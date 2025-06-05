Bloomington Launches $85K Grant Program to Help Small Businesses Improve Safety and Cleanliness

The City of Bloomington has launched its 2025 Small Business Safety & Cleanliness Grant, offering financial support to local businesses looking to enhance their properties’ safety, hygiene, and appearance.

The grant program, administered by the Department of Economic & Sustainable Development, allocates a total of $85,000 in funding for the current fiscal year. Eligible businesses may apply for up to $5,000 to cover the cost of physical improvements aimed at preventing crime, deterring vandalism, improving sanitation, and enhancing visual appeal or functionality.

“Bloomington’s small businesses are at the heart of our community,” said Andrea de la Rosa, Assistant Director for Small Business Development. “This program gives them tools to invest in their spaces—not just for their customers, but for their employees and neighbors as well.”

Qualifying projects include—but are not limited to—security and lighting upgrades, property repairs related to vandalism, professional exterior cleaning, occupational safety improvements, and increased accessibility. Businesses may also seek reimbursement for projects completed within the last six months, provided they meet program requirements and include appropriate documentation.

To apply, businesses must submit a project description and cost estimate, contractor quote or invoice, “before” photos or videos, proof of business location, and a proposed timeline for the work. All businesses must be located within Bloomington city limits, and all funded work must be completed within the timeline established in the grant agreement. Follow-up reporting is required.

Grant applicants will receive responses within two weeks of submission. Full program guidelines are available at bloomington.in.gov/business, or by contacting Andrea de la Rosa at 812-349-3419.