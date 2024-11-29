Best Call Blocker App Options to Prevent Spam Calls to Your Small Business

Safeguarding your small business against unwanted and unsolicited calls can be quite challenging. Nevertheless, using an effective call blocker app allows you to block these calls easily and minimize disruptions. In this article, we have put together a list of 16 top call blocker app options to assist you in stopping spam calls to your small business, enabling you to concentrate on your essential tasks without interruptions.

What is a Call Blocker App?

A call blocker app, or a call blocking application, is a software designed for smartphones that enables the user to block or filter incoming calls from specific numbers, unknown callers, or certain categories of numbers like telemarketers and scam calls. Call blocker apps serve as a protective shield against intrusive and potentially harmful communication, thereby enhancing users’ privacy and security.

Here are some key features and functions commonly found in call blocker apps:

Call Blocking : The fundamental feature of these apps is to block unwanted calls. Users can customize their block list by adding specific numbers, or allow the app to auto-block categories of calls identified as spam or scam.

: The fundamental feature of these apps is to block unwanted calls. Users can customize their block list by adding specific numbers, or allow the app to auto-block categories of calls identified as spam or scam. SMS Blocking : Numerous call blocker apps also offer the ability to block unwanted text messages. This feature is especially beneficial for stopping spammy SMS and potentially harmful links that may be sent through text messages.

: Numerous call blocker apps also offer the ability to block unwanted text messages. This feature is especially beneficial for stopping spammy SMS and potentially harmful links that may be sent through text messages. Caller Identification : Call blocker apps often have a caller ID feature that identifies the caller before you answer. This feature can reveal who is calling from an unknown number or indicate if the incoming call is likely a spam call.

: Call blocker apps often have a caller ID feature that identifies the caller before you answer. This feature can reveal who is calling from an unknown number or indicate if the incoming call is likely a spam call. Real-Time Spam Detection : Advanced call blocker apps can provide real-time alerts about incoming spam calls. They cross-reference incoming call numbers with a comprehensive database of reported spam numbers.

: Advanced call blocker apps can provide real-time alerts about incoming spam calls. They cross-reference incoming call numbers with a comprehensive database of reported spam numbers. Spam Reporting : Users can report spam calls to help update the database and improve the app’s spam detection abilities. This feature contributes to a community-based effort to combat spam calls.

: Users can report spam calls to help update the database and improve the app’s spam detection abilities. This feature contributes to a community-based effort to combat spam calls. Whitelisting and Blacklisting : Users have the ability to create a whitelist for numbers that are always permitted and a blacklist for numbers that are consistently blocked.

: Users have the ability to create a whitelist for numbers that are always permitted and a blacklist for numbers that are consistently blocked. Number Lookup : Some apps provide a reverse number lookup feature, helping users identify the person or organization behind an unfamiliar number.

: Some apps provide a reverse number lookup feature, helping users identify the person or organization behind an unfamiliar number. Call Log Management: Call blocker apps can keep track of blocked calls in a log, allowing users to review who has tried to call them.

Call blocker apps can be beneficial for individuals wanting to avoid disruptions in their personal life or for businesses that aim to increase productivity by minimizing unwanted calls. They offer an additional layer of security, protecting users from possible scams and phishing attempts.

Does a Small Business Need a Call Blocker App to Prevent Unwanted Calls?

Yes, a call blocker app is essential for small businesses to prevent unwanted calls from telemarketers, spammers, and scammers. It can save time and resources, increase productivity, and protect the business from fraudulent activities.

Our Methodology to Pick the Best Call-Blocking Apps

In our effort to recommend the most effective call-blocking apps for small businesses, we’ve considered a range of criteria. These factors are rated on a scale from 10 (most important) to 1 (least important), ensuring that our recommendations cater to the specific needs of businesses in managing their communications efficiently.

Effectiveness of Call Blocking: Importance 10/10 Accuracy in identifying and blocking unwanted calls.

Capability to update and adapt to new spam trends.

User control over blocking settings and parameters. Ease of Use: Importance 9/10 User-friendly interface and straightforward setup.

Clear instructions and support documentation.

Quick access to key features and settings. Customization Options: Importance 8/10 Flexibility in creating whitelists and blacklists.

Options to block specific numbers or categories.

Customizable responses to blocked calls. Integration with Business Systems: Importance 8/10 Compatibility with various phone systems and platforms.

Integration with existing business communication tools.

Synchronization capabilities with business contact lists. Privacy and Security: Importance 7/10 Measures to protect user data and privacy.

Compliance with data protection regulations.

