Calendar Apps to Help Organize Your Busy Days

When it comes to organization and productivity, calendar apps can be incredibly helpful. Not only does it take away the back-and-forth that usually precedes a meeting with clients and prospects, but calendar apps can also do a lot more.

With the right features, a calendar app can help you with managing your day, setting up to-do lists and tasks, and much more. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best calendar apps currently available.

What Makes a Great Calendar App?

Choosing the perfect calendar app isn’t just about tracking appointments; it’s about enhancing productivity. While device compatibility is essential, be it Android or iOS, ease of use is equally critical. An intuitive navigation menu helps in quickly setting and accessing events.

In today’s interconnected world, the ideal calendar app should seamlessly integrate with other business tools, ensuring smooth transitions between tasks. In addition to basic scheduling, top-tier apps provide advanced features for task management, making them indispensable in a professional setting.

Why You Should Get a Calendar App

There are a variety of reasons why a calendar app can be useful:

With so much going on every day, it can often be difficult to keep track of what meetings you’re attending and what you’re doing. A calendar app can easily be called a work schedule app because it helps business owners organize their schedules. Balance professional and personal commitments: If you have trouble keeping track of your business calendar and personal calendar, then a calendar app can be incredibly beneficial. You’ll have everything in one place and can take more control over your schedule.

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Best Calendar Apps

In guiding our readers toward choosing the best calendar apps for their needs, we utilize a set of specific criteria. These criteria help in identifying apps that provide the best functionality, user experience, and efficiency. Each criterion is rated on a scale from 1 to 5, where 1 indicates the least importance and 5 the highest importance:

User Interface and Ease of Use Importance: 5

The app should have an intuitive, clean, and easy-to-navigate interface. User-friendliness is key for efficient time management. Integration Capabilities Importance: 4

The ability of the app to integrate seamlessly with other tools and platforms (like email clients, productivity apps, and social media) is crucial for streamlined workflow. Customization and Flexibility Importance: 4

We evaluate how much the app permits customization options, such as color coding, different viewing modes, and template creation, to meet diverse user preferences and requirements. Reminder and Notification Features Importance: 5

Effective reminder systems and customizable notifications are essential to ensure users can keep track of their schedules and important events. Cross-Platform Accessibility Importance: 4

The app’s availability across multiple platforms and devices (such as smartphones, tablets, and desktops) and its synchronization capabilities across these platforms are important for accessibility. Privacy and Data Security Importance: 5

Given the personal and sometimes sensitive nature of the data entered into calendar apps, robust privacy and security features are critical. Cost and Subscription Models Importance: 3

We consider the cost-effectiveness of the app, including free features versus premium subscription models, ensuring value for money. Additional Productivity Features Importance: 3

Additional features that enhance productivity, such as task management, meeting scheduling, or time tracking, add value to the calendar app.

By applying these criteria, our aim is to guide users towards calendar apps that not only help in efficient time management but also offer a seamless, productive, and secure user experience.

Best Business Calendar Apps

To help you decide what app to use, we have rounded up some of the best calendar apps available. There is a lot to choose from and we’ll look at key features that set the apps apart, device compatibility, cost, and other factors.

Google Calendar App

The Google Calendar app is one of the easiest ones to access if you have an existing Gmail account. You can create calendar entries, manage your diary, and sync across devices. You can use Google Calendar for professional Gmail accounts and personal Gmail accounts.

Google Calendar also syncs with Google Tasks, allowing you to track to-do lists better.

Compatible with: All PCs, Macs, Android devices, and iPhones. You can easily access Google Calendar through your browser at any time.

Google Calendar App Pricing: Free with limited features for a personal Gmail account. For businesses, Google Calendar is free for 14 days. Pricing is between $6-18, depending on the number of users.

Calendar.com

Calendar.com is a one-stop calendar app that helps you with scheduling, productivity, and scheduling. It’s particularly useful if you’re trying to avoid conflicts and being double-booked, as you can pre-select available times.

Calendar.com also uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to continually optimize the experience. It connects with Google Calendar, Outlook Calendar, and Office 365 Calendar.

Compatible with: PCs, Macs, Android, and iOS

Calendar.com Pricing: Free for one calendar and goes up to $6-8 a month for additional users and/or calendars.

Asana

Asana is a great calendar web app if you’re looking to organize tasks, stay on top of your to-do list, and become more productive overall. While it does not offer tools for scheduling meetings, it does offer plenty of integrations to give you customization options.

Asana syncs with Gmail to tasks from emails, and the calendar function allows you to organize your to-do list through drag-and-drop features.

Compatible with: Browser from any device, and also has an app for iOS and Android.

