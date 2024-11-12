Super Successful Black Entrepreneurs

Over the years, we’ve seen some amazing entrepreneurial journeys emerge. Man entrepreneurs who failed before they succeeded are now leading successful empires with their Black-owned businesses, rising from humble beginnings to now empowering the black community. There have many trailblazers in the Black business community, and their journeys are genuinely inspirational.

Most Successful Black Entrepreneurs

We’re looking at just a few of the most successful black entrepreneurs over the years and their thriving businesses from history and recent years. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but a small showcase of some of the amazing business ventures created by black entrepreneurs and more about their journey. Make sure to check out Black entrepreneur quotes for even more inspiration on entrepreneurship.

Sean Johnson Combs

Sean Johnson Combs, also known as P.Diddy and Puff Daddy, is one of the most successful African Americans in the entertainment industry. Following his music career, Sean Johnson Combs is also the founder of the record label Bad Boy Entertainment. Asides from running his own label, Combs also has investments in the food and beverage industries.

Sheila Johnson

Sheila Johnson is a co-founder of the media empire Black Entertainment Television channel, alongside her husband, Robert Johnson. BET was the first TV channel to air on a TV network focusing solely on Black entertainment and continues to be a leading channel. She is also the founder of Salamander Hotels & Resorts, a venture capital firm, and is the first African American woman to reach a net worth of $1 billion.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan isn’t just the world’s most recognizable basketball player, but he’s also a very successful entrepreneur. He is the world’s highest paid athlete and has been running businesses starting from a young age, including the famous Nike’s Air Jordan line. He also owns a minority stake in the Charlotte Hornets basketball team.

Sarah Breedlove

Madam C.J Walker, born Sarah Breedlove, is one of the most successful Black woman entrepreneurs in history and the first self-made female millionaire in American history. Madam C.J Walker’s company, Walker Manufacturing Company, found its success by creating beauty and hair products for black women and continues to operate today.

Jay-Z and Beyonce

Both Jay-Z and Beyonce operate thriving black enterprises both individually and as a couple. Jay-Z, a musician who transitioned into business, owns the Roc Nation label, the Roca Wear apparel company, the Tidal streaming service, and several restaurants. In addition to her successful music career, Beyonce founded the popular gym and athleisure brand Ivy Park. Together, their estimated net worth is around $1.9 billion.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey stands out as one of the most accomplished American women in recent history. Her entrepreneurial journey began with her own talk show and has evolved into managing her own brand, Harpo Inc., which is a media conglomerate that encompasses both television and publishing. Additionally, she serves as a brand ambassador for various companies.

John H. Johnson

John H. Johnson is the founder of Johnson Publishing Company, which is the company behind famed Black publications such as Ebony and JET. John H. Johnson was one of the first African American entrepreneurs to find success in the publishing field.

Aliko Dangote

Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote is thought to be among the top richest Black entrepreneurs. He is the chairman and CEO of the Dangote Group, which operates in industries including sugar, freight, food processing, cement manufacturing, and other areas. Dangote Groups’ annual revenue is estimated to be $14.1 billion.

George Foreman

George Foreman is renowned not only for his illustrious boxing career but also for his entrepreneurial ventures. While he gained fame in the boxing ring, he also created the George Foreman grill, which revolutionized cooking by making it faster, easier, and healthier. In addition to his business pursuits, he serves as a motivational speaker.

Janice Bryant Howroyd

Janice Bryant Howroyd is a pioneer among black women entrepreneurs. She began her journey with a small business, the employment agency ActOne, which has since grown into a national powerhouse. Notably, she is the first African American woman to establish and own a billion-dollar private company.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks is known for her iconic modeling career, but her career has also spanned many business ventures. She is currently the CEO of her production company Bankable Productions, which was behind top TV shows such as America’s Next Top Model and The Tyra Banks Show. Tyra Banks has also released books, a makeup line, and other businesses.

Kenneth Frazier

Kenneth Frazier is the executive chairman and former CEO of pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. He joined Merck as General Counsel, leading the company’s defense in high-profile litigation suits before assuming the CEO role. He stepped down from the CEO position but continues to serve as executive chairman of Merck.

Rihanna

Rihanna is one of the more recent young Black entrepreneurs, going from music to a multimillion dollar beauty line, Fenty Beauty and lingerie fashion line, Fenty X Savage. Her brand Fenty Beauty was acquired by luxury beauty giant LVMH, but Rihanna remains CEO of both brands. Her net worth is estimated to be $1.7 billion.

Cathy Hughes

Cathy Hughes is the founder of RadioOne, a media company, after purchasing a radio station in 1979. RadioOne went public in 1999, making Cathy Hughes the first African American woman to lead a publicly traded corporation.

Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes is a renowned television producer, screenwriter, and author known for creating numerous hit shows, such as Gray’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder. She leads her own production company, ShondaLand, and is presently involved in a multimillion-dollar production agreement with Netflix.

Daymond John

Daymond John is behind the fashion apparel brand FUBU, which stands for For Us By Us, which he started at an early age. He is also known for his role on the popular TV show Shark Tank as one of the investors within the Shark group. FUBU has expanded into other areas and is currently involved in supporting black enterprise where possible.

Chris Gardner

Chris Gardner is a businessman and motivational speaker. Gardner struggled with homelessness during his early career but eventually became a stockbroker and founded his own firm in 1987. After eventually selling his minority stake, he wrote a memoir, which turned into a movie, The Pursuit of Happyness, where he was played by Will Smith.

Who is the most famous black entrepreneur?

The most famous black entrepreneur is Oprah Winfrey, who has been a household name for decades since her daytime talk show debuted. Oprah now runs her own media company, Harpo Inc.

Who is the richest black entrepreneur?

The richest black entrepreneur is Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote. He has a net worth of 14.1 billion USD.

What is the largest black-owned business in the US?

There are many contenders for the largest black owned business in the US, but one of the leading ones would be the staffing agency ActOne Group, managed by Janice Bryant Howroyd, which generates over 2 million dollars in revenue and employs more than 2000 individuals.