starts around $80, plus about $4 for each employee under their Full Service Payroll plan.

The total cost varies based on the number of employees and any additional services you might need, such as HR tools or benefits management.

Since ADP offers customizable options, it’s wise to request a personalized quote to guarantee you get an accurate estimate customized to your specific payroll requirements.

Who Is Adp’s Biggest Competitor?

ADP’s biggest competitor is Gusto, which offers an integrated payroll and HR platform customized for small and medium-sized businesses.

With a strong rating of 4.5, Gusto provides transparent pricing starting at $49 per month, plus $6 per employee.

Other notable competitors include QuickBooks Payroll and Paychex, both of which likewise deliver extensive payroll solutions with various features and pricing structures, catering to the diverse needs of businesses in the market.

Conclusion

Choosing the right payroll solution is essential for small businesses aiming to streamline operations and guarantee compliance. In 2025, platforms like ADP, Gusto, QuickBooks, and OnPay offer a range of features customized to different needs and budgets. By comprehending the unique offerings of each provider and considering key factors such as integration and cost, you can make an informed decision. In the end, investing in efficient payroll software can save you time and reduce administrative burdens, allowing you to focus on growth.