Asana Pricing: Free version can be used for one member. For additional users and features costs between $10-13.

iCloud

the iCloud calendar app is one of the easiest calendar options for Apple device users. It has traditional calendar functionality and works across devices such as the iPad and Apple Watch, Macs, iPhones, etc. You can view your schedule with multiple views, and has an easy user interface to navigate.

Compatible with: All Apple devices and Android users can log into iCloud.com for calendar access.

iCloud Pricing: Free to use for calendars, other features such as storage incur additional charges.

Microsoft Outlook Calendar

For existing Microsoft users, the Outlook calendar tends to be the best option. It’s easy to use, offers great calendar features, and can help with getting organized. It does not offer scheduling features or to-do lists, however.

Compatible with: All Microsoft devices, the Outlook Calendar app is available for iOS and Android.

Microsoft Outlook Calendar Pricing: Basic features are free with Office 365 accounts, and additional discounts are available for students. Business pricing will vary depending on users.

Business Calendar

Business Calendar allows for easy viewing of events, scheduler, and syncs with major calendars, including Google Calendar, Outlook Calendar, and Office 365. It provides alerts for meetings and widgets to remind you of your schedule.

Compatible with: Android

aCalendar Pricing: Free with premium feature purchase options.

aCalendar

A great calendar app for Android, Calendar offers widgets, Google Calendar management, and streamlined schedule viewing. However, it can only be used as a calendar view app as it does not offer scheduling or productivity tools.

Compatible with: Android

aCalendar Pricing: Free with premium feature purchase options.

DigiCal Calendar

DigiCal Calendar is one of the best app options for Android users. It syncs with calendars such as Google Calendar, Outlook Calendar, and Office 365, a color-coding organization. DigiCal Calendar also includes a scheduling tool to streamline collaboration.

Compatible with: Android

DifiCal Calendar Cost: Free with premium feature purchase options.

Apple Calendar

The Apple Calendar is the calendar application available on devices like the iPad, Apple Watch, Macs, and iPhones. Although iCloud calendars can be accessed from various devices, the Apple Calendar is specific to your device, which makes it easier to manage. It is available at no cost for Apple users.

Compatible with: All Apple devices

Lightning Calendar by Thunderbird

The Lightning Calendar is free to use with a Thunderbird email. You can manage multiple calendars, and manage tasks and to-d0 lists in one place. You can also subscribe to different calendars and have everything in one place with your email.

Compatible with: Anywhere Thunderbird email can be accessed

CloudCal

CloudCal syncs with all major calendars and other programs, such as Evernote, for easy productivity. It also offers an innovative timeline view to see your schedule. The free version also has the Magic Circles, where each day of the month is turned into a clock face so you can easily see when you’re free and busy.

Compatible with: Androids and computers

CloudCal Calendar Pricing: Free with premium feature purchase options.

SavvyCal

SavvyCal is one of the best apps if you’re looking for customization options when managing events. It offers easy ways to manage a schedule, the ability to adjust availability, and can sync across multiple calendars. It is best for increased collaboration and makes time management a more simple process.

Compatible with: iOs and Android, Macs, PCs

SavvyCal Pricing: 7-day free trial, pricing varies between $12-20 for additional users and features.

Fantastical

Fantastical is known for its beautiful user interface and powerful features. It is another contender in the rankings for best calendar apps. Fantastical includes multiple views, scheduling tools, task management, and collaboration features for a team.

It is another example of a calendar app where everything is in a single [place.

Compatible with: Android, iOS, Apple, PCs

Fantastical Pricing: Free 14-day trial, pricing varies between $3-5 thereafter.

Timepage

An easy and intuitive calendar app available on iPhone, Timepage also has easy navigation for managing your schedule. Timepage includes many features such as calendar views, weather reports, and maps out busy times for easier scheduling of events.

Compatible with: iOS

Timepage Pricing: Free with premium feature purchase options.

Business Calendar 2

Evolution of Business Calendar for Android Business Calendar 2 provides additional features for effective calendar management. Users can sync multiple views and calendars to view all events in one place. Additionally, it includes a convenient widget that offers quick, at-a-glance information about upcoming meetings.

Compatible with: Android

Business Calendar 2 Pricing: Free with premium feature purchase options.

Any.do

Organize tasks, lists, and calendars in one place to make life easier for a student or business owners. Any.do also has calendars with progress bars to track productivity, and help stay on top of tasks.

Compatible with: Android, iOS, Apple, PCs

Any.do Pricing: Free for basic features, the premium version is between $2-7 a month.

Fantastical 2

Perfect for having everything such as tasks and calendars on your mobile phone, ready to go. Fantastical 2 is one of the best apps available for iPhones to help manage your life, from schedules to tasks.

You can also use natural language to create repeating events and alerts and it includes support for an additional language.

Compatible with: iPhone

Fantastical2 Pricing: Free with premium feature purchase options.