Transparency in data usage and storage policies. Reporting Features: Importance 6/10 Availability of call logs and blocking statistics.

Insights into call patterns and potential spam sources.

Tools for analyzing call blocking effectiveness. Cost and Subscription Models: Importance 6/10 Affordability and value for money.

Availability of free versions or trial periods.

Clarity in pricing and subscription plans. Customer Support: Importance 5/10 Availability and responsiveness of customer service.

Access to technical support and troubleshooting.

Resources like FAQs, forums, or help guides.

By taking into account these features, you can choose a call blocker app that meets your small business needs, balancing productivity with connectivity.

The Best Call-Blocking Apps For Android and iOS Devices

Here are the best call-blocking apps for Android and iOS devices that can help small businesses avoid unwanted and unsolicited calls.

App Name Key Features Supported Platforms Pricing Truecaller Caller ID, real-time spam reporting, auto-blocks spam calls and SMS, spam-free SMS inbox Android, iOS Free, premium subscriptions available Hiya Voice Performance Platform, Branded Call, Secure Call, Hiya Protect, call management, reverse phone number lookup Android, iOS Free, premium subscriptions available Call Control Blocks scammers, robocalls, and telemarketers, APIs for phone carriers Android, iOS, landlines Free Nomorobo Robocall and spam text protection, call screening Mobile, VoIP landlines Starts at $1.99/month RoboKiller Blocks 99% of spam calls and texts, predictive spam call blocking, audio fingerprinting technology, Answer Bots Android, iOS Free 7-day trial, then paid Robo Shield Blocks robocalls, customizable call-blocking, identifies unknown numbers, report calls to the FTC iOS (Android support coming soon) Free Should I Answer? Identifies and blocks unwanted calls and messages, updates spam and scam database Android, iOS Free TrapCall Unmasks No Caller ID and Restricted numbers, blocks spam and harassing callers, call recording Android, iOS Free, premium subscriptions available YouMail Blocks robocalls, protects privacy, keeps voicemail clean, offers virtual phone number Android, iOS Free, premium subscriptions available Calls Blacklist - Call Blocker Blocks calls and SMS from unwanted numbers, built-in SMS messenger, manage blacklist, block spam by text, import/export blacklisted numbers Android Free Avast Call Blocker Advanced security antivirus, Wi-Fi network inspection, password guarding, private browsing, VPN service iOS Free, premium subscriptions available Mr. Number Lookup & Call Block Fast phone number lookup, call blocking, protection from spoofed phone scams, spam detection and reporting Android, iOS Free Malwarebytes - Mobile Security Ad blocking, text filtering, web security features Android, iOS Free 30-day trial, then paid AT&T ActiveArmor Blocks spam calls, secures personal data, alerts about data breaches Android, iOS Free for AT&T wireless customers with compatible plans and devices T-Mobile Scam Shield Protects against scam calls, Scam Block, Caller ID, voicemail-to-text, authenticates incoming calls Android, iOS Free for T-Mobile customers, premium upgrade available Whoscall – Caller ID & Block Call identification, spam blocking, unknown number search, auto-blocking and SMS sorting for premium version Android, iOS Free, premium subscriptions available

Truecaller

Truecaller is a reliable and well-reviewed caller ID and spam-blocking app. It provides efficient call blocking, real-time spam reporting, and automatically blocks spam calls and SMS, ensuring your SMS inbox remains free of spam. Additionally, it aids in crime prevention and supports your loved ones.

Hiya

Hiya provides a Voice Performance Platform, Hiya Connect, that ensures trust, identity, and intelligence in voice calls. Solutions include Branded Call, Secure Call, and Hiya Protect to prevent fraud and spam calls. Hiya App is available for Android and iOS, with call management options and reverse phone number lookup.

Call Control

Call Control effectively blocks scammers, robocalls, and telemarketers with a free mobile app and device for landlines. Phone carriers and business phone systems can integrate with Call Control’s APIs to eliminate spam calls.

Nomorobo

Nomorobo provides simple and customizable protection against robocalls and spam texts for both mobile and VoIP landlines, featuring precise detection and call screening. Pricing begins at $1.99 per month.

RoboKiller

Robokiller successfully blocks 99% of spam calls and texts by utilizing predictive spam call blocking, audio fingerprinting technology, and Answer Bots. This call blocker app has received numerous awards and has helped prevent over $600 million in losses. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Robo Shield

Robo Shield effectively blocks robocalls on iOS devices in the US and Canada, with Android support expected to be available soon. Users have the ability to personalize their call-blocking settings, recognize unknown numbers, and report calls to the FTC.

