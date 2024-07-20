Learn the Latest at Advancing Construction Cybersecurity 2024 Conference

The Advancing Construction Cybersecurity 2024 conference, taking place from July 29-31 in Dallas, TX, focuses on improving cybersecurity measures within the construction industry. This event brings together cybersecurity professionals, construction experts, and technology leaders to discuss strategies for protecting sensitive data and infrastructure from cyber threats.

Attendees will gain insights into the latest cybersecurity technologies, best practices for risk management, and regulatory compliance. The conference includes workshops, keynote presentations, and networking opportunities to foster collaboration and innovation in construction cybersecurity.