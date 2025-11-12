Best Places to Buy Wholesale Craft Supplies: Top 10 Stores You Need to Know

When you’re looking to stock up on wholesale craft supplies, knowing the right places to shop can make a significant difference. Stores like Michaels Pro and American Crafts offer extensive selections that cater to various crafting needs. If you prefer flexibility with no minimum orders, Gifts Intl might be the right choice for you. Each of these retailers has unique strengths, making it crucial to explore your options. Let’s look at the top stores that can meet your crafting demands effectively.

Michaels Pro: Crafting Supplies for Small Businesses

Michaels Pro offers a robust solution for small businesses seeking wholesale crafting supplies without the hassle of a wholesale account.

This platform stands out as a best place to buy wholesale craft supplies, especially for those looking to make market wholesale. You can easily order bulk supplies like tumblers, keychains, and seasonal décor, ensuring you have everything you need for your projects.

Michaels Pro additionally provides access to wholesale flowers and crafts, catering to both beginners and seasoned crafters.

If you place your order by 2 PM EST, it ships the same day from their Ohio warehouse, guaranteeing prompt delivery.

This service supports small business owners by facilitating easy ordering and shifting from competitors like Darice seamlessly.

American Crafts: Bright and Bold Paper Products

In relation to lively and eye-catching paper products, American Crafts stands out as a leading wholesale supplier. Known for bright, bold designs, they offer a diverse selection that caters to various crafting needs, including scrapbooking and card making. With a minimum order requirement of $1500, you can access unique designs that will improve your projects. Their reputation in the crafting community guarantees you’ll receive high-quality materials. Below is a summary of their offerings:

Product Type Key Features Scrapbooking Paper Bright colors, various themes Card Stock Durable, ideal for card making Specialty Paper Textured and patterned options Decorative Kits Coordinated designs for projects Seasonal Collections Festive themes for all occasions

Explore American Crafts for your wholesale crafting needs.

Paper Source: Quality Cards and Stock for Wholesale

If you’re considering Paper Source for your wholesale needs, you’ll need to start by submitting a wholesale application.

This process grants you access to their extensive inventory of high-quality cards and stock, along with unique designs perfect for various crafting projects.

Keep in mind that minimum order requirements and pricing details will be provided once your application is approved, ensuring you have all the necessary information to plan your purchases effectively.

Application Process Explained

To become a wholesale customer at Paper Source, you need to complete an application process designed to secure that only qualified retailers gain access to their quality cards and stock.

This process involves providing crucial business details, such as your store’s name, address, and sales tax ID. After submission, Paper Source may conduct a review period to confirm your business meets their criteria.

Once approved, you’ll benefit from exclusive pricing and customized product offerings, enhancing your retail experience. Access to a diverse range of high-quality paper products ideal for crafting and gifting awaits you.

Be prepared to meet any minimum order quantities that may be applicable based on the specific products you choose to purchase.

Minimum Order Requirements

When considering a wholesale account with Paper Source, it’s important to understand the minimum order requirements that apply to accessing their quality cards and stock.

To qualify for wholesale pricing, you must meet specific criteria, including:

Application Submission: Complete the necessary application to establish your wholesale account. Minimum Purchase: There’s a required minimum order amount, so plan your purchases accordingly. Exclusive Access: Wholesale customers gain access to unique card designs not available to regular consumers. Pricing Structures: Leveraging your wholesale account can improve profit margins for your business.

Gifts Intl: Gift Packaging and Party Supplies

Gifts Intl stands out as a reliable source for gift packaging and party supplies, catering to both small business owners and individual crafters. They offer a diverse range of products, ensuring you can find everything from elegant gift wraps to lively party decorations.

With a minimum order of $500, you can access bulk purchasing options that provide significant savings. Furthermore, Gifts Intl often provides a 10% discount on orders, making it easier to stock up on supplies without breaking the bank.

Their wide selection of seasonal items and home decor aligns perfectly with various event themes, allowing you to create memorable celebrations. Notably, you don’t need a wholesale account to purchase, simplifying access to their extensive inventory.

Cousin DIY: Accessories for Crafting Enthusiasts

Cousin DIY serves as a go-to resource for crafting enthusiasts, offering a broad selection of accessories customized to various DIY projects.

With a minimum order of $25 for free shipping, you can easily stock up on necessities.

Their products include:

Premium Non-Toxic Silicone Beads – Available in lively colors, perfect for keychains and jewelry. Resin Crafting Materials – Ideal for creating unique pieces with a professional finish. DTF Transfer Products – Great for custom apparel and fabric designs. Unique Patterns and Shapes – These inspire creativity and allow you to personalize your projects.

Cousin DIY likewise welcomes retail accounts, ensuring quality service through a review by their Sales Team.

This commitment improves your crafting experience.

Notions Marketing: Diverse Craft Inventory

Notions Marketing offers a wide range of craft supplies, making it easy for you to find exactly what you need for various projects.

With a simple login request to access their inventory, you can quickly navigate their offerings without any minimum order requirements.

This flexibility, combined with competitive pricing options, guarantees that both small business owners and individual crafters can easily stock up on high-quality materials.

Wide Range of Supplies

In relation to sourcing craft supplies, a diverse inventory can greatly boost your creative projects and business offerings. Notions Marketing stands out for its extensive range of products, ensuring you have everything you need.

Here are some key categories they offer:

DIY Supplies – From adhesives to embellishments, you’ll find crucial materials for all your projects. Home Goods – Discover decor items that can improve your living spaces or serve as inspiration for your crafts. Seasonal Items – Stock up on supplies for holidays and special occasions, ensuring timely project completion. High-Quality Materials – Cater to both beginners and experienced crafters, all during a commitment to quality.