Should I Answer?

The Should I Answer app identifies and blocks unwanted calls and messages using a spam and scam database. Users can also report spam to update the database with the platform’s easy-to-use interface.

TrapCall

TrapCall is an app that helps users identify and stop unwanted calls by unmasking No Caller ID and Restricted numbers, blocking spam and harassing callers, and recording an incoming call.

YouMail

YouMail, a call-blocking app, has been featured in various media outlets and has over 13 million users. The app blocks robocalls, protects privacy, and keeps voicemail clean. Small businesses can easily add a virtual phone number with any area code.

Calls Blacklist – Call Blocker

Calls Blacklist is a lightweight call and SMS blocker app that allows users to easily block unwanted calls and messages from hidden, anonymous, or unknown numbers. It also provides a built-in SMS messenger and allows users to manage their blacklist, block spam by text, and import and export blacklisted numbers.

Avast Call Blocker



Avast offers free advanced security antivirus for iOS devices, including Wi-Fi network inspection, password guarding, private browsing, and VPN service. Premium features are also available.

Mr. Number Lookup & Call Block

Mr. Number offers a quick phone number lookup service that includes features such as call blocking, safeguarding against spoofed phone scams, spam detection and reporting, and integration for iOS.

Malwarebytes – Mobile Security

Malwarebytes is an award-winning internet security app that protects devices with ad blocking, text filtering, and web security features. It offers a 30-day free trial of Malwarebytes Premium.

AT&T ActiveArmor

AT&T offers a free mobile security app, ActiveArmor, to help users block spam calls, secure personal data, and receive alerts about data breaches. All AT&T wireless customers with compatible plans and devices can use the app.

T-Mobile Scam Shield

T-Mobile’s Scam Shield app protects against scam calls with free features like Scam Block and Caller ID. Upgrading to Scam Shield Premium offers more control, including voicemail-to-text. T-Mobile also offers Number Verified, which authenticates incoming calls.

Whoscall – Caller ID & Block

Whoscall is a caller ID app with 100M+ downloads and 1.6B+ databases. Features include call identification, spam blocking, and unknown number search. The premium version has auto-blocking and SMS sorting.

Our Top Pick: The Best Call Blocker App

Our top pick is Truecaller, which is a spam-blocking app with over 300 million users that identifies and blocks unwanted calls and SMS. It also provides caller ID, reverse number lookup, and messaging features.

How Does SMS Blocking Work in a Blocking App?

SMS blocking works by allowing the user to filter incoming text messages based on specific criteria, such as keywords or phone numbers. The blocking app then either diverts or deletes the message, preventing unwanted or spam messages from reaching the user.

Will Spam Callers be Deterred by a Call Blocking App?

While call-blocking apps can deter some spam callers, they may not stop all of them. Some spammers may continue to call from different phone numbers or use advanced techniques to bypass call-blocking apps.

Why Blocking Unwanted Calls is Good For a Small Business

Blocking unwanted calls benefits a small business by reducing disruptions and enhancing productivity. Additionally, it safeguards the business against scams, phishing attempts, and other fraudulent activities that could result in financial losses.

The Bottom Line

Unwanted calls can be a nuisance for any small business owner, but with the right call blocker app, you can easily stop spam texts and calls from interrupting your workday. By using these 16 best call blocker app options, you can enjoy a peaceful and uninterrupted work environment. Don’t forget to also set up a professional voicemail message to enhance your communication. Also, consider utilizing apps to stay focused and time management apps to optimize your productivity and prevent phishing attempts.

Call Blocker App FAQs

Are There Any Free Call Blocking Apps?

Numerous call blocker apps are available at no cost, offering essential features to block unwanted calls and messages. Additionally, some of these free call blocker apps include extra features that can be accessed through in-app purchases.

What is The Best Block Call App?

There are many call-blocking apps available, but the best one depends on the user’s specific needs. Factors to consider include features, cost, ease of use, and compatibility with the user’s device.

Can You Check if a Blocked Number Has been Called?

Yes, some call-blocking apps keep a log of blocked calls, including the date and time of the call, and the phone number of the caller. Users can check this log to see if a blocked number has been called.

Which Blocker Apps Work on Android?

Many call-blocking apps work on Android devices, including both free and paid options. Some popular Android call-blocking apps include YouMail, Connect Blocker, and Hiya.

Which Blocker Apps Work on Apple?

There are many call-blocking apps available for Apple devices, including some that are free and others that require a purchase. Some popular call-blocking apps for Apple devices include Nomorobo, TrapCall, and TrueCaller.