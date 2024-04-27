Strategic Marketing West 2024 will gather marketing chiefs from top brands to discuss leveraging data and AI for personalized experiences. The Los Angeles event (May 8-9) will tackle customer connection in a culture-driven market. Free access to virtual sessions will let global marketing professionals participate in discussions and network with industry influencers.
If you want to know how AI will impact your marketing efforts, make sure you don’t miss Strategic Marketing West 2024.
Reuters Events: Strategic Marketing West 2024
May 08, 2024, Universal City, California
With a 16-year legacy, Reuters Events: Strategic Marketing West 2024 unites 250+ senior marketing leaders to master data-driven creativity: effectively manage data to capture customer insight, evolve culture alongside consumer trends, and harness cutting-edge technology to its fullest potential.
