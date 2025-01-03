Booking.com Identifies Top Destinations and Trends in Women’s Business Travel

A new report from Booking.com highlights the evolving landscape of women’s business travel, revealing the best destinations for female business travelers both in the United States and globally. The study also uncovers key trends, safety concerns, and amenities that matter most to women traveling for work.

Top U.S. Cities for Female Business Travelers

Booking.com’s analysis ranked cities based on factors like the number of top female executives, women-focused business events, and the availability of coworking spaces with mothers’ rooms.

Boston, Massachusetts (Score: 8.13)

Boston emerged as the top U.S. city for women business travelers, driven by its support for women in leadership and networking opportunities. The city is home to organizations like The Boston Club, Women Entrepreneurs Boston, and Boston Business Women, which foster professional growth. Boston also ranks highly for coworking spaces with mothers’ rooms, offering facilities tailored to women with children. Seattle, Washington (Score: 7.72)

Seattle claimed the second spot, bolstered by its focus on supporting women in business. The city hosts 488 top female executives per 100,000 people and offers 371 women-centric business events. Organizations like the Washington Center for Women in Business provide coaching and training, further enhancing the city’s appeal. Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Kansas City, Missouri (Score: 7.32)

Both cities tied for third place, with Minneapolis excelling in workplace gender equality and Kansas City leading in coworking spaces with mothers’ rooms. Minneapolis also boasts a strong presence of women-led businesses and supportive networks like Women Venture.

Global Destinations for Women in Business

On the international stage, Europe dominates the list of top destinations for female business travelers.

Sweden (Score: 7.72/10)

Known for its leadership in gender equality, Sweden offers significant opportunities for women in leadership roles, with 42% of legislators and senior officials being female. The nation also actively works to close the gender pay gap. Belgium (Score: 6.77/10)

Belgium ranks second globally, supported by equal pay laws and a strong representation of women in senior management. Organizations like the Belgian Association of Women Business Leaders contribute to its business-friendly environment for women. Portugal (Score: 6.77/10)

Portugal ties for second, standing out for its thriving entrepreneurial scene. Events like the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day and the Women in Tech Summit provide networking opportunities for women in business.

Safety and Concerns for Female Travelers

Despite progress, many women still face unique challenges while traveling for business. According to Booking.com’s 2024 Travel Trends survey, 35% of U.S. female travelers cite safety concerns as their top worry. Other common concerns include exceeding travel budgets (31%) and falling ill while on the road (27%).

Amenities That Matter Most

When booking accommodations, women prioritize safety and convenience. The top amenities include:

Air conditioning (80%)

(80%) On-site parking (52%)

(52%) 24-hour check-in (49%)

(49%) In-room power outlets near the bed (68%)

(68%) A refrigerator (59%)

For flights, U.S. women value departure and arrival times (56%) and direct flight options (54%) for better planning and safety.