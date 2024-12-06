These Business Strategy Games Teach You to Plan Ahead

Planning is an essential element of running a business. But creating new strategies doesn’t come naturally to every entrepreneur. Games can actually help you develop these essential skills. Read on for a guide to the best business simulation games for entrepreneurs.

What is a Business Strategy Game?

A business strategy game is an exercise that requires critical thinking and problem-solving skills, similar to what an entrepreneur may use while running their daily operations. Some business simulation games actually put you in the position of a business owner, but others have varying storylines or themes that let players hone these skills in different environments.

How a Business Strategy Game Will Help You in Your Own Business

Unsure about how gaming can contribute to running a successful business? Here are several advantages of engaging in business strategy games:

Improve creative problem-solving

Learn to manage resources efficiently

Try new things in a risk-free environment

Use games as a team-building exercise

Best Business Strategy Games

Not all business lessons need to be delivered during the workday. Games can effectively help you develop valuable skills and keep your mind engaged even during your leisure time. If you’re interested in refining your business skills in an enjoyable and risk-free manner, consider these business strategy games.

Space Company Simulation Platform

Space Company Simulator is a business simulation game for space enthusiasts. The game starts on Earth. But your goal is to research and create new ways to explore different starts and planets, all while going up against rival companies and trying to earn as much profit as possible. You don’t need to be launching rockets to the moon to benefit from the concepts in this game. Businesses in every industry deal with things like new tech developments, limited resources, and heavy competition. The game is available on Steam.

Two Point Hospital

In Two Point Hospital, you explore every facet of operating a hospital. It ranks among the best resource management games for business owners. Your aim is to cure diseases and treat patients while also handling essential business aspects such as finances and staffing. You have the opportunity to design and build your own facilities and upgrade your equipment over time. While some concepts are tailored specifically to healthcare businesses, others, like team management and marketing, are applicable across various industries. Therefore, companies in almost any sector can leverage this game to reach their objectives. This game is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

RollerCoaster Tycoon

RollerCoaster Tycoon is a renowned classic among theme park tycoon games. Developed by Atari, it allows players to create their own parks and roller coasters from the ground up. In addition to designing rides, you can manage customer service aspects such as staffing and ensuring there are enough kiosks to accommodate guests during their visit. The game also includes entertaining features like shows and branding. The original RTC game is available as a desktop version for both PC and Mac, while RTC Touch offers a slightly simplified experience and can be found in mobile apps for both iOS and Android platforms.

Dawn of Discovery

Anno 1404, which is known as Dawn of Discovery in North America, is a city-building game. The goal is to discover new lands and build everything you need to create a thriving community. This requires managing resources, communicating with other explorers and settlers, and dealing with unexpected challenges. Basically, you’ll need to use all the skills required to manage a small business team, but you get to apply them in a unique historical environment. There are various versions available, including those in different historical settings. Players can access various titles on Steam.

Project Hospital

Project Hospital is a healthcare business simulation game. You manage all aspects of your hospital, from designing the facilities to creating dress codes for your staff. You can also help your doctors serve patients and diagnose cases to provide the best possible care to patients. This game is obviously most relevant to those running businesses in the healthcare field. However, there are several concepts that can be applied to other industries as well, from training staff to resource management. Developed by Oxymoron Games, Project Hospital is available on Steam.

Tropico 6

Tropico 6 is a simulation game that combines construction management with government oversight. Players are tasked with building infrastructure and managing community resources. In addition to the financial aspects of handling money and investing resources, the game incorporates political elements. Players must use their influence and collaborate with others to gain power and develop thriving communities. This dynamic may enhance the enjoyment and excitement for some players while also serving as a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to improve their networking and people management skills. The game is available on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and desktop platforms.

Wall Street Survivor

Wall Street Survivor is a popular website and online course for investors. The site also offers a free investment simulation game. Basically, you get $100,000 in virtual cash to invest in a risk-free environment. Track the stock price of different options, consider factors like market share, and learn about real-world situations that investors deal with before actually investing your own cash. Even seasoned investors may enjoy this game, as it allows you to try different investment options without risking your own hard-earned money. It’s an online game, and users can sign up for free. There are also various challenges you can join to earn real cash. Or create your own challenge for others to play.

Virtonomics

Virtonomics offers some of the best simulation games for those interested in general business administration. There are various options available depending on what skills you want to work on or what industry you’re focused on. For example, Virtonomic Entrepreneur offers a general yet realistic view of business ownership. And Mafia Manager brings some power and politics into play. There’s also a tycoon version where you can start your own empire from scratch, choosing your own industry and market to serve. Many options even let you compete against others in real-time. Games are available for download free on the company’s website.

Youtubers Life

For a very 2022 look at business ownership, Youtubers Life 2 lets you create your own virtual YouTube channel business. You’re responsible for producing content, promoting it online, managing reviews, and upholding your brand over time. You can even post to other social networks and monetize your content to build your own online empire within the game. And some famous YouTube stars make appearances throughout the game. Youtubers Life 2 is currently available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Catan Classic

Catan stands out as one of the top business board games due to its strategic elements focused on resource gathering and settlement protection. The Catan Classic mobile app allows players to enjoy this experience on their devices. The goal is to establish settlements across the map, collect resources for your infrastructure and army, and defend your territory from other players. You can also collaborate with your teammates, allowing everyone to benefit from the strategic gameplay. Additionally, it can serve as an enjoyable team-building or bonding activity. The mobile app is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

Escape Room Simulator

Escape Room Simulator provides a virtual experience of an escape room team-building activity. Players can choose from different levels and rooms, aiming to successfully escape each space by utilizing available resources. Each level features a variety of puzzles and riddles, or players can think outside the box to repurpose existing items. Additionally, you can team up with others to enhance collaboration and cooperation skills. Escape Room Simulator is available for purchase on Steam.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a leading virtual farming game that connects to business in various ways. Even if you don’t intend to pursue a career in agriculture, you’ll need to manage resources, customize your farm, and engage with the community to succeed. Its slow pace and simple graphics make it one of the most relaxing games you can play, making it ideal for those who want to unwind after a demanding week. Stardew Valley is available on Steam, Humble Games, Gog, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

What are the best business simulation games for strategy building?

The ideal business simulation games for developing your strategy can vary based on your industry and the specific skills you want to enhance. Nevertheless, several games provide a comprehensive approach to problem-solving and management. Some of the leading choices include:

Space Company Simulator

Project Hospital

Stardew Valley

How do you start a business simulation game?

If you want to create your own business simulation game, the first step is to identify a market or niche. For instance, some games concentrate on themes like farming, healthcare, or space-related enterprises. Next, develop a storyline and set clear objectives for your game. Collaborate with a gaming or app development company to turn your vision into reality.

