Where to Find a Business Security Service for Your Company

Every small business owner needs some type of security system. The business security systems available can be umbrella-type, covering several aspects, or focused on a particular need.

For example, one managed security service provider may solely cover surveillance outdoor camera systems. Another may provide surveillance, alarm systems, 24/7 monitoring, and access control.

No matter what type of small business you own – even if you’re a sole proprietor with a handful of customers – you need a cybersecurity system to protect your business and customers’ data. You may also need to enhance cybersecurity to extend to employees working from home.

The Importance of Business Security Services for Companies

A safe and secure business environment is necessary for the owner, employees, and customers.

The best security systems are those that best fit your type of operation. For example, if you’re running a limo service, you may want indoor and outdoor cameras covering the interior of your garage and parking lot.

Having a business security service is essential. The mere presence of a security system, especially when indicated by signage, can deter criminals who are considering a break-in. Additionally, it can boost customers’ sense of security and improve your company’s reputation.

Understanding Business Security

You can begin by outlining the areas of your business that require protection. Your list may appear as follows:

Employee/customer parking area

Building Access, including doors and windows

Equipment (such as machinery, computers, etc) and inventory

Customer data, such as addresses, phone numbers, payment information

Environmental Impact (extreme temperatures, flooding, storms)

Small Business Security Systems: What You Need to Know

Here are the basic types of small business security systems:

Surveillance – Small businesses require high-quality video surveillance, and the cost of the necessary technology has decreased. Basic home security systems are inadequate; small businesses need a comprehensive video surveillance system that features both indoor and outdoor cameras, along with professional monitoring.

– Small businesses require high-quality video surveillance, and the cost of the necessary technology has decreased. Basic home security systems are inadequate; small businesses need a comprehensive video surveillance system that features both indoor and outdoor cameras, along with professional monitoring. Business alarm system – Business alarm systems can be wired or wireless, with wireless systems being the best choice. The wireless systems will work when there is no power, such as a power outage leading to break-ins/looting. Both systems work via sensors placed at key points, such as doors and windows (glass break sensors). The best business security systems include professional monitoring centers that automatically notify you and initiate an emergency response. During work hours, businesses can opt to include panic buttons, which can be activated by contact from an employee.

– Business alarm systems can be wired or wireless, with wireless systems being the best choice. The wireless systems will work when there is no power, such as a power outage leading to break-ins/looting. Both systems work via sensors placed at key points, such as doors and windows (glass break sensors). The best business security systems include professional monitoring centers that automatically notify you and initiate an emergency response. During work hours, businesses can opt to include panic buttons, which can be activated by contact from an employee. Environmental Impact/Emergency System – A business security service for a commercial property might be necessary to safeguard valuable equipment and inventory from disasters like water leaks, fires, floods, or excessively high temperatures that could harm sensitive equipment. This business security service features professional monitoring and alarm systems that activate at various locations.

– A business security service for a commercial property might be necessary to safeguard valuable equipment and inventory from disasters like water leaks, fires, floods, or excessively high temperatures that could harm sensitive equipment. This business security service features professional monitoring and alarm systems that activate at various locations. Access Control – A security solution for access control usually includes keyless entry, using video verification, smart cards, or metric recognition of a fingerprint or face. Small businesses with multiple employees need this type of security system to track who has accessed the property and when. Can a business customize access control security systems to get a track record of employees? Absolutely.

– A security solution for access control usually includes keyless entry, using video verification, smart cards, or metric recognition of a fingerprint or face. Small businesses with multiple employees need this type of security system to track who has accessed the property and when. Can a business customize access control security systems to get a track record of employees? Absolutely. Cybersecurity – This type of security system is one of the top security needs for a successful business. Before choosing a cyber security solution, consider getting a cybersecurity insurance policy. These can often be added to your general Business Owner’s Policy (BOP). You will most likely be required to have a cyber security solution in place to get an insurance policy to protect your business.

