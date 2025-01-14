Best Weather Apps for Small Businesses

Access to weather reports is an important component of our day. We all know how weather affects businesses such as delaying commuters, canceling events, disrupting deliveries, and more – we all need accurate data on weather patterns. Besides this bad weather leads to poor online reviews as reviewers are more inclined to pen negative online reviews on days with bad weather. Thanks to modern technology, we now have access to weather reports within our palms, thanks to weather apps on our phones. Today, rather than relying on regular news broadcasts, we can access weather reports 24/7 through our mobile devices.

Choosing the Best Weather App for Small Businesses: Our Methodology

Selecting the right weather app for your small business is essential to ensure you stay informed and prepared for any weather-related challenges that may impact your operations. To assist our readers in finding the best weather apps, we have developed a comprehensive set of criteria, rated on a scale from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies the least importance and 5 the highest in our evaluation process:

Accuracy of Weather Forecasts Importance: 5

The primary function of a weather app is to provide accurate and timely forecasts. We prioritize apps that consistently deliver precise weather information. Real-Time Alerts and Notifications Importance: 5

Immediate alerts for severe weather conditions are crucial for safety and planning. Apps with effective real-time notifications are highly valued. User Interface and Usability Importance: 4

An intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface is essential for a positive user experience. We look for apps that present information clearly and are user-friendly. Range of Weather Data Importance: 4

We evaluate the breadth of data provided, including temperature, humidity, wind speed, and more. Comprehensive data coverage is a key factor in our selection. Customization Options Importance: 3

The ability to customize settings, such as units of measurement and specific weather conditions to be alerted about, adds value to the app. Integration with Other Devices and Services Importance: 3

Compatibility with other devices, like smartwatches, and integration with other services enhance the overall utility of the weather app. Visual Appeal and Graphics Importance: 2

Although not as crucial as accuracy or alerts, attractive graphics, and visualizations enhance the app’s engagement and facilitate easier interpretation. Cost and Advertisements Importance: 3

We evaluate the trade-off between cost (if applicable) and the presence of advertisements. While we prefer free apps with minimal ads, we also take into account the value for money in paid apps.

Our aim is to suggest the best weather apps that deliver precise and timely weather updates while also ensuring a user-friendly and thorough weather-tracking experience.

Best Free Weather Apps

There are plenty of free weather apps that offer up-to-date weather forecasts. Here are our best weather apps that are available on the Google Play Store and/or Apple App Store.

Weather Channel App

The Weather Channel app includes a rain radar, storm tracker, and severe weather alerts, enabling users to stay prepared for sudden weather changes. It provides an accurate daily forecast page that offers hourly live updates on rain and precipitation. The premium pro plan for the Weather Channel includes advanced features and is available for a monthly subscription of $4.99.

Available on: iOS and Android.

Clime: NOAA Weather Radar Live

The Clime weather app provides real-time radar images, severe weather alerts, and precise weather forecasts, among other features. Its radar overlay displays rain, snow, and mixed precipitation areas in high resolution on an interactive map, enhancing accuracy. Users can customize the app with options such as standard, hybrid, and satellite maps to explore locations, bookmark them, and receive push notifications for weather alerts related to their saved locations.

Available on: iOS and Android.

Accu Weather – Best for Severe Weather Alerts

Accu weather app offers weather forecasts and real-time precipitation updates, including severe weather alerts, temperature, precipitation, and allergy outlooks. Its daily forecasts include rain probability, cloud coverage, wind, live radar, air quality index, snowfall, and even UV index. Its advanced weather radar gives users up-to-the-minute views of storm tracks, snow, rain, ice, temperature changes, and much more

Available on: iOS and Android.

Weather Underground

The Weather Underground app delivers precise weather reports and forecasts using data from over 250,000 personal weather stations worldwide. It features an interactive map that includes radar, high-resolution satellite imagery, severe weather alerts, and additional tools.

Available on: Weather Underground is available both on iOS and Android.

Flowx

Flowx allows users to visualize local weather forecasts using weather maps and graphs. Users can swipe to customize the forecast animation over time, select multiple data layers to display on the map, and seamlessly switch between different models. Flowx provides data on precipitation, snow, radar, clouds, temperature, wind, and more.

Available on: Currently available only on Android.

