Experience the Future at TECHSPO Chicago 2024

Explore exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in technology and innovation. From Internet and Mobile to AdTech, MarTech, and SaaS, you’ll see it all at ECHSPO Chicago 2024.

Fuel Your Business Growth

Be inspired, amazed, and educated on how these evolving technologies can boost your business growth. Learn from top developers, brands, marketers, and technology providers.

Network and Collaborate

Interact with tech enthusiasts, build your network, and collaborate with peers. TECHSPO Chicago is the perfect place to connect with industry leaders and innovators.

Event Details

TECHSPO Chicago returns to the iconic Soldier Field Stadium on May 22 – 23, 2024. This two-day technology expo brings together the brightest minds in the tech world, ready to showcase their groundbreaking products and services.

