Bluumly Launches AI Marketing Platform Tailored for Small Businesses

Bluumly has officially launched the public beta of what it calls the first AI-powered marketing platform built specifically for micro and small businesses, aiming to dramatically reduce the time and complexity of running digital marketing campaigns.

Following a private beta that began in April, Bluumly is now available nationwide to the 32 million small business owners in the U.S. who often struggle with limited time, expertise, and budgets to manage their marketing. The company says its platform automates campaign creation, scheduling, and optimization, cutting weekly marketing tasks from 5–10 hours to just 30 minutes per month.

“Traditional marketing tools assume you have a dedicated team or unlimited time,” said CEO Rick Gruenhagen, a former Navy pilot and technology executive. “Small businesses have been abandoned by an industry that should be serving them.”

The platform allows users to describe their marketing goals, and Bluumly’s AI generates fully designed, brand-consistent campaigns for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. It includes smart scheduling to determine optimal post timing and continuously refines campaigns based on performance.

Bluumly is available in two pricing tiers: a free “Essentials” plan with basic content creation and single-platform publishing, and a “Pro” plan for $29.99 per month that adds multi-platform support, advanced features, and smart automation.

Early users report significant results. Julie, a business owner featured in the company’s announcement, said she now completes a month’s worth of marketing in minutes and sees stronger engagement. Internal usage data from Bluumly claims users are experiencing:

90% time savings compared to manual marketing work

42% increase in engagement from AI-optimized content

Direct links to increased revenue, as users attribute new customer acquisition to Bluumly campaigns

The company’s AI assistant, Scout, not only automates tasks but also offers explainable, easy-to-trust recommendations to help hiring managers make decisions confidently. Scout’s capabilities are expected to expand soon with interview scheduling, candidate nurturing, and deeper candidate insights.

Bluumly was recently selected as one of only 10 startups featured in the MIT CIO Symposium Innovation Showcase, drawing attention for its focus on an underserved segment of the market — businesses with fewer than 10 employees generating over $1.3 trillion annually.

“We’re not trying to be everything to everyone,” Gruenhagen said. “We’re laser-focused on making marketing effortless for the small businesses that have been ignored by existing solutions.”

Small business owners can start a free trial or learn more at www.bluumly.com.