Calendly

Calendly is best if you’re looking for a scheduling tool for events. You can use an easy link to send to meeting attendees to select times and manage all your events in one place. It does not offer task management but can be accessed via the app or the site.

It’s best used as a companion app to sync with other calendars and manage everything from one place.

Compatible with: PCs, Macs, Android, iOS

Calendly Pricing: Free for basic features, $8-12 for additional users.

Summary of Featured Calendar Apps

Having gone through the detailed breakdown of each calendar app, we’ve condensed the key information into a comparison table for your convenience. Below, you’ll find a quick reference guide to the app’s compatibility, pricing, and primary features.

This will allow for an easy side-by-side comparison to aid in your decision-making process.

App Name Compatibility (Platform) Pricing Key Features Google Calendar App All PCs, Macs, Android, iPhone $6-18 Syncs with Google Tasks Calendar.com PCs, Macs, Android, iOS $6-8 AI and Machine Learning Optimization Asana Browser, iOS, Android $10-13 Organizes tasks & syncs with Gmail iCloud Apple devices, Android via iCloud.com Free Native Apple App Microsoft Outlook Calendar Microsoft, iOS, Android Varies Seamless integration with MS services Business Calendar Android Free Event viewing, Scheduler aCalendar Android Free Calendar view app DigiCal Calendar Android Free Syncs with major calendars Apple Calendar Apple devices Free Native Apple App Lightning Calendar by Thunderbird Thunderbird email platforms Free Multi-calendar & task management CloudCal Androids and computers Free Innovative timeline view SavvyCal iOS, Android, Macs, PCs $12-20 Customization & cross-calendar syncing Fantastical Android, iOS, Apple, PCs $3-5 Beautiful UI & powerful features Timepage iOS Free Calendar views & weather reports Business Calendar 2 Android Free Advanced version of Business Calendar Any.do Android, iOS, Apple, PCs $2-7 Progress bars & task management Fantastical 2 iPhone Free Natural language processing & multi-language support Calendly PCs, Macs, Android, iOS $8-12 Primarily for event scheduling

Best Calendar Apps for iOS

Although not all apps are compatible with iOS, we will explore the best calendar apps for iPhone and highlight some of the available options.

The best apps are a blend of calendar and productivity apps. This includes:

Calendly: Free to use for scheduling events directly from mobile

Fantastical 2: Beautiful design and powerful features for productivity and time management

Any.do: Easy organization of schedules, tasks, and other life events

iCloud: Already integrated with iOS, so it is very convenient.

Asana: Great for managing tasks in a calendar view

Google Calendar: Best if using Gmail since it’s a seamless integration

Apple Calendar: If using devices such as an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, this is one of the best free calendars.

What is the best calendar app for iOS?

When considering iOS, which boasts a plethora of efficient apps, Fantastical 2 emerges as a favorite for calendar management. Its striking design aesthetics, combined with its effortless event scheduling capabilities, set it apart.

The app features a clean and intuitive navigation menu that allows users to easily browse their events and reminders. This makes it an ideal companion for personal and professional scheduling on Apple devices.

Free Calendar Apps

There are many free calendar apps available that offer great features, such as:

DigiCal: Easy navigation and interface and quick scheduling tools

Calendly: Best for scheduling meetings and events.

Asana: Great for task management and one of the best productivity apps

TimePage: Simple to use for managing schedules and seeing busy times at a glance.

What is the best free calendar app?

With its comprehensive feature set, ease of use, and zero price tag, Google Calendar reigns supreme as the top free calendar app. Whether you’re coordinating team meetings or planning family dinners, Google Calendar offers robust capabilities for Android and iOS users alike, ensuring seamless scheduling without any financial commitment.

Features to Look Out for in a Calender App for Your Business

For business professionals and students alike, the right calendar app can be a game-changer. Beyond just showing events, it should facilitate seamless team meetings, compile all events in a centralized space, and offer tools to enhance productivity, encompassing task management and other vital commitments.

In the corporate world, where time is money, an app’s efficiency can significantly influence a company’s success.

Excellent Time Management

A top-tier calendar app goes beyond mere scheduling; it’s an ally in effective time management. Whether it’s for coordinating class schedules, quickly accessing appointment details, or organizing business events, the app should make these tasks effortless.

Prominent calendar apps such as Fantastical, SavvyCal, Calendly, and Any.do excel in this area by providing users with a comprehensive solution for effective time management.

User-Friendly Features

The best calendar apps blend functionality with simplicity. They should flaunt a design that’s both appealing and easy to navigate. Diverse calendar view options, coupled with cross-platform operability, can make the user experience smooth and pleasant.

Apps like Business Calendar, Asana, and DigiCal shine in offering these user-centric features.

