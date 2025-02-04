Bluevine Partners with Xero to Enhance Small Business Banking and Accounting

Bluevine has announced a new partnership with Xero, a global small business accounting platform, aimed at providing small business owners and accountants in the U.S. with improved financial management tools. The collaboration allows Bluevine customers to sync their banking data with Xero, enhancing efficiency, financial tracking, and overall business growth.

Through this partnership, small businesses and their accountants will be able to integrate banking data from Bluevine directly into Xero. This enables streamlined collaboration, easier financial management, and improved tracking of expenses and cash flow.

In Bluevine’s accountant dashboard, accountants can securely access their clients’ Bluevine accounts, simplifying the process of managing business finances.

The partnership includes special promotional offers for customers:

Bluevine Plus and Premier customers receive a six-month free trial of Xero’s accounting software.

US-based Xero customers can access a three-month free trial of Bluevine’s Plus or Premier banking plans.

Bluevine Standard customers receive a three-month free trial of Xero’s accounting software.

Xero customers opening a Bluevine account may qualify for a $300 sign-up bonus, subject to eligibility requirements.

Bluevine Premier customers gain additional benefits, including a 3.7% annual percentage yield, low-cost payment fees, ACH positive pay, and priority customer support.

“We’re proud to partner with Xero to simplify financial management for small business owners and their accountants, and unlock value for both groups,” said Kyle Cooper, VP and GM of Checking and Payments at Bluevine.

Vikram Grover, Executive General Manager, Global Partnerships at Xero, added, “Small businesses thrive when they have access to accurate, real-time financial data at their fingertips. Our integration with Bluevine will sync financial data into Xero, giving businesses a clear view of their cash flow so they can make informed decisions that fuel growth. We’re providing a holistic view of business finances, empowering small businesses and their advisors with the knowledge they need to succeed.”

The Bluevine-Xero integration is now available to customers. For further details on plans, pricing, and eligibility for promotional offers, visit the Plans and Pricing page or the Xero promotion page.