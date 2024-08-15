Box and Slack Expand Partnership

Box and Slack recently announced an expanded partnership that introduces secure AI capabilities to enterprise content management. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way organizations manage and interact with their content by integrating Box AI directly into Slack, allowing users to access critical insights and streamline workflows within the same platform where they already work.

Key Enhancements in the Box-Slack Integration

The partnership brings several new features to the integration between Box and Slack, designed to enhance productivity and collaboration for joint customers:

Unlimited Box AI Queries : Users can now perform unlimited AI-powered searches on Box files directly within Slack. This feature allows teams to extract insights from documents without leaving the Slack environment. For example, marketing teams can quickly summarize key insights from reports, and legal teams can identify critical clauses in contracts, all within their Slack channels.

: Users can now perform unlimited AI-powered searches on Box files directly within Slack. This feature allows teams to extract insights from documents without leaving the Slack environment. For example, marketing teams can quickly summarize key insights from reports, and legal teams can identify critical clauses in contracts, all within their Slack channels. Dynamic and Secure File Previews : Joint customers can preview, scroll, and view the latest versions of Box documents, including PDFs, spreadsheets, and presentations, directly within Slack. These previews are secure and governed by Box’s built-in permissions, ensuring that only authorized users can access the content.

: Joint customers can preview, scroll, and view the latest versions of Box documents, including PDFs, spreadsheets, and presentations, directly within Slack. These previews are secure and governed by Box’s built-in permissions, ensuring that only authorized users can access the content. Real-Time Content Updates : Box files shared in Slack will now automatically reflect any changes made in real-time, ensuring that users always have access to the most up-to-date versions of documents.

: Box files shared in Slack will now automatically reflect any changes made in real-time, ensuring that users always have access to the most up-to-date versions of documents. Enhanced Workflow Automation : The integration now allows for no-code workflow automation, enabling users to create and manage business processes that involve Box content directly within Slack.

: The integration now allows for no-code workflow automation, enabling users to create and manage business processes that involve Box content directly within Slack. Improved Authorization and Content Management: The updated integration streamlines the login process and enhances content workflows between Box, Slack, and Salesforce. Joint customers can now set Box as the default storage location for all uploads, ensuring consistent content management across platforms.

AI-Powered Insights for Enterprise Content

The integration of Box AI into Slack leverages large language models to provide users with actionable insights from their enterprise content. This capability allows organizations to unlock valuable information trapped in their documents, enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency.

For example:

Sales Teams can quickly highlight updates to presentations, ensuring all team members are aligned.

can quickly highlight updates to presentations, ensuring all team members are aligned. HR Teams can summarize employee survey results, helping to identify trends and areas for improvement.

Availability

The enhanced Box-Slack integration, including the new AI features, is available today for joint customers. These innovations are expected to significantly improve the way enterprises manage their content and collaborate across teams, setting a new standard for AI-driven productivity in the workplace.