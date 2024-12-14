TollFreeForwarding.com Reveals Top Jobs for Self-Employed Workers, Highlighting Flexibility and Growth

A growing number of workers are breaking away from traditional employment to embrace self-employment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 10.1% of the workforce was self-employed at the start of last year—the highest level in a decade. TollFreeForwarding.com has identified the top careers for self-employed individuals, analyzing BLS data to reveal jobs with high percentages of self-employed workers and significant projected growth over the next ten years.

Top Careers for Self-Employment

Topping the list are taxi drivers, including rideshare drivers, with 89.7% of the workforce self-employed. The field is projected to grow by 15.4% over the next decade. Although full-time taxi drivers earn below the national median salary, rideshare opportunities offer the flexibility to set schedules, making it an appealing side hustle or primary income source.

Creative professions also rank high among self-employed jobs. Four of the top ten occupations—photographers, entertainers, DJs, and writers—are in the arts sector. These careers allow individuals to set their schedules, pursue diverse projects, and maintain creative autonomy.

The top ten self-employment careers, according to TollFreeForwarding.com, include:

Occupation 2023 Employment % Self-Employed Projected Growth (2023-2033) Median Salary Taxi Drivers 153,500 89.7% 15.4% $34,680 Couriers and Messengers 151,200 67.1% 12.3% $36,760 Exercise Physiologists 13,100 61.3% 12.2% $54,860 Therapists 26,200 60.5% 12.2% $63,650 Photographers 98,300 65.1% 7.2% $40,760 Entertainers, Performers 34,000 60% 6.9% $116,410 Barbers 62,300 79.5% 5.7% $36,150 DJs (Non-Radio) 13,800 65.6% 5.7% $20/hour Psychologists 41,000 72.5% 5.3% $117,750 Writers & Authors 99,200 65.9% 5% $73,690

Generational Trends in Self-Employment

Self-employment has gained traction among younger generations, who value flexibility and work-life balance. Millennials make up the largest share of freelancers at 45%, followed by Gen X (27%) and Gen Z (15%). In contrast, only 9% of Baby Boomers and 4% of the Silent Generation work freelance jobs.

Technology has also contributed to the rise of self-employment, enabling younger workers to start businesses, freelance, and work remotely with greater ease. With 32.6 million Americans expected to work remotely by next year, opportunities for self-employment continue to grow.

Flexibility and Work-Life Balance Drive Appeal

Jason O’Brien, COO of TollFreeForwarding.com, highlights the appeal of self-employment.

“While striking out on one’s own may seem daunting, there is certainly an allure of flexibility and work-life balance that comes with being your own boss. Our findings show that there are some great and diverse options for those who wish to work on their own terms, whether it’s picking up some extra income or being full-time self-employed,” he says.