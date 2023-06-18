Does your small business need a workstation computer? If you are just running standard office applications and some presentations and emails, you can likely get everything done on a regular, personal desktop computer or laptop.

On the other hand, if your small business is running more demanding applications, you need a workstation computer. This includes financial analysis, design, Computer-Aided Design (CAD), heavy video editing, PC gaming, and graphics, to name a few.

Even if you are running standard office applications, having an entry-level workstation can improve your workflow dramatically. Take a look at these workstation computers to find out some of the options available to you.

What is a Workstation Computer?

A workstation computer is exactly that – a computer you use in the space where you work. They aren’t just any desktop PCs, though, as workstation computers are meant for heavy use, often for tasks such as video editing, engineering design, 3D graphics, and complex financial and business applications. Computers with a workstation build have advanced graphics capabilities, large storage capacity, and a powerful CPU. They are faster and more capable than a personal computer.

Workstation Computer vs. Regular Desktop Computer

To answer this question, you’ll need to consider the nature of your workflow and the type of work you do. Many tasks can be competently done on a traditional desktop computer or even a laptop. However, if you have a heavy, demanding workload, workstation computers have a faster CPU and GPU, more memory and storage, and the ability to hold up to constant usage.

Workstation Computer: Choose the Best For Your Business

Top Pick: CORSAIR ONE PRO a200 Compact Workstation-Class PC Runner Up: HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation Bundle Best Value: HP Z4 G4 Workstation Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (16 cores) Quad-Core 3.6GHz Intel Xeon W-2223 (Quad-core) RAM 64GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR4 16GB 16GB Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Integrated NVIDIA Quadro T-Series Storage Not specified 256GB SSD Not specified Cooling System Convection-assisted liquid cooling system Standard Standard Additional Features Compact size, low noise 2 Monitors, Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, Gel Pad HP Wolf Pro Security Edition Ideal Usage High-demand tasks, Graphics Multi-tasking, Professional workflows Engineering, visualization, and machine learning Price Range $$$ (Top Pick) $$ (Runner Up) $ (Best Value)

CORSAIR ONE PRO a200 Compact Workstation-Class PC

Top Pick: The CORSAIR ONE PRO packs the power of a workstation-class PC into a small form factor mini-computer that takes up less space than a laptop. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor with 16 cores makes for fast, multi-threaded processing, helping to increase your productivity.

A great device for graphics, the CORSAIR ONE PRO uses an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card powered by CUDA and real-time ray tracing technology. 64GB dual-channel CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR4 high-performance memory provides the speed and capacity to handle the most demanding content creation tasks, and the proprietary convection-assisted liquid cooling system minimizes CPU and graphics card temperatures, achieving faster performance without much fan noise.

HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation Bundle

Runner Up: The HP Mini G4 workstation bundle has everything you need to set up your workstation. Included are two HP Z27n LED LCD 27″ monitors, a wireless keyboard and mouse, a gel mouse pad, and a mini pc. The HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation runs on the Windows 10 Pro operating system.

The Quad-Core 3.6GHz processor combined with 16GB of memory and 256GB SSD gives the unit ample power to run multiple tasks and accelerate professional workflows.

HP Z4 G4 Workstation

Best Value: The Z4 is HP’s best-selling workstation computer, boasting 16 GB of RAM, advanced security and an Intel Xeon processor. Its small form factor doesn’t hold back on features – the Z4 has multiple configuration options, so you can set it up according to your needs. This computer has been hailed for its performance in engineering, visualization, and machine learning, and the powerful Intel Xeon W processor makes it happen.

The included HP Wolf Pro Security Edition provides preconfigured enterprise-level PC protection for small and medium-sized businesses, and the NVIDIA Quadro T-Series graphics offers high-end visualization for seamless project rendering.

Dell XPS 8950 Desktop Computer

Dell’s XPS 8950 is designed to let the user multitask and create with ease. A 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700 processor and Intel UHD Graphics 770 give the XPS its impressive power and speed, while its optimized cooling system helps you keep the pace you want without loud fan noise.

Dell’s XPS 8950 runs on Windows 11 Pro, has 32 GB of RAM and is a sleek and compact 16.8 x 6.81 x 14.68 inches. Included is 2-year, 24/7 expert tech support and 6 months of Dell Migrate to easily move your files and settings from your old PC to your new Dell.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Tiny Tower Desktop

The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE has 8 CPU cores, a base clock speed of 1.7Ghz & 7 GPU cores, providing enterprise-level performance. This small but mighty offering from Lenovo is designed for multitasking, data crunching, content creating, and more, all in a compact size you can tuck in almost anywhere.

