Blueberry Council Launches Accelerator to Boost Fruit-Inspired Startups

Published: Jun 2, 2025 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC), in partnership with VentureFuel, has launched the first-ever Blueberry Boost Accelerator to support startups creating innovative consumer products that feature blueberries. Applications for the program are now open and will be accepted through July 11, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The nine-week hybrid program will provide early-stage, revenue-generating companies with mentorship from blueberry and CPG industry experts, commercialization support, and brand development resources. Participants will also gain media exposure, connect with investors and buyers, and refine their pitches with individualized guidance.

Startups will present their products at The Blueberry Convention from Oct. 8–10 in Seattle. The program’s grand prize winner will receive $20,000, and the runner-up will be awarded $10,000. To qualify, companies must have a working product prototype that meets USDA oversight standards.

“USHBC’s vision is to make blueberries the world’s favorite fruit by fueling demand through innovation, partnerships and research,” said Kasey Cronquist, president of USHBC. “This program is about uncovering the next generation of ideas that will help blueberries earn a larger role in consumers’ everyday lives.”

The accelerator is looking for startups across categories including snacks, frozen items, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), confectionery, personal care, wellness, sauces, meals, and even pet products.

A virtual information session will be held on June 25 at 12 p.m. ET for interested applicants. The Blueberry Boost Accelerator aims to spotlight new ideas and formats that could expand the blueberry category’s footprint in the marketplace.

“Blueberries are beloved by consumers for their taste and health benefits, yet there is so much untapped potential,” said Fred Schonenberg, founder and CEO of VentureFuel. “Our accelerator connects the best startups working with blueberries with industry leaders and commercial opportunities.”

For details or to apply, visit blueberryboostaccelerator.com. Additional resources are available at foodprofessionals.blueberry.org.

Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy is the Editor for Small Business Trends and has been a member of the team for 16 years. A professional journalist with 20 years of experience in traditional media and online media, he attended Waynesburg University and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He has held roles of reporter, editor and publisher, having founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press.