Automatic Syncing Capabilities

In an era where multitasking is the norm, juggling multiple calendars can be a daunting task. This is where automatic syncing becomes a lifesaver. The leading calendar apps ensure that users don’t miss any details by offering seamless syncing across various calendars.

This feature ensures that all your appointments, tasks, and reminders are synchronized, reducing the risk of overlaps or omissions.

Appointment and Meeting Scheduling

Organizing meetings or setting up appointments can sometimes resemble a tedious puzzle. Calendar apps that simplify this process are a godsend. They should be intuitive, providing features like time zone conversions, buffers between meetings, or even link-sharing for appointment booking.

Leaders in this space, such as SavvyCal, Calendly, and Fantastical, are equipped with powerful scheduling tools that streamline this often-complicated task.

Customization Features

Your calendar app should resonate with your personal style and operational preferences. A robust calendar app offers customization options that cater to individual needs, from tailoring visual themes to setting unique notification sounds or even adjusting the start of the week.

Apps that shine in offering extensive customization capabilities are Fantastical, CloudCal, Fantastical 2, SavvyCal, and Calendly. These platforms ensure your calendar isn’t just functional but also a reflection of you.

Heat Map Capabilities

Visual cues can significantly enhance efficiency. A calendar heat map offers an at-a-glance view of your availability, highlighting busy periods in a more intense color. This visual representation makes it easy to pinpoint free slots and optimize your day.

Timepage stands out with its exceptional heat map feature, turning your schedule into a visually informative landscape.

Collaboration and Sharing with Team Members

In the dynamic world of business, isolated functioning is a thing of the past. Collaborative features in a calendar app can bridge communication gaps, facilitate synchronized functioning, and boost overall productivity.

These features might range from shared calendars and collaborative event creation to task assignments. When it comes to fostering teamwork and collaborative scheduling, apps like Asana, Easy.do, and Calendar.com set the bar high, making team interactions smoother and more efficient.

Management for Multiple Calendars

Juggling multiple calendars, whether for personal, work, or project-specific needs, requires a tool that consolidates these into a unified view.

Having an app that can merge various calendars helps prevent overlaps, ensuring no commitments are missed and offers a panoramic view of your schedules.

While many apps cater to this need, it’s worth noting that the apps we’ve listed provide seamless management of multiple calendars, offering clarity amidst potential chaos.

Natural Language Processing

Incorporating natural language processing (NLP) in calendar apps revolutionizes the user experience. It allows users to quickly add events using everyday language.

For instance, instead of manually setting details, you could simply type “Lunch with Alex at 1 pm tomorrow”, and the app would understand and schedule it. The likes of Fantastical 2 and Calendar.com utilize NLP, making event creation feel intuitive and almost conversational.

Multiple Device Compatibility

In today’s digital age, our lives are scattered across various devices – from smartphones and tablets to laptops and desktops. A top-tier calendar app should be omnipresent, ensuring that whether you’re on your tablet at breakfast or desktop at work, your schedule is consistent and up-to-date.

Any.do stands out in this regard, but other commendable options like SavvyCal, Calendly, Google Calendar, and Outlook Calendar ensure you’re never without your agenda.

Easy Management of Calendar Events

Your calendar app should serve as a command center for your commitments. Whether it’s dragging and dropping events, changing event colors for differentiation, or integrating with other apps for holistic management, ease of handling is crucial.

Timepage, aCalendar, and DigiCal rise to the occasion with their user-centric interfaces and diverse toolsets, making event administration a breeze.

Reminders

In our busy lives, it’s all too easy to overlook a meeting or forget a task. This is where robust reminder functionalities come into play. Whether it’s a gentle nudge about an upcoming conference call or a persistent alert for an urgent task, reminder features are indispensable.

iCloud, Apple Calendar, and Asana excel in this area, ensuring that you’re always on point.

Which calendar app is best for businesses?

The best calendar app for businesses will depend on the other systems being used. For example, Google Calendar is one of the best calendar apps if the business is already using Gmail. Similarly, for companies already using Microsoft or Office 365, Outlook is the best calendar.

For businesses that lack an established system, Calendar.com is an excellent choice among calendar apps.

Is there a better calendar than Google?

Google Calendar is an extremely good calendar app that is available, especially if working together as a team. However, there are other apps, such as SavvyCal, Calendly, and Fantastical, that offer advanced features for scheduling and finding available meeting times that are better than Google.

Is the Apple calendar app good?

Apple Calendar is a very good calendar app for reminders, seeing events, and your schedule at a glance. It is also available across multiple Apple devices, so it is extremely convenient for those already using those devices.

What is the best free calendar app for Apple iPhone?

There are several free calendar apps available for Apple iPhone, each with distinct offerings to make scheduling and life simpler. While most are free, there are upgrade options for additional premium features with most of the apps currently available. The best free calendar app for Apple iPhone is Fantastical 2.