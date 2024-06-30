buffer-introduces-threads-integration-for-seamless-social-media-management

Buffer is excited to announce the integration of Threads into your Buffer account. This decision came from listening to our community, with over 7,000 requests for this feature. Threads, a new social platform, has already become a significant space for engagement and connection. This integration simplifies participation on Threads, allowing you to plan, schedule, and analyze your content seamlessly.

Our community’s feedback is the cornerstone of our development. The decision to integrate Threads was driven by your 7,000 requests. This feature empowers creators, businesses, artists, nonprofits, and educators to connect in more meaningful ways. We appreciate your input and are committed to improving Buffer for you.

In today’s reactive online world, Buffer aims to promote thoughtful social media engagement. Threads offers a less angry space for public conversations, as described by Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri. Our integration encourages crafting your Threads with care, fostering a friendlier internet environment.

Simplicity is at the core of Buffer’s beliefs. Threads aligns with this by offering an intuitive space for sharing ideas. We strive to make social media accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or expertise. This integration is a step toward achieving that goal.

The future of social media lies in seamless platform connections. The fediverse embodies this vision, allowing users to select their social network provider and engage across communities. Threads is the first mainstream platform to connect to the fediverse, making decentralized social media more accessible.

Buffer has supported Mastodon for over a year and is working to support Bluesky soon. With Buffer, you can now share your thoughts on Threads, Mastodon, X, LinkedIn, and more with a single click, helping to create a more interconnected digital world.