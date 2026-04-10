7 Free Online Bookkeeping Courses You Can Start Today

If you’re aiming to improve your bookkeeping skills, you’re in luck. There are seven free online courses available that can help you understand fundamental concepts like double-entry bookkeeping and financial statements. These courses, offered by platforms such as OpenLearn University and Alison, are designed for self-paced learning, allowing you to gain practical skills at your convenience. As you explore these options, consider how each could elevate your career in finance and accounting.

Key Takeaways

OpenLearn University : Offers a free 8-hour course on bookkeeping fundamentals, including double-entry bookkeeping and profit/loss statements, with a statement of participation upon completion.

: Offers a free 8-hour course on bookkeeping fundamentals, including double-entry bookkeeping and profit/loss statements, with a statement of participation upon completion. Alison : Provides various free video training courses in accounting and bookkeeping with completion certificates available for a fee.

: Provides various free video training courses in accounting and bookkeeping with completion certificates available for a fee. AccountingCoach : Features free self-paced resources for bookkeeping concepts, along with paid options for more in-depth courses and certification.

: Features free self-paced resources for bookkeeping concepts, along with paid options for more in-depth courses and certification. edX Courses : Allows free auditing of the “Introduction to Bookkeeping” course, covering essential topics with a verified certificate available for a fee.

: Allows free auditing of the “Introduction to Bookkeeping” course, covering essential topics with a verified certificate available for a fee. Coursera: Offers a free 7-day trial for a professional certificate series, although subsequent access requires a subscription.

OpenLearn University

If you’re looking to improve your bookkeeping skills, OpenLearn University offers an excellent opportunity with its free course titled “Introduction to Bookkeeping and Accounting.”

This 8-hour course covers fundamental concepts, including double-entry bookkeeping, balance sheets, and profit/loss statements, making it a solid foundation for beginners. The course uses a variety of engaging formats, such as interactives, videos, and text, allowing you to track your progress effectively.

You’ll furthermore explore managerial accounting and crucial numerical skills, ensuring you grasp key topics in bookkeeping. Designed to be flexible, this course lets you learn at your own pace, fitting into your schedule easily.

Upon completion, you can earn a statement of participation or badge, providing recognition for your efforts. If you’re seeking bookkeeping courses online free, this course serves as a great introduction before plunging into more advanced topics, like QBO training classes.

Coursera

Coursera provides a valuable opportunity for those looking to improve their bookkeeping skills through a professional certificate course series developed in partnership with Intuit. This course is customized for individuals without prior experience or degree requirements, making it accessible for everyone. It consists of four parts, allowing you to complete about 10 hours of coursework each week at your own pace.

You’ll engage in an Applied Learning Project, where you’ll tackle real-world scenarios to boost your skills effectively.

Feature Details Enrollment Free 7-day trial Monthly Subscription Cost $39 per month Course Structure Progress tracking & assessments

The course structure helps you stay on track as it reinforces your learning with practical assessments. This makes Coursera an excellent choice for aspiring bookkeepers.

AccountingCoach

AccountingCoach offers a robust platform for those wanting to build a strong foundation in bookkeeping. Run by Harold Averkamp, a former senior lecturer with over 52 years of experience, it emphasizes self-paced learning.

You’ll find free resources that explain accounting basics in detail, alongside practice quizzes and terminology games to reinforce your comprehension.

If you’re looking for more thorough material, you can explore their paid options. The ‘PRO’ course costs $99, while the ‘PRO Plus’ course is available for $159.

These courses delve deeper into advanced topics, equipping you with crucial skills. Furthermore, certification courses cover critical areas like financial statements, cash flow, and payroll accounting, helping you improve your qualifications in the field.

Alison

Alison provides a range of free accounting and bookkeeping video training courses that help you establish a solid comprehension of the subject without any financial investment. With courses spanning from 2 to 15 hours, you can choose how much time you want to dedicate to your learning. As the free courses include ads, a paid version is available to improve your experience.

Additionally, upon completing a course, you have the option to earn certificates or diplomas for a fee. This flexibility caters to various learning preferences and goals.

Feature Details Course Length 2 to 15 hours Free Access Yes, with ad interruptions Paid Version Available to remove ads Global Reach 50 million learners empowered

Join the Alison community today and take the first step in improving your bookkeeping skills.

Edx Courses

edX offers a structured approach to bookkeeping with its courses from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), including an “Introduction to Bookkeeping” that spans 30-48 hours.

You can learn at your own pace, but if you want a certificate, you’ll need to enroll as an ACCA student, which comes with a yearly fee.

This setup guarantees you gain practical skills during the process of meeting industry standards, giving you a solid foundation in fundamental topics like double-entry bookkeeping and trial balances.

Course Structure and Duration

When considering online bookkeeping courses, you’ll find that the structure and duration are designed to accommodate various learning styles and schedules. edX offers free courses from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), focusing on vital bookkeeping topics. The “Introduction to Bookkeeping” course typically takes about 30-48 hours to complete, allowing you to progress at your own pace with suggested timelines. Each course covers key areas like double-entry bookkeeping, trial balance, and ledger accounts, ensuring you gain a thorough comprehension of the subject. Here’s a quick overview of the course structure:

Course Title Duration Key Topics Introduction to Bookkeeping 30-48 hours Double-entry bookkeeping Trial balance Ledger accounts

Certification and Enrollment Requirements

To successfully enroll in the free online bookkeeping courses offered through edX, you’ll need to complete the registration process with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Although auditing the courses is free, obtaining a verified certificate typically requires a yearly ACCA student enrollment fee of about $150, along with any additional test fees.

