BigCommerce Introduces Catalyst for Faster, More Flexible Ecommerce Storefronts

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) has announced updates to Catalyst, its next-generation composable storefront technology, designed to simplify and accelerate ecommerce site deployment. The new feature allows marketers to launch and customize storefronts with a single click from the BigCommerce Control Panel, eliminating the need for extensive development time and resources.

Seamless Storefront Deployment and Flexibility

Catalyst provides a fully integrated marketing-friendly visual editor, Makeswift, allowing brands to design high-performance storefronts without rigid templates or costly development efforts. Built with Next.js and React, Catalyst is optimized for Core Web Vitals scores of 100 out of the box, ensuring superior site speed and performance.

“The adoption of composable commerce has been slow due to the time and resources needed to build a solid, integrated and scalable framework. Historically, this has prevented too many brands and retailers from taking advantage of the flexibility, speed and other benefits that a composable approach provides,” said Al Williams, General Manager of B2C at BigCommerce. “With Catalyst, BigCommerce has flipped the script on composable and opened the market, making it easy and fast to launch a storefront that delivers incredible customer experiences and can scale with the business.”

Integrated with Core BigCommerce Capabilities

Catalyst is fully integrated with BigCommerce’s core functionality, offering:

Customizable checkouts and robust APIs

Multi-storefront support for scaling businesses

B2B ecommerce tools for complex transactions

Seamless integrations with third-party hosting, search, and content management systems

Availability

Catalyst is now available for BigCommerce merchants, offering a streamlined approach to launching and managing high-performance ecommerce storefronts. The platform’s modular architecture ensures businesses can scale efficiently while maintaining full creative control over their digital experiences.