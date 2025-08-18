California CEO Sentenced to 46 Months for $12M EIDL Fraud Scheme

A California CEO’s recent sentencing highlights the consequences of fraud in pandemic relief programs, sending a stark warning to small business owners. Abraham Park, 67, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for defrauding the Small Business Administration (SBA) out of nearly $7 million through fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications. This case serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of integrity and accountability in financial operations, particularly in challenging times.

From March 2020 to October 2022, Park orchestrated a scheme by submitting over 120 fraudulent applications for EIDL loans, racking up a staggering total loss exceeding $12 million. As owner and CEO of a financial services company, Park not only exploited the EIDL program for personal gain but also encouraged clients to create fictitious corporate entities to facilitate his fraudulent activities. In exchange, clients paid him a kickback from the loans that were approved. This illegal scheme involved a mix of disguising identity and deception, making it a complex and high-risk effort.

“Fraud in these programs tears at the fabric of our businesses and our economy,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti. “Those who seek to exploit taxpayer-funded programs will be vigorously prosecuted.”

For small business owners, the ramifications of this case extend beyond Park’s personal punishment. The SBA and law enforcement agencies like the IRS and FBI are actively pursuing fraudulent claims and employing stringent oversight measures. As noted in the press release, the Fraud Section has prosecuted over 200 defendants as part of its ongoing efforts to combat pandemic-related fraud. This scrutiny means that business owners must avoid any actions that could be perceived as fraudulent, consciously interacting with these federal programs in good faith.

The positive takeaway for compliant businesses is that legitimate applicants may continue to access essential funding without fear of unfair competition from those who would engage in fraud. The EIDL program was designed to support small businesses affected by the pandemic, offering much-needed financial assistance during uncertain times. Business owners who understand the guidelines and adhere to them can successfully apply for these funds, benefiting from government support tailored to maintain operational stability.

However, the fraud aspect presents challenges as well. With heightened scrutiny, small business owners should focus on transparency in their financial dealings. Submitting complete and accurate information is critical. Inaccuracies, whether intentional or not, may lead to significant legal repercussions, as evidenced by Park’s case. The potential for investigations increases with the submission of loan applications, and any discrepancies may not only impede access to essential funding but could also invite serious legal troubles.

The push for accountability extends to various financial programs beyond EIDL, as the Fraud Section has seized over $78 million in cash and assets from fraudulent PPP fund recipients. Such rigorous investigation signifies an ongoing commitment to protect government resources and private enterprise integrity.

Transparency and ethics are paramount as the landscape of financial assistance continues to evolve. For small business owners, maintaining robust record-keeping practices and ensuring compliance with application requirements can mitigate risks and enhance credibility when seeking government support.

Park’s sentencing serves as a critical lesson for small business owners navigating financial assistance programs. The potential for substantial penalties underlines the importance of adhering to legal frameworks to leverage the benefits intended for legitimate businesses. Understanding the implications of the fraud and responding proactively can ensure that businesses remain on the right side of the law while securing the necessary resources to succeed.

To learn more about the ongoing efforts to combat fraud, you can view the original press release at the SBA’s website here.