You don’t need prior experience or formal education, making these courses accessible for beginners enthusiastic to learn bookkeeping fundamentals.

It’s suggested that you complete the course within a timeline of 30-48 hours.

Earning a certificate upon completion can greatly improve your resume, showcasing your comprehension of crucial bookkeeping principles to prospective employers, thereby increasing your chances of securing a relevant job.

Oxford Home Study Centre

The Oxford Home Study Centre offers a free 20-hour bookkeeping course that provides a solid foundation in fundamental concepts such as basic bookkeeping terminology, financial record-keeping, and the principles of double-entry bookkeeping. You can learn at your own pace, which is perfect for fitting into your busy schedule. Upon completion, you can earn a certificate for a small fee ranging from £25 to £45, adding value to your resume. The course serves as a thorough introduction to bookkeeping, preparing you for further studies or a career in accounting.

Key Features Details Course Duration 20 hours Certification Fee £25 to £45 Endorsement Quality License Scheme (QLS)

With five levels of bookkeeping certification available, you’ll have the opportunity to further improve your skills and knowledge in this field.

Corporate Finance Institute (CFI)

The Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) offers a free course in Accounting Fundamentals that’s perfect for anyone looking to start a bookkeeping career.

In about 5 hours, you’ll learn key financial statements, vital terminology, and double-entry bookkeeping, all of which are important for effective financial record-keeping.

Completing this course not just equips you with foundational skills but positions you for further certification opportunities within CFI’s broader financial education programs.

Course Overview and Content

Accounting Fundamentals, offered by the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), is a free course designed particularly for aspiring bookkeepers.

This course covers major financial statements and vital terminology, ensuring you grasp the core concepts needed for effective bookkeeping. You’ll learn the principles of double-entry bookkeeping, a fundamental practice for maintaining accurate financial records.

With an estimated completion time of about 5 hours, you can progress at your own pace, fitting your learning into your busy schedule.

Furthermore, this course provides practical skills relevant to bookkeeping and financial analysis, enhancing your competency in the field.

It’s also a foundational requirement for CFI’s certification programs in financial modeling, commercial banking, and wealth management, preparing you for future opportunities.

Certification and Career Opportunities

During the pursuit of a career in bookkeeping, grasping the certification options available through the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) can greatly boost your career prospects.

CFI offers a free Accounting Fundamentals course, essential for comprehending financial statements and terminology. Completing this course is a prerequisite for advanced certification programs in financial modeling, commercial banking, and wealth management. This pathway opens doors to improved career opportunities in finance.

Estimated completion time for the Accounting Fundamentals course is about 5 hours.

Enrolling in CFI courses grants access to additional resources and interactive learning experiences.

The course serves as a foundation for obtaining recognized certifications.

Improved employability in the finance and accounting fields is a significant benefit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Learn Bookkeeping Online for Free?

Yes, you can learn bookkeeping online for free through various platforms.

Websites like OpenLearn University and Alison offer thorough courses covering key concepts, including double-entry bookkeeping.

Coursera provides a 7-day free trial for a professional certificate series, whereas AccountingCoach features self-paced modules with quizzes.

Furthermore, the Corporate Finance Institute presents a free Accounting Fundamentals course.

These resources allow you to develop vital bookkeeping skills without any financial commitment.

How to Get Started as a Bookkeeper With No Experience?

To get started as a bookkeeper with no experience, first, familiarize yourself with basic accounting principles, like double-entry bookkeeping.

You can find free resources online, such as courses from reputable platforms.

Consider practicing with real-world scenarios through applied projects, which can improve your comprehension.

Furthermore, joining community forums can provide support and networking opportunities.

Finally, obtaining a certificate can boost your job prospects and demonstrate your commitment to potential employers.

Is Intuit Bookkeeping Certification Free?

The Intuit Bookkeeping Certification isn’t free after the initial 7-day trial.

Once you complete the trial, you’ll pay $39 per month for continued access to course materials, including the certification.

This course is designed for beginners, requiring no prior experience, making it accessible for anyone interested in bookkeeping.

Completing the certification can greatly improve your resume and demonstrate your proficiency in fundamental bookkeeping practices to potential employers, boosting your career prospects.

Can You Learn Bookkeeping in a Week?

Yes, you can learn bookkeeping in a week.

With focused effort, you can complete structured online courses that cover crucial topics like double-entry bookkeeping and financial statement preparation.

Many courses are designed to be finished in a short timeframe, often ranging from 2 to 15 hours.

Conclusion

In summary, these seven free online bookkeeping courses provide an excellent opportunity for you to improve your skills and knowledge in finance and accounting. By engaging with platforms like OpenLearn University, Alison, and others, you can learn crucial concepts at your own pace. Completing these courses not just enhances your comprehension of double-entry bookkeeping and financial statements but additionally increases your employability in a competitive job market. Start today to boost your career potential in the finance sector.