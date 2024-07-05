business-owners-believe-employees-with-ai-skills-will-save-them-time

AI is making an undeniable impact on the business landscape. And one way that many small businesses are looking to grow in this area is by hiring employees with knowledge of this technology.

According to the latest Small Business Index from MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 71 percent of small businesses believe that hiring workers with existing AI skills would save them time.

This insight makes sense, since AI has the capabilities to cut down on the time requirements for several important tasks, from drafting communications to creating media to share in marketing campaigns. But since it’s such an emerging technology, many small business owners don’t currently possess the skills to make the most of these tools. So hiring people who understand how to use it can allow businesses to reap these benefits without creating extensive training programs or learning how to use the technology themselves.

Of course, not all small businesses are looking to hire new team members. And many don’t have the resources to hire just to make the most of AI. If that’s your business, you could still save time in the long run by dedicating some resources to learning the technology or training your team. There are plenty of resources online, and some schools and business organizations are even starting to offer courses or webinars on the subject.

Each business is likely to use AI in a slightly different way. So whether you hire skilled workers or learn the technology yourself, it’s important to keep your company’s main goals in mind and create a plan that leverages this technology in the most impactful and relevant ways possible.

AI can be an incredibly powerful and time-saving technology. But it will only help you reach your goals if you use it in targeted and intentional ways. New hires may be able to guide you toward the exact methods, but it’s up to business owners to create plans and oversee these operations to make sure they’re working as intended.