7 Best Platforms to Sell Handmade Items

If you’re looking to sell handmade items, choosing the right platform is essential for success. Each platform offers unique features and benefits that cater to different needs. For instance, Etsy is a popular choice because of its large marketplace, whereas Shopify allows for extensive customization of your store. Comprehending these options can help you make an informed decision. Let’s explore these seven platforms and see which one might be the best fit for your handmade creations.

Etsy

Etsy serves as the largest online marketplace for handmade products, making it an essential platform for artisans looking to sell their creations.

With over 33 million buyers and around 7.5 million sellers, it’s a highly competitive craft marketplace. To stand out, you’ll need to focus on branding and utilize Etsy’s customization options.

The platform charges a flat listing fee of $0.20 per item and a 6.5% transaction fee on total sales, along with payment processing fees based on your bank location.

Etsy offers built-in SEO tools that can help generate passive sales, but engaging in marketing efforts is encouraged.

Amazon Handmade

If you’re looking to expand your reach, Amazon Handmade offers a robust platform for selling your unique, handcrafted items. This dedicated section within Amazon allows artisans to showcase their goods to over 250 million customers worldwide, benefiting from Amazon’s established brand trust and logistics.

Nonetheless, you’ll need to apply and get approved to guarantee your products are authentic. Keep in mind that Amazon Handmade has specific guidelines, prohibiting digital products and electronics, which helps maintain the marketplace’s integrity.

The fee structure includes a $39.99 monthly subscription for the Professional selling plan and a 15% referral fee on eligible sales. This competitive edge makes it an attractive option for artisans aiming to grow their customer base and sales volume.

Shopify

Shopify stands out as an excellent platform for selling handmade products online, offering extensive customization options that help you create a unique shopping experience for your customers.

With Shopify, you can improve your marketing efforts using various apps, which makes it easier to drive traffic and boost sales. Unlike other marketplace platforms, you’ll need to bring your own traffic, helping you build a dedicated customer base over time.

As monthly subscription fees start at $29, the speed, security, and user experience can lead to higher conversion rates for your handmade goods.

Features like Instagram product tagging and access to various marketing tools empower you to establish and grow your brand effectively in a competitive online marketplace.

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is an excellent platform for selling locally made crafts as it doesn’t charge any transaction fees, which keeps your profits intact.

You can easily communicate with buyers, making it simple to answer questions and arrange meet-ups for transactions.

Selling Locally Made Crafts

When you’re looking to sell locally made crafts, using Facebook Marketplace can be an effective way to connect with your community. This platform allows you to reach local buyers directly, making communication and transactions easier.

You can list your handmade crafts alongside various other products, attracting a diverse audience. By showcasing your items through your personal profile, you create a more personalized shopping experience, which can lead to increased customer engagement.

Furthermore, promoting your listings within local Facebook Groups can help nurture connections and generate interest in your unique offerings.

With the Facebook Marketplace mobile app, you can manage listings and respond to inquiries as you’re on-the-go, ultimately increasing your chances of making sales in your local area.

No Fees for Transactions

Selling handmade items on platforms like Facebook Marketplace comes with a significant advantage: there are no transaction fees for local sales. This feature makes it a cost-effective choice, especially for new crafters. You can reach community members directly, facilitating quick sales without worrying about shipping or handling costs. Moreover, the lack of upfront costs allows you to test your products in a low-risk environment.

Here’s a quick comparison of selling on Facebook Marketplace versus traditional platforms:

Feature Facebook Marketplace Traditional Platforms Transaction Fees No Yes Shipping Costs No Yes Local Sales Yes Limited Upfront Costs None Often Required

Utilize this platform to showcase your crafts effectively!

Easy Communication With Buyers

Effective communication with buyers is crucial for successful sales on platforms like Facebook Marketplace. This platform allows you to chat directly with potential customers via Messenger, enabling quick responses to inquiries about your handmade items.

