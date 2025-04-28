Block Advisors by H&R Block Opens Applications for 2025 Fund Her Future Grant Program

Block Advisors by H&R Block has announced the launch of its second annual Fund Her Future grant program, designed to support women-owned small businesses with high growth and community impact potential. Applications are now open and will be accepted through May 30, 2025.

The 2025 program will award a total of $100,000 in grant funding and nearly $30,000 worth of small business services to six recipients. One grant recipient will receive a $50,000 package, while up to five additional winners will each receive $10,000 grants. All winners will also gain a year of access to Block Advisors’ small business services, which include tax preparation, payroll, bookkeeping, and business structure analysis.

“We understand the challenges entrepreneurs face as they grow their businesses. They need more than just capital; they need trusted expertise that saves them time and puts their mind at ease,” said Jamil Khan, Chief Small Business Officer at H&R Block. “That’s why Fund Her Future provides not only financial support but also access to Block Advisors year-round small business services, including such business-critical services as tax preparation, payroll, bookkeeping and business structure analysis.”

Block Advisors highlighted that despite women being among the fastest-growing segments of new small business owners, they continue to face significant barriers to funding and resources. According to the 2024 State of Women’s Small Business Report by Block Advisors, 42% of women business owners who applied for a bank loan were never approved, and nearly 90% reported relying on personal finances and credit cards to fund their ventures.

To apply for the Fund Her Future program, applicants must be over 18 years old and own a United States-based business. Businesses that demonstrate a strong community impact are especially encouraged to apply. Full eligibility requirements can be found on the Fund Her Future website. Recipients of the 2025 grants will be notified by the end of July.

Last year’s inaugural Fund Her Future program attracted more than 6,000 applicants and awarded grants to five entrepreneurs whose businesses demonstrated significant growth potential.

Grant recipient Heather Jiang, owner of Allégorie, a New York City-based small-batch accessory line that turns food waste into fashion, expanded her product lines and hired additional staff with the help of her grant. “There is a sense of relief in handing off my bookkeeping to a Block Advisors expert,” Jiang explained. “It frees up my time to focus on other aspects of the business. They ensure everything is handled properly. The recognition from the grant has been amazing, as well. We’ve seen a 50 percent increase in online traffic to our website since the 2024 grant was announced.”

Another 2024 grant recipient, Erica Cole, owner of Richmond-based No Limbits, used the funding and support to scale her accessible apparel brand. “The funding and small business support from Block Advisors has allowed me to scale my business. It enabled me to launch my sensory-friendly collection in Walmart and acquire Buck & Buck, a leader in adaptive apparel,” Cole shared.

Ameka Coleman, owner of Strands of Faith based in Pearl, Mississippi, also saw significant growth following her 2024 grant. “This grant allowed us to onboard two more hospital networks, which significantly increases demand for our products. We’re looking at a 400% increase in revenue from this workstream,” said Coleman.

For more information about the Fund Her Future program and how to apply, visit www.BlockAdvisors.com/FundHerFutureGrant. To learn more about Block Advisors’ year-round services for small businesses, visit www.BlockAdvisors.com.