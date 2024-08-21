Breaking the Silence: How Entrepreneurs Can Combat Panic Attacks

Panic attacks are not uncommon in small business owners because of the pressures we all face. I was treated for panic attacks about 30 years ago and still must deal with them very so often. What can we do to handle them when they happen?

This week on The Small Business Radio Show. I talk with Joseph Perekupka who is the CEO of Freespira, the only company to offer a medication-free, FDA-cleared digital therapeutic treatment proven to reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic disorder, panic attacks and PTSD in 28 days. Joe is a proven healthcare leader with over 25 years of commercial experience in multiple leadership and functional medical device and digital health roles.

The Nature of Panic Attacks

Joseph begins by explaining the complexities of panic disorder. Panic attacks can stem from various sources, often linked to anxiety or untreated anxiety disorders. A significant issue is that many individuals experience physical symptoms that mimic other medical conditions, leading to misdiagnosis and inadequate treatment. This misalignment can exacerbate the situation, as patients may find themselves cycling through emergency departments and primary care providers without receiving the appropriate care.

Key Points:

Panic attacks often present with physical symptoms similar to other medical conditions.

Misdiagnosis can lead to inadequate treatment and increased anxiety.

Proper diagnosis and treatment are crucial for managing panic disorder effectively.

The Relationship Between Panic Attacks and PTSD

Our conversation shifted to the relationship between panic attacks and PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). Joseph clarifies that while both conditions can involve panic attacks, PTSD is triggered by specific traumatic events, such as accidents or natural disasters. The symptoms of PTSD, like night terrors and heightened heart rates, can lead individuals to seek emergency care, similar to those experiencing panic attacks.

Key Points:

PTSD is triggered by specific traumatic events and can involve panic attacks.

Symptoms of PTSD include night terrors and heightened heart rates.

Both conditions require targeted treatment approaches.

Innovative Treatment Approaches

Joseph introduces Free Spirit’s innovative treatment approach, which focuses on breathing exercises to help patients manage their symptoms. The treatment is a 28-day program that patients can complete at home, involving 17 minutes of guided exercises twice a day. This program aims to address breathing dysfunction linked to CO2 hypersensitivity, which can trigger panic attacks. By normalizing breathing patterns, patients can better cope with anxiety and reduce the likelihood of panic attacks.

Key Points:

Clinical trials show significant improvements in patients’ conditions.

Over 80% of patients report a reduction in symptoms after the program.

86% of patients remain panic attack-free a year later, indicating long-term success.

