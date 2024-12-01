Square Data Reveals the Best Time to Buy a Christmas Tree

As the holiday season approaches, families across the country are preparing to bring home one of the season’s most iconic decorations: the Christmas tree. According to data analyzed by Square from thousands of Christmas tree sellers in 2023, the best time to buy a tree depends on whether you prioritize cost savings or tradition.

Square’s research revealed that Black Friday is the most popular day for purchasing Christmas trees, with average prices hitting around $112. For those who prefer to wait, the first Saturday in December sees a slight drop in prices, averaging $105.

However, for bargain hunters, waiting until the week before Christmas can lead to significant savings. By then, more than 90% of trees are sold, and sellers reduce prices to clear out remaining inventory. On average, consumers who wait until this time save 32% compared to Black Friday prices, with tree costs dropping to $85.

“The cheapest time to buy a Christmas tree is right before Christmas. The best time is whichever day maximizes joy in your household,” says Ara Kharazian, Square’s research lead.

Despite fluctuating prices, the demand for real Christmas trees continues to grow. Farms and retailers are seeing increased sales year over year, with many reporting significant activity on opening day.

For those looking to get the best deal, Square’s data shows that patience can pay off, with prices dropping as Christmas nears. However, for many, the tradition of selecting a tree early and kickstarting holiday festivities may outweigh the potential cost savings.

Retailers are gearing up for another busy season, and with the average Christmas tree cost varying by only $20 to $30 throughout December, buyers have flexibility in finding the right time to purchase based on their priorities.