Top 7 Bookkeeping Classes for Beginners to Jumpstart Your Career

If you’re considering a career in bookkeeping, choosing the right classes can set a strong foundation. Programs like the Intuit Academy Bookkeeping Professional Certificate and ACCA’s Introduction to Bookkeeping offer crucial skills for beginners. Certification options, such as those from NACPB and AIPB, can further improve your credentials. Each course provides a mix of theory and practical experience, preparing you for the demands of the industry. Let’s explore these options in detail and find the best fit for you.

Key Takeaways

Intuit Academy Bookkeeping Professional Certificate offers a structured two-month program focusing on QuickBooks at an affordable price of $160.

ACCA: Introduction to Bookkeeping is a self-paced course covering fundamental concepts, with an optional certificate available for $99.

University of Virginia’s Financial Accounting Fundamentals provides a solid grounding in accounting for around $80, enhancing credibility with a recognized certificate.

Penn Foster Career School offers flexible learning with access to experienced instructors and a comprehensive curriculum, preparing students for various bookkeeping roles.

NACPB Bookkeeper Certification can be completed in about 13 weeks for $369 (members), providing a valuable credential and the potential for new clients.

NACPB Bookkeeper Certification

The NACPB Bookkeeper Certification is a valuable credential for anyone looking to establish a solid foundation in bookkeeping. This respected certification program covers crucial topics and can be completed in about 13 weeks.

With a cost of $369 for members and $449 for nonmembers, it’s an accessible option for those seeking accredited bookkeeping courses. Furthermore, by choosing a certification bundle, you could save 26%.

Maintaining your certification requires ongoing education, ensuring you stay current with bookkeeping practices. Significantly, approximately 37% of certified bookkeepers found new clients following certification, showcasing its potential benefits for career growth.

This program serves as an excellent starting point for beginners enthusiastic to improve their skills and advance in the bookkeeping field.

Intuit Academy Bookkeeping Professional Certificate

The Intuit Academy Bookkeeping Professional Certificate offers a structured, two-month program designed for beginners, focusing on computerized accounting and QuickBooks.

At a budget-friendly price of $160 through Coursera, this certification not only builds your foundational skills in managing financial data but additionally improves your employability because of Intuit’s strong brand recognition.

Although it may not cover as much ground as other certifications, completing this course equips you with valuable skills that are highly sought after in the small business sector.

Course Overview and Structure

For those new to the bookkeeping field, the Intuit Academy Bookkeeping Professional Certificate offers a structured and practical introduction to computerized accounting, focusing primarily on QuickBooks.

This course is designed for beginners and runs for approximately two months, requiring a time commitment that fits well into most schedules. Priced at $160, it’s an affordable option for aspiring bookkeepers.

You’ll gain hands-on experience with QuickBooks software, allowing you to understand its practical applications in real-world bookkeeping scenarios. The curriculum builds foundational knowledge, ensuring you grasp vital skills, though it may not be as thorough as more advanced programs.

Completing this certification improves your reputation, benefiting from Intuit’s recognized brand in the accounting industry.

Benefits of Certification

Earning the Intuit Academy Bookkeeping Professional Certificate offers significant advantages for those entering the bookkeeping profession. This course, designed for beginners, focuses on computerized accounting and QuickBooks, and can be completed in about two months.

At a cost of $160 through Coursera, it’s an affordable way to improve your bookkeeping skills. By obtaining this certificate, you enhance your reputation in the industry thanks to Intuit’s brand recognition, which can help you attract clients.

Furthermore, completing the program provides foundational knowledge crucial for managing financial records, boosting your confidence and competence.

Nonetheless, keep in mind that although beginner-friendly, the program lacks depth and continuing education options, which may impact your long-term professional development.

ACCA: Introduction to Bookkeeping

The ACCA: Introduction to Bookkeeping course on edX covers fundamental accounting concepts, making it an excellent starting point for beginners.

With self-paced learning, you can fit the course into your schedule, typically completing it in about six weeks.

Plus, earning a globally recognized certification can boost your credibility and improve your job prospects in the bookkeeping field.

Fundamental Accounting Concepts

Grasping fundamental accounting concepts is crucial for anyone looking to start a career in bookkeeping. The ACCA: Introduction to Bookkeeping course on edX offers a solid foundation, focusing on key principles like the double-entry system, ledgers, and financial statements.

By comprehending these concepts, you’ll be better prepared to handle everyday bookkeeping tasks. The course is free, and although a certificate is available for $99, it provides an affordable way to improve your credentials.

Designed for self-paced learning, you can complete it in about six weeks. Completing this course not only builds your accounting knowledge but also boosts your credibility, as the ACCA certification is recognized worldwide in the finance and accounting industry, giving you a competitive edge.

Self-Paced Learning Benefits

One of the key advantages of the ACCA: Introduction to Bookkeeping course is its self-paced learning format, which allows you to tailor your educational experience to fit your unique schedule.

This course, available on edX, typically takes about six weeks to complete, enabling you to learn at your convenience without the pressure of fixed deadlines. You can access the course material for free, with an optional certificate available for $99, making it an affordable option for beginners.

The self-paced structure encourages you to revisit complex topics, reinforcing your comprehension of fundamental accounting concepts.

Completing this course not only equips you with foundational knowledge but additionally prepares you for a globally recognized certification that improves your credibility in the bookkeeping field.

Global Recognition of Certification

Earning a certification from the ACCA: Introduction to Bookkeeping course not only improves your knowledge but also greatly boosts your professional profile.

