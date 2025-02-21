Can You Sell Products Made with Canva?

If you’re unfamiliar with What is Canva, it’s an excellent tool for producing professional-quality designs. Many individuals are curious about whether they can sell products made with images created with Canva.

In this blog post, we’ll explore the Canva personal or commercial use policy to help you understand what you can and cannot do with your creations.

Can You Use Canva for Commercial Use?

Canva is an excellent tool for creating stunning designs on your personal computer or mobile device, even if you aren’t a professional graphic designer. According to the license agreement, all free photos, music, and video files available on the Canva platform can be used for both commercial and noncommercial purposes.

Even though Canva provides a royalty-free license, be sure to check the image source if you’re using any photos, music, or videos that contain identifiable people, places, logos, or trademarks. These may have additional restrictions.

Can You Use Canva Design for Client Work?

Yes, you can use Canva for client work. Canva users can use a free account or upgrade to a paid account for more features and options.

For example, with a paid account, you can remove the Canva watermark from your designs. You can also use Canva Pro or Canva for Enterprise if you need more design features and options, such as branded templates, team collaboration, and more.

Can You Use Canva for a Social Media Post?

Yes, you can use Canva to create social media posts for personal or promotional purposes. You can choose from a variety of free images and any stock photo on Canva, or you can upload your own.

Canva provides a diverse selection of templates and tools that assist you in creating visually appealing, professional designs.

Canva Commercial Use Guidelines

Canva is a great resource for anyone looking for high-quality stock media. You can use all of the photos, videos, and music files on Canva for free for commercial purposes.

If an image, music, or video file features an identifiable person, place, logo, or trademark, it is advisable to verify the source of the media or reach out to Canva support if you have any uncertainties. Nonetheless, Canva cannot assure that all free stock media available on its site includes the necessary commercial use releases.

When it comes to what you can’t do with Canva’s stock media photos, music, and videos, there are a few things to keep in mind. First and foremost, you can’t sell unaltered copies as stock media. This means no selling the files as-is on stock photo platforms or as prints, posters, or other physical products.

You also can’t redistribute the files on other stock media platforms. Lastly, you can’t use Canva’s photos, music, or videos in a way that implies endorsement by people or brands featured in the files.

So no using shots of people using your product to suggest they’re fans of it, for example.

Ways You Can Get Creative Using Canva

With Canva you can create professional-looking graphics for yourself or clients using their simple drag-and-drop interface. Here are five examples of products that can be created using Canva.

Business Cards – Every business needs business cards! With Canva, you can create custom cards for yourself or your client’s business. With the easy-to-use Canva design tools, you can create a card that’s perfect for any occasion. Flyers – Designing an attractive flyer can be simple and quick. Using Canva’s free flyer maker, you can produce a beautiful design in just minutes, regardless of your prior design experience. With an extensive selection of templates available, you can craft professional-quality designs effortlessly. Social Media Graphics – When it comes to creating amazing graphics for social media, there’s no tool more versatile or user-friendly than Canva. With a wide range of stock media, templates, and tools available, anyone can create stunning visuals for their social media accounts – no design experience is necessary! Infographics – Canva’s free online infographic maker helps you easily create your own unique and professional infographics in minutes using stock media, even for non-designers. Ebooks – Whether you’re creating a design for online or electronic publications, Canva design makes it simple to achieve the results you want.

Where to Sell Your Canva Designs and Templates

If you’re a designer, Canva is a great way to create professional-looking designs and templates. But what do you do when you’re finished with them? Here are six places to sell your Canva designs and templates.

Etsy

Etsy is a popular marketplace for selling handmade and vintage items. You can also sell digital products, like Canva templates. To sell on Etsy, you’ll need to create an account and set up a shop. Then, you can upload your designs and set your own prices.

Design Bundles

On Design Bundles, you can sell design resources, like fonts, graphics, and Canva template designs. You can create an account for free and upload your designs. Then, you can set your own prices or choose to have your designs included in bundle deals.

Creative Market

Creative Market is an additional platform for selling design resources. To start selling on Creative Market, you must create an account and submit your designs for approval. Once your designs receive approval, you can set your own prices.

Creative Fabrica

Creative Fabrica is another platform where you can sell design resources. To start selling on Creative Fabrica, you must create an account and submit your designs for evaluation. Once your designs receive approval, you can set your own prices.

Design Cuts

Design Cuts lets you sell design resources as well. You can create an account for free and upload your fonts, graphics, and template designs. Then, you can set your own prices or choose to have your designs included in bundle deals.

Can You Use Canva Pro Images for Commercial Use?

Yes, you can use Canva images for personal and commercial use, like marketing and advertising. Canva Pro’s monthly fee covers unlimited licenses for the images.

This indicates that you only need to pay for them a single time, after which you can use them indefinitely. However, please remember that you cannot redistribute the files on other stock media platforms.

You also cannot use Canva’s photos, music, or videos in any manner that suggests endorsement by the individuals or brands depicted in those files.

What is Stock Media on Canva?

Stock media is a library of royalty-free videos, stock images, and audio files that you can use in your designs on Canva.

You can search for specific Canva images or browse by subject matter, and all the files in the library are licensed for commercial use.

This means you can use them in your designs without worrying about copyright infringement.

Are the Images on Canva Copyrighted?

Yes, the images on Canva are copyrighted and licensed to you. This includes photos, templates, videos, and elements.

You can use these images for commercial, promotional, and other business purposes. However, you cannot sell or redistribute unaltered media as your own.