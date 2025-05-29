Bluevine Launches Invoicing and Payment Links Through Stripe to Simplify Small Business Payments

Bluevine has announced the launch of new Invoicing and Payment Links features, allowing small businesses to create and share professional invoices and secure payment links directly through its digital banking platform. The offering, made possible through a partnership with Stripe, aims to streamline payments and simplify financial operations for business owners.

The new tools enable Bluevine customers to send invoices and payment requests via email, text, custom links, or social media. These features are available at no additional cost beyond standard processing fees. Customers can receive payments directly into their Bluevine accounts through various methods, including credit and debit cards, digital wallets, and ACH direct debit.

Bluevine said the integration with Stripe brings enterprise-level security, speed, and reliability to its platform. “Small business owners want to get paid fast but they don’t like spending time on invoicing and chasing down customer payments,” said Eyal Lifshitz, co-founder and CEO of Bluevine. “By streamlining and simplifying how business owners accept payments and integrating accounts receivable tools directly into their Bluevine checking account, we’re giving them back valuable time to focus on running their business. This is a foundational step in building the all-in-one financial operating system they deserve.”

With these additions, Bluevine positions itself as a comprehensive financial platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), offering banking, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and financing services in one centralized location. The goal is to eliminate the need for SMBs to manage multiple platforms, thereby reducing operational complexity and time spent on financial administration.

The company said its invoicing and payment tools are suitable for a wide range of small businesses, including accounting and consulting firms, contractors, tradespeople, and medical practices. According to Bluevine, these tools are designed to reduce the friction of chasing payments, which remains a pain point for many entrepreneurs.

Key features of the new offerings include:

Free professional invoicing: Users can create, send, and track an unlimited number of branded, itemized invoices from their Bluevine dashboard. Funds received may begin earning APY as soon as they hit the account.

Easy, secure payment links: Business owners can send secure links to customers via text, email, social media, or as part of an invoice.

Multiple payment options: Customers can pay using card, digital wallet, or ACH direct debit, with funds deposited directly into Bluevine Business Checking accounts or sub-accounts.

The company emphasized that the launch of these features represents a significant step in Bluevine’s mission to support small businesses by centralizing critical financial tools in one place.