This course, available on edX, focuses on fundamental accounting concepts crucial for beginners, making it a perfect starting point. It’s free to access, with an optional certificate for $99, providing an affordable way to gain formal recognition in the field.

Designed for self-paced learning, you can complete it in about six weeks at your convenience. The ACCA certification is globally recognized, enhancing your credibility among employers and clients.

Completing this course gives you a strong foundation in bookkeeping, which is significant for establishing a career in accounting or financial management, setting you apart in a competitive market.

University of Virginia – Financial Accounting Fundamentals

The University of Virginia offers a Financial Accounting Fundamentals course through Coursera, which is ideal for anyone seeking a solid grounding in vital accounting practices.

This course includes five in-depth modules and requires approximately 13 hours to complete, making it a manageable commitment for busy learners. Priced around $80, it’s a cost-effective option for enhancing your accounting knowledge.

The curriculum covers critical topics fundamental to grasping financial accounting, catering to both beginners and those looking to refresh their skills.

Upon completion, you’ll receive a certificate from the University of Virginia, which can greatly boost your credibility in the accounting field.

Although not as thorough as certification programs, this course lays a solid foundation for a career in bookkeeping or accounting.

Penn Foster Career School – Bookkeeping Training Program

If you’re looking to further your education in bookkeeping, the Penn Foster Career School offers an extensive Bookkeeping Training Program that caters to various learning styles.

This program provides you with a flexible learning pace, letting you study when it suits you best. The thorough curriculum covers crucial topics like:

Financial statements

Payroll processing

Accounting principles

QuickBooks software

Industry best practices

You’ll have access to experienced instructors and dedicated student services that guide you throughout your learning path.

Furthermore, the program includes a free one-year subscription to QuickBooks, giving you hands-on experience with industry-standard software.

With a total cost of $789, you can complete the program in six months to one year, depending on your pace.

AIPB Certification Program

For those seeking to improve their bookkeeping credentials, the AIPB Certification Program stands out as a highly respected option in the industry. This program covers a thorough curriculum, including accounting foundations, financial statements, and payroll processing. With a commitment of three to four months, you can complete the certification for $1,495. Many find it worthwhile; approximately 37% of certified bookkeepers gained new clients, as well as 48% raised their rates post-certification. Achieving AIPB certification can greatly elevate your career opportunities and credibility in the bookkeeping field.

Benefit Statistic New Clients Gained 37% Increased Rates 48% Duration to Complete 3-4 months

Universal Accounting School – Professional Bookkeeper Program

When considering a thorough approach to bookkeeping education, the Universal Accounting School‘s Professional Bookkeeper Program offers an extensive curriculum customized for both beginners and those looking to advance their skills.

This program provides you with crucial knowledge and hands-on experience, as you’ll work on the books for 11 different small businesses.

Key features of the program include:

In-depth coverage of vital bookkeeping topics

Earning the title of “Certified Bookkeeper” upon graduation

A significant 60-hour time commitment for thorough training

Practical application of learned skills in real-world scenarios

Total program cost of $3,091, reflecting its depth of knowledge

This program improves your career opportunities and marketability in the bookkeeping industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Get Started as a Bookkeeper With No Experience?

To get started as a bookkeeper with no experience, enroll in beginner-friendly online courses, like the Intuit Academy Bookkeeping Professional Certificate.

Consider obtaining the free QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor Certification for industry recognition.

You can furthermore explore affordable courses, such as the Bookkeeper Business Coach course, which guides you in setting up a bookkeeping business.

In addition, utilize free resources on YouTube and join online communities to network and learn best practices from others in the field.

What Is the Best Way to Learn Basic Bookkeeping?

To learn basic bookkeeping effectively, start with beginner-friendly online courses like the Udemy for a thorough comprehension.

Utilize free resources from Khan Academy or edX to grasp fundamental accounting principles.

Consider certification programs, such as the Intuit Academy Bookkeeping Professional Certificate, to improve your skills.

Moreover, practical courses like Bookkeeper Launch can guide you in setting up a bookkeeping business, providing valuable marketing strategies along the way.

What Is the Best Course to Become a Bookkeeper?

To become a bookkeeper, consider taking the Bookkeeper Launch course, which covers fundamental accounting principles and QuickBooks, completing in about three months.

On the other hand, Intuit Academy offers an affordable Bookkeeping Professional Certificate, focusing on computerized accounting for $160.

If you’re looking for a free option, ACCA’s Introduction to Bookkeeping provides foundational knowledge in six weeks.

Each course equips you with the necessary skills to start your bookkeeping career effectively.

What Program Do Most Bookkeepers Use?

Most bookkeepers use QuickBooks as their primary accounting software because of its user-friendly interface and extensive features.

QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor Certification is particularly beneficial for beginners, offering free, industry-recognized credentials.

Many bookkeeping courses incorporate QuickBooks training, equipping you with practical skills for client management.

Continuous education in QuickBooks can boost your credibility, improve job prospects, and potentially increase your earning potential, as many certified bookkeepers report higher rates after completion.

Conclusion

To conclude, pursuing a bookkeeping career can be greatly improved by enrolling in one of these top seven classes. Each program, from the Intuit Academy Bookkeeping Professional Certificate to the AIPB Certification Program, offers crucial skills and knowledge for beginners. By choosing the right course, you’ll gain practical experience and valuable credentials that can set you apart in the job market. Taking the initiative to invest in your education will provide a strong foundation for your future success in bookkeeping.