With no minimum order required, accessing their inventory is easy for small businesses.

Easy Order Process

Crafting a seamless ordering experience is essential for small business owners and crafters who want to access a wide range of supplies without hassle. Notions Marketing prioritizes a customer-centric service model, ensuring an easy process for you to explore their diverse inventory.

To get started, simply submit a login request, which helps maintain a secure ordering environment. With a minimum opening order of $250, you can easily access a selection suitable for both small and larger-scale projects.

Orders are customizable, allowing you to tailor purchases to your specific crafting needs. Plus, their focus on customer service means you can readily find support and answers to inquiries, enhancing your overall experience as you navigate their offerings.

Competitive Pricing Options

When you’re looking for wholesale craft supplies, competitive pricing is a crucial factor that can greatly impact your bottom line. Notions Marketing excels in offering a customer-centric service with a diverse inventory, perfect for small businesses and independent crafters.

Here are some key benefits of their competitive pricing options:

Wide Variety: They provide a broad selection of crafting materials, catering to various needs. Minimum Order Requirement: You’ll need a minimum opening order of $250 to access their inventory. Reliable Stock: Notions Marketing guarantees that vital supplies are consistently available, helping you maintain adequate inventory levels. Affordability: Their pricing structure is designed to support your business growth without sacrificing quality.

Utilizing these options can effectively improve your sourcing strategy.

CraftOutlet.com: Affordable Deco Mesh and More

For those looking to stock up on affordable deco mesh and other crafting supplies, CraftOutlet.com stands out with its extensive selection and budget-friendly pricing.

You’ll find a variety of deco mesh options, including poly jute and burlap, starting at just $3.95 for 10-yard rolls. The site offers numerous colors and styles, perfect for your seasonal crafts and décor projects.

In addition, CraftOutlet.com frequently features sales on select items, making it easy to save on popular supplies like the 10 Poly Deco Mesh in Black for that same price.

Supporting small business owners, they provide bulk purchasing options without needing a wholesale account, as well as offering floral bushes, ribbons, and accent signs—making it a convenient one-stop shop for all your crafting needs.

Darice Alternatives: Finding the Best Wholesale Options

When you’re seeking alternatives to Darice, it’s important to explore new vendors that can meet your crafting needs.

For instance, Michaels Pro offers bulk orders without requiring a wholesale account, whereas Horizon Group USA provides a vast selection of supplies, sometimes without minimums.

Evaluating pricing structures from places like Factory Direct Craft and Save-On-Crafts can help you find the best deals for your business.

Explore New Vendors

Exploring new vendors for wholesale craft supplies can greatly expand your options and improve your inventory management. Here are some alternatives to evaluate:

Michaels Pro: This option allows bulk orders without needing a wholesale account, perfect for small business owners. Horizon Group USA: They welcome retail accounts and review new retailer requests, offering a range of craft supplies with no minimum order. Cousin DIY: With a low minimum order of $25 for free shipping, this vendor is convenient for crafters looking for accessories. Save-On-Crafts: This budget-friendly option doesn’t require a wholesale account and offers free shipping on orders over $79, ensuring affordability for small businesses.

Evaluate Pricing Structures

Evaluating pricing structures is essential for finding the best wholesale options to replace Darice, as it helps you identify the most cost-effective vendors for your craft supply needs.

For instance, Michaels offers bulk orders without requiring a wholesale account, ideal for small business owners. Conversely, American Crafts has a $1500 minimum for wholesale, whereas Paper Source and Gifts Intl set theirs at $500 and $250, respectively.

Horizon Group USA allows retail accounts with no minimum, though new requests undergo review. Cousin DIY provides a low $25 minimum for free shipping on accessories, and Save-On-Crafts doesn’t require a wholesale account, offering free shipping on orders over $79, making it flexible for smaller purchases.

Jewelry making requires a variety of significant tools and materials to transform creative ideas into tangible pieces. To get started, here are four indispensable items you need:

Beads and Findings: Sourcing high-quality beads is critical. Cousin DIY offers cost-effective options with a minimum order for free shipping. Tools: Pliers, cutters, and other tools are necessary for assembly. CB Flowers & Crafts provides a great selection, but requires a wholesale account. Wire and Stringing Materials: These are fundamental for creating your designs. Horizon Group USA has a diverse inventory available for retail accounts. Storage Solutions: Keeping your materials organized is indispensable. Notions Marketing stocks various storage options, catering to hobbyists and small businesses alike.

Resin & Epoxy Crafting: Supplies for Unique Projects

Resin crafting offers endless possibilities for creating unique projects, from custom jewelry to decorative home accents.

To get started, invest in premium resin supplies like high-quality silicone molds and lively pigments, which guarantee smooth, bubble-free pours.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced crafter, these materials are suitable for all skill levels, allowing you to craft stunning décor pieces and personalized accessories.

You’ll find various resin types, including UV resin, customized to meet diverse project needs.

Key tools help you achieve professional results, enabling intricate designs and finishes.

Furthermore, many suppliers offer extensive resources, including tutorials and project ideas, to inspire and guide you through your resin and epoxy crafting adventure.

Conclusion

In summary, exploring these top 10 stores for wholesale craft supplies can greatly improve your crafting experience. With options like Michaels Pro and American Crafts offering quality products, and retailers such as Gifts Intl and Cousin DIY catering to smaller orders, you can find the right supplies for any project. Furthermore, CraftOutlet.com and specialized jewelry making supplies provide competitive pricing and unique items. By utilizing these resources, you’ll be well-equipped to meet your crafting needs efficiently and affordably.