Weather Up

Weather Up lets you see layers of weather data right on the map, with upcoming weather patterns data available at a glance. Its event forecasts let you keep tabs on the weather for upcoming calendar events. In addition, you get hourly and 10-day forecasts, a weather map with free weather radar maps, clouds, widgets to quickly check the weather, and more.

Available on: Currently available only on iOS.

Yahoo Weather

Yahoo’s weather app offers the option of 5-day and 10-day weather information coupled with Flickr photos to match your location, time of day, and current weather conditions. You also get free weather alerts and forecasts on wind, pressure, and the chance of precipitation, along with animated sunrise, sunset, wind, and pressure modules. You can even track all your favorite cities and destinations through interactive maps.

Available on: iOS and Android.

Weather App Features Availability Weather Channel App - Rain radar, storm tracker, and severe weather warnings; Daily forecast tracking; Premium pro plan available for $4.99/month iOS and Android Clime: NOAA Weather Radar Live - Real-time radar images; Severe weather alerts; Radar overlay; Push notifications iOS and Android Accu Weather - Weather forecasts and precipitation updates; Severe weather alerts; Advanced weather radar; Daily forecasts iOS and Android Weather Underground - Accurate weather reports; Forecasts from personal weather stations; Interactive map; High-resolution imagery iOS and Android Flowx - Visualize local weather forecasts through maps and graphs; Multiple data layers; Data on precipitation, snow, radar, etc. Currently on Android Weather Up - View weather data on maps; Event forecasts; Hourly and 10-day forecasts; Weather radar maps Currently on iOS Yahoo Weather - 5-day and 10-day weather information; Flickr photos; Free weather alerts; Interactive maps iOS and Android

Best Weather Forecast Apps (Paid)

Free weather forecast apps might offer you some of the basic features to monitor the weather. If you are looking for a solution that offers robust features, you might want to look towards paid apps where you pay upfront for the app or through subscriptions. Below are some of the best weather apps that come with subscriptions.

Carrot Weather

Carrot weather app’s interface allows users to easily access current, hourly, and daily forecasts. Through its customization options, users can modify layouts, add data points, and more. Additionally, simply tapping anywhere provides more weather information. With the Carrot Weather app, you can stay informed about incoming precipitation and receive weather alerts, as well as a daily summary of the forecast for the day ahead.

Available on: iOS and Android.

Pricing: Carrot comes with a $4.99 a month subscription or a $19.99 annual, though a free version is available for you to try.

MyRadar

MyRadar app comes with a fast, easy-to-use weather app that displays animated weather radar around your current location. It offers users a fast snapshot of the weather on the go, coupled with weather and environmentally-related data layers that you can overlay on top of the map. In addition to the data layers, it sends weather and environmental alerts, including alerts from the National Weather Center, such as Tornado and Severe Weather alerts.

Available on: iOS and Android.

Pricing: Its ads-free version comes with a $3.99 monthly subscription.

Weather by Tomorrow

Weather by Tomorrow app offers users access to a robust weather app and useful features. In addition to letting users see standard weather data such as temperature, wind direction, and humidity they also can access air quality, visibility, sunrise and sunset, and more. Users also get By-the-minute, by-the-street forecasts up to three hours ahead in high resolution with weather analysis at 500 meters resolution.

Available on: iOS and Android.

Pricing: Weather by Tomorrow’s premium plan comes with a $ 2.99 monthly subscription there is also a free version available.

YoWindow Weather

YoWindow Weather app offers real-time weather forecasts accompanied by a vivid background that changes based on the user’s local forecasts. It comes with a handy location search and offers the option of over 700 photographs of cities around the world.

Available on: iOS and Android.

Pricing: YoWindow Weather plan comes with a $ 0.99 monthly subscription.

What is the best weather app in the US?

AccuWeather has been considered the best weather app thanks to the accuracy of its forecasts. It comes with all the bells and whistles a weather app might offer and includes details on wind speed, solar ultraviolet radiation (UV) levels, humidity, cloud cover, visibility, and more.

What is the best free weather app for Android?

The Weather Channel app is considered the best free mobile weather app, offering accurate weather radar, weather tracker, and severe weather warnings that help users prepare for unexpected weather. It offers little flashcards that show key data, such as precipitation risk and sunset time, in a rotating carousel for easy visualization.