New Grant Program Offers Brown County (Ill.) Businesses Up to $5,000 for Innovations and Improvements

Existing for-profit businesses in Brown County, Illinois, now have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $5,000 to support forward-thinking innovations and improvements. The grant cycle runs from May 1, 2025, to May 1, 2026, with funding available on a first-come, first-served basis until resources are depleted.

Grant funds will be awarded as applications are received and reviewed for project qualifications. Business owners are encouraged to submit applications promptly to maximize their chances of receiving funding.

Application Process and Evaluation

Applicants must submit their application through the provided online link. A diverse panel of business professionals will review and score each application based on established criteria. Finalists will receive a site visit from the committee as part of the evaluation process.

Applicants are required to provide general business information and submit a detailed project budget and measurable goals and outcomes using provided templates.

Eligible and Ineligible Projects

Examples of eligible projects include adding a new product line or service, expanding restaurant seating areas (indoor or outdoor), implementing new point-of-sale technology, or introducing a new activity. Ineligible projects include hiring new staff or covering general operational expenses.

Business projects must be capable of completion within one year of receiving the grant. Priority will be given to projects that demonstrate the potential to meet a community need, improve customer service, increase sales, attract new customers, and generally enhance services for Brown County residents and visitors.

Reporting Requirements

Businesses that receive grant funding must submit quarterly progress reports and a final report after one year. These reports will help track the impact of the funding and ensure that awarded projects achieve their stated goals.

Applicant Eligibility

Applicants must have a physical business located in Brown County, although residency in the county is not required. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

Business owners interested in applying are encouraged to act quickly, as grants will be awarded throughout the grant cycle until funds are exhausted.