Lenovo’s Thinkshield – a comprehensive, end-to-end security solution, gives you peace of mind that your data and business are protected. The ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2 is designed to grow with your business. It connects to industry-specific equipment as well as legacy peripherals, and monitors and is built for easy expansion.

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Intel Processor

The Apple Mac mini uses the eighth generation 6 core Intel core i5 processor with available Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz and 9MB shared L3 cache. There is 8GB of installed RAM, and 512 GB of SSD storage.

The Mac mini uses an Intel UHD Graphics 630 card and has four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Thunderbolt USB 3.1 Gen2 port, HDMI 2.0 port, Gigabit Ethernet port, and more. The Apple Mac mini is a diminutive 7.76 x 7.76 x 1.42 inches and weighs just over 4 lbs.

Dell OptiPlex 3080 Micro Form Factor Business Desktop

The Dell Optiplex small form factor desktop is designed to give you maximum performance while taking up minimal space. It features Windows 10 Pro operating system, an intel core i5 processor, a 2 TB SSD hard drive, and ?16 GB DDR4 RAM.

At just 4 pounds and ?20 x 10 x 6 inches in size, this mini desktop PC can fit just about anywhere, leaving you more workspace. Ports include 4 x 3.1 and 2 x 2.0 (2 front/2 rear), 1 RJ-45, 1 DisplayPort 1.2, 1 HDMI 1.4, 1 UAJ, 1 line-out, 1 headphone/microphone input/output.

Acer Veriton X4 SFF Business Desktop Computer

Acer’s Veriton features Intel UHD Graphics 630 with shared graphics memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and Windows 10 Pro OS. A ?2.9 GHz core_i5 processor and 1 TB HDD round out this impressive offering from Acer.

The Veriton also comes with a 64GB Broage flash drive and a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

2022 HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

While technically not a “workstation computer,” gaming PCs like the HP Pavilion gaming desktop feature many of the same specs as computers with a workstation build. This PC uses the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.50GHz Octa-Core Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 graphics.

16GB of high-bandwidth RAM allows you to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. The hard drive is a 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive which allows for fast bootup and data transfer, and a 2TB Hard Disk Drive provides ample storage space.

Workstation Computer Features to Look For

When investing in a workstation computer for your business, a number of components and features warrant careful consideration. Performance, reliability, and versatility are key factors to focus on. Here are a few crucial aspects to ponder over:

Form Factor: All-In-One vs. Desktop vs. Mini PC

All-in-one computers are excellent for comprehensive out-of-the-box functionality. They fit well if you need a ready-to-use, space-saving solution.

Desktop towers are perfect for users who need flexibility and upgradability, thanks to their spacious interiors.

Mini PCs are an excellent choice for space-constrained or minimalist aesthetics-oriented setups.

CPU:

A CPU with high frequency (GHz) ensures smooth system operation and modeling performance, considering that most tasks utilize only one CPU core.

RAM:

High-capacity and faster RAM allows for seamless multitasking and quicker data access. Opt for upgradeable units to future-proof your workstation.

Storage Capacity:

A minimum of 128GB storage is usually sufficient for light usage, but consider upgrading to at least 500GB if you’ll be storing large videos, complex CAD files, or high-resolution images.

Peripherals:

Ensure compatibility between your computer and peripherals such as monitor, keyboard, and mouse. All-in-one computers solve this issue by including everything you need.

Graphics:

Workstation-specific GPUs outperform their personal PC counterparts in professional applications. Choose a unit with appropriate drivers based on your graphic requirements.

Operating System:

Depending on your business requirements, you can opt for various operating systems like Windows 10, Windows 11 Pro, macOS, or Linux.

Choosing the Right Workstation PC:

Your choice of workstation should align with your specific business needs. A powerful system may seem tempting but could result in unnecessary expenditure if its capabilities remain underutilized.

If you’re unsure of what you need, numerous online resources can guide you towards a suitable workstation computer.

In summary, consider the following when selecting a workstation computer:

The Right Workstation PC for You

Workstation computers can be configured to address the specific needs of your business. While it might be tempting to get the most powerful system, it can be a waste of your hard-earned money if you don’t use most of the capabilities.

If you don’t have the expertise to figure out what you need, there are many resources available online to help you determine what workstation computer is right for your needs.