Search Marketing and Generative AI to Maximize the Impact of Marketing

Maximize the potential of AI and LLMO (Large Language Model Optimizations) to improve your SEO and SEM, optimize your marketing budget, and expand your reach. Kelly Cutler, Northwestern University faculty member and Digital Marketing Strategist and Consultant, will give the presentation on Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. This is part of the American Marketing Association—Chicago workshop series.
Explore paid and organic search marketing, understanding how Generative AI revolutionizes these strategies for improved online visibility and growth. As digital marketing becomes more complex, leverage AI to streamline efforts and gain a competitive edge.
Key Takeaways:
- Learn to integrate generative AI and LLMO into search marketing.
- Master advanced AI-driven search marketing techniques.
- Effectively manage search marketing like a digital strategist.
Register Now
Image: Depositphotos