Responding in real-time improves customer engagement, which can lead to more sales. Furthermore, since there are no selling fees for local transactions, you can focus on building relationships without financial concerns.

You can also showcase your crafts on your personal profile, connecting with friends and community members who may be interested. In addition, Facebook Groups let you engage with niche audiences passionate about unique handmade items, nurturing a sense of community that can further boost your sales through easy communication.

Folksy

Folksy is a unique online marketplace customized particularly for handmade items, primarily serving the UK market.

With affordable listing fees of just £0.15 per item and a 6% transaction fee, it’s an accessible option for small-scale artisans looking to reach a local audience.

The platform likewise nurtures a supportive maker community, encouraging collaboration and interaction among sellers and buyers.

Unique UK Marketplace

If you’re looking for a platform that truly supports local artisans, Folksy might be the perfect fit for you. Founded in 2008, it’s one of the oldest UK-based online marketplaces dedicated to handmade products.

With a customer base that’s 85% UK-based, you’ll connect directly with local buyers. Here are some key features that make Folksy unique:

Hosts over 3,000 independent designers and makers. Promotes a supportive community with regional meetups and events. Offers a user-friendly interface for easy shop management. Focuses on handmade goods, ensuring your craft gets the attention it deserves.

Affordable Listing Fees

When you consider selling your handmade items, the affordability of listing fees can greatly impact your decision. Folksy offers a modest listing fee of just £0.15 per item, making it an accessible choice for small-scale artisans. Along with this, a clear 6% transaction fee on sales guarantees you know your costs upfront, without hidden charges. Plus, with no monthly subscription fees, you can start selling right away without recurring costs. This pricing structure allows you to retain more of your earnings as you reach a dedicated audience interested in handmade products.

Fee Type Cost Listing Fee £0.15/item Transaction Fee 6% Monthly Subscription £0.00 Total Initial Cost £0.15/item

Supportive Maker Community

Building a successful handmade business often involves more than just selling products; it’s about connecting with a community that shares your passion.

Folksy, one of the oldest UK online marketplaces for handmade goods, provides a supportive environment for makers. Here’s what you can expect:

Regional Meetups: Join local events to network with other artisans. Collaboration Opportunities: Work together on projects, enhancing creativity. Community Feedback: Receive constructive critiques from fellow makers to improve your craft. Customer Engagement: Connect with customers who value handmade items and share your ethos.

Not On The High Street

Not On The High Street (NOTHS) stands out as a premier online marketplace in the UK, particularly designed for unique gifts and handmade items.

With over 5,000 creative business owners and more than 2.5 million active customers as of 2019, it’s a great platform to reach potential buyers.

Nevertheless, you’ll need to pay a one-off joining fee and face a high commission rate on sales, which could affect your profits.

Although NOTHS provides marketing support to help you reach a wider audience, you’ll still need to engage in self-promotion.

The platform’s focus on unique and personalized gifts makes it ideal for artisans who create distinctive handmade items, nurturing customer trust and encouraging repeat purchases.

Faire

Faire serves as an innovative online wholesale marketplace that connects independent brands with retailers, making it an excellent option for artisans looking to sell their handmade products in bulk.

Here are some key reasons to contemplate using Faire:

Wider Reach: You can showcase your unique creations to a broader audience of retail buyers. Sales Analytics: Utilize insights into market trends and sales data to optimize your offerings. Flexible Payment Terms: Retailers benefit from a 60-day payment term, allowing them to pay after selling products. Community Support: Join thousands of independent makers and retailers, nurturing local business growth.

Conclusion

To successfully sell your handmade items, choose the platform that best suits your needs. Etsy and Amazon Handmade offer broad audiences, whereas Shopify allows for greater customization. For local sales, consider Facebook Marketplace, and if you’re in the UK, Folksy is a good option. Not On The High Street caters to unique gifts, and Faire connects you with retailers. Evaluate each platform’s features and fees to make an informed decision that aligns with your business goals.