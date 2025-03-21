CalChamber Launches Small Business Grant Program to Aid California Entrepreneurs

The California Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of the first Small Business Grant Awards, offering $20,000 in total funding to support small businesses across the state. In partnership with the Sacramento Host Committee, the California Retailers Association, the California Restaurant Association, the California New Car Dealers Association, Western Growers, and Visit California, CalChamber will award four $5,000 grants to selected recipients.

Two of the grants will go to small businesses impacted by recent wildfires in Los Angeles—specifically one business affected by the Eaton Fire and another by the Palisades Fire. The remaining two grants will be awarded to small businesses from the Greater California area. In addition to the financial support, each recipient will receive a complimentary one-year Online Membership with CalChamber, valued at $499.

To qualify, applicants must meet several eligibility criteria. They must be independently owned and operated, located in California, and have 100 or fewer employees. Additionally, they must have average annual gross receipts of $15 million or less over the previous three years and demonstrate alignment with CalChamber’s mission to enhance California’s economy and business environment.

Applicants must also show how their business contributes in the areas of leadership, employee relations, community impact, and innovation. This includes efforts in job creation, financial growth, workforce development, sustainability, and the implementation of unique business solutions. Applicants affiliated with CalChamber’s board or employed by the organization are not eligible.

All applicants must be available to attend the California Business Outlook Dinner in Sacramento on June 4, 2025, where the awards will be presented. Applications must be submitted via the official Small Business Grants Submission Form no later than April 11, 2025. The four grant recipients will be announced on May 5, 2025.

Grant funds may be used to support business operations, recovery, growth, or other legitimate business needs, but may not be applied to political or lobbying activities. Recipients are solely responsible for any tax liabilities associated with the grant.

Award recipients will also be expected to comply with all federal, state, and local regulations, and participate in promotional activities related to the program, such as interviews and testimonials. Failure to comply with the program’s terms may result in forfeiture of the grant and potential legal action.

CalChamber and its partner organizations reserve the right to modify or cancel the grant program at any time. All decisions by the selection committee are final and not subject to appeal.

Applicants are advised that information submitted will be used solely for program administration and evaluation. Confidential business information will remain protected unless disclosure is required by law. By applying, applicants consent to the use of their business name and general information for promotional purposes.

Questions about the Small Business Grant Program can be directed to the Grant Awards Administrator at smallbizgrants@calchamber.com.