Choosing the Right Business Security Service for Your Company

Which types of security systems do you need? Considerations include key features, type of security systems, the company’s experience handling security for your business, and the customer service (such as professional monitoring) the security company will provide.

Some security business services focus on a particular aspect, such as security cameras, while others have a range of services to combine needed aspects.

For instance, ADT provides customizable packages tailored to specific industries, including food and beverage, retail, and manufacturing/warehousing, some of which come with complimentary equipment. Additionally, ADT presents different tiers of services that can be selected, such as monitoring options and the number of cameras.

Key Features of Professional Business Security Services

Do you want to start with barebones security systems, which include an outdoor camera and lights, which are motion sensors? This type of system is similar to a basic home security system, and you can probably handle this as a DIY project, but will that be enough? Would a basic DIY home security system cover all your business needs?

Cybersecurity measures using the latest technology are a must. These companies include a monitoring plan that updates in response to the latest threats and types of access hackers are attempting. One of the benefits of the monitoring plan is that it will also let you know if and when threats were detected and averted.

Basic video surveillance of employee parking and entrance-specific areas helps them gain peace of mind regarding their personal safety and manage the security of their parked vehicles. Those areas should be well-lighted and equipped with motion sensors for use after hours. However, without a professional monitoring system plan, you won’t be notified of issues or break-ins as they happen – instead, you and law enforcement will be reviewing video footage.

Alarm systems can be integrated with a smartphone app as part of the monitoring plan. This system can be configured to alert the police, you, and any key employees in the event of a break-in, such as one detected by glass break sensors. The smartphone app allows for the quick resolution of false alarms. Security cameras can be tailored to meet specific needs, such as monitoring valuable equipment, particularly if it is stored outdoors (for instance, construction and mining equipment). Even without a monitoring plan, a security system can assist businesses in identifying a thief or vandal after an incident has occurred.

Businesses hosting a special event should consider adding security event planning services. Of course, you can hire a security guard or guards, and you may also want to add security cameras/video and monitoring for the event.

Where to Find Reliable Business Security Services for Your Company

Okay, you can open an account and put your money with a business security systems provider. How can you find the best fit for your small business?

Your Employees

Start with your own workforce. Raise awareness through employee training. Did you know that most workplace computer system attacks come from emails with attachments? Make sure that employees who are working from home have secure systems.

Networking

Join your local Chamber of Commerce and initiate contacts with other business owners. Ask them for recommendations, pros and cons.

Law Enforcement

Meet with your local chief or sheriff and find out how most break-ins or other crimes happen at businesses. You can ask law enforcement for additional monitoring (drive-bys) during key times. For example, if you’re a contractor with tools and other equipment at a job site. Also, law enforcement should be asked to rate the available security systems by effectiveness.

Lawyers

Yes, lawyers provide many small business legal services. Those specializing in small business work also know the track records of various companies, including the type of security equipment they provide and its effectiveness. Ask your business attorney for recommendations.

Online Search

You can do an online search and make comparisons. You can calculate the range of costs, which can include activation fees for monitoring. Two businesses in the same industry can have very different needs for security equipment, depending on their location.

Local Directories

You might discover a fellow small business owner who runs a security company nearby. By doing so, you’ll support another local business while gaining insights from someone who understands the specific needs of the community.

DIY

If you are knowledgeable about technology and skilled with tools, you can definitely install a security system on your own. However, keep in mind that if any issues arise, a professional security company will not be available to assist you.

Frequently Asked Questions about Business Security Services

What are business security services?

Business security services can include surveillance, alarm systems, access control and cybersecurity.

Why are small business security systems important?

Small business security systems are important because they protect your investment in your business and provide greater security for employees and customers.

How do I choose the right business security service for my company?

Do diligent research, and network with business professionals you trust.

Where can I find reliable business security services for my company?

You can find business security services from a variety of sources, such as networking with other business owners, getting advice from the legal and law enforcement fields, and searching online and local directories.