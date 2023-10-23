7 Places to Get Candle Making Supplies for Your Business

Candlemaking is a great hobby that can become a lucrative business. With the holidays coming up, candle making has been on the rise since they make for unique yet inexpensive presents. However, there are some tools that successful candle makers use to create their products. This article will highlight some of the best places to get candle-making supplies for your business.

The Candle Market in 2022

There are many benefits to making candles. It’s an easy and inexpensive business to start since the supplies needed for candles are cost-effective. The candle market has steadily grown as more people buy fragranced and unscented candles to add a lovely ambiance to their homes. Many purchase candles as gifts around the holiday season, which has also led to market growth.

Top Places for Candle Making Supply for Your Business

Depending on preference, you can find candle-making supplies at a store or online. Craft stores are a good place since everything is one place, and you can purchase soap supplies, candle-making supplies, and more.

1. Amazon

Amazon is one of the best options if you’re looking for great prices on supplies with fast shipping options. You’ll be able to find all the candle-making supplies you need to create new products, including molds, fragrance oils, wax, jars, and more for unique candle-making.

2. Etsy

Many sellers on Etsy offer amazing deals on candle-making supplies, including unique molds and scents. Etsy is great if you’re looking to discover new fragrances and containers for your candles; Etsy should be an option for ordering candle-making products.

3. Candlewic

If you’re looking for soap supplies and candle supplies, Candlewic offers it all. You’ll find waxes, molds, wicks, fragrance oils, and other basics needed for candle making. You can make great products like candles and soaps with so many scents and products.

4. Direct Candle Supply

Direct Candle Supply sells essential candle supplies such as candle wicks, fragrance oils, kits, and containers to make pouring your candle easy. You can order directly from them for candle supplies, and the shop has plenty of items for customers.

5. Candles and Supplies

Candles and Supplies is an online store known for its reputation for carrying great candle supplies at reasonable prices. Multiple shipping options are available for items in your carts, and you can make an account to reorder items for consistency.

6. Makesy

Makesy is specifically designed for candle makers, with many options to stock up your cart. Customers can order basic supplies for candles, explore new scent options, and create new products with the supplies offered. In addition, Makesy has fast shipping options, and the company is dedicated to providing customers with great supplies.

7. Bulk Apothecary

Compared to some of the other options on the list, Bulk Apothecary is a little different. You can purchase wholesale candle supplies from the site through the toggle navoptions, and a wide variety is available. With reasonable prices and shipping time, Bulk Apothecary is a company that offers great and useful supplies. You can order fragrances, wax, molds, and more on the website.

Essential Candle Supplies

Getting the right supplies is crucial if you want to work correctly and create the best possible candles for your customers. There are many candle supplies and soap supplies that you can use for your candles, and we’ll go through some of the most important ones below:

Paraffin Wax

Paraffin wax is the most commonly used material for candle-making, often chosen for its easy availability and inexpensive cost. It’s a byproduct of the petroleum refining process, appearing as a white or colorless soft solid. Candles made from paraffin wax have a smooth appearance and are capable of holding scent and color well. However, there has been some debate regarding the health and environmental effects of burning paraffin, with concerns about the potential release of harmful chemicals.

Soy Wax

Soy wax is a renewable, biodegradable alternative to paraffin, made from the oil of soybeans. Candles made from soy wax are known for their longer burning times and their ability to produce less soot than paraffin. They are also considered to be more environmentally friendly, as soybeans are a sustainable resource. Soy candles have a creamier appearance and often have a more subtle scent throw compared to paraffin.

Beeswax

Beeswax is one of the oldest materials used for candle-making, sourced naturally from honeybee hives. Beeswax candles burn longer and cleaner than their paraffin counterparts, producing minimal soot and releasing a naturally sweet, honey-like aroma. They also have the benefit of purifying the air by releasing negative ions when burned. Aesthetically, they can range from a bright yellow to a deep golden hue, based on the purity and the flowers the bees have pollinated.

Palm Wax

Derived from palm trees, palm wax is a natural, renewable source often used for making candles. Its unique crystalline structure gives candles a beautiful, feathery or starburst-like appearance. Palm wax candles burn cleanly, have a firm texture, and can hold fragrance well. However, it’s essential to ensure the palm wax is sustainably sourced, as the palm industry is linked to deforestation and habitat destruction in some areas.

Gel Wax

Unlike the other waxes on this list, gel wax isn’t truly a wax. It’s a combination of mineral oil and polymer resin. The result is a clear, jelly-like substance that’s perfect for creating decorative candles. Gel wax candles can have objects embedded inside, like glitter, sea shells, or small figurines, and they have a longer burning time than paraffin. However, they might not hold fragrance as strongly as some other waxes.

Coconut Wax

Coconut wax is a relatively new entrant in the candle-making world, derived from the process of hydrogenating coconut oil. It offers many benefits such as a clean burn, excellent fragrance retention, and a creamy appearance. It’s often blended with other waxes to improve burn time and stability. Since coconut wax is obtained from a renewable source, it’s seen as a more environmentally friendly option.

Tallow

Historically, before the advent of modern waxes, tallow (rendered animal fat) was commonly used for candles. Tallow candles tend to produce more soot and have a distinctive odor when burned, which can be less appealing to modern users. However, they offer a rustic, traditional feel and are sometimes still made for historical reenactments or specific cultural practices.

Material Source Appearance Burn Quality Scent & Color Retention Environmental Impact Paraffin Wax Petroleum byproduct Smooth, white or colorless Standard burn, can produce more soot Good Concerns over potential release of harmful chemicals Soy Wax Soybeans Creamy Longer burn, less soot Subtle scent throw More environmentally friendly, biodegradable Beeswax Honeybee hives Bright yellow to deep golden Long and clean burn, minimal soot Natural honey-like aroma Natural and renewable, air-purifying properties Palm Wax Palm trees Firm, with a feathery or starburst look Clean burn Good Potential concerns over deforestation (choose sustainable sources) Gel Wax Mineral oil & polymer resin Clear, jelly-like Longer than paraffin Weaker scent retention Not as natural as other waxes Coconut Wax Hydrogenated coconut oil Creamy Clean burn Excellent Environmentally friendly, renewable Tallow Rendered animal fat Varies based on fat source Produces more soot, distinct odor Varies Traditional, less appealing to modern users

Essential Oils

Essential oils are natural oils extracted from plants, capturing the essence of the plant’s scent and flavor. They are commonly used in candle-making to introduce natural fragrances. Popular essential oils for candles include lavender, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, and rosemary. The choice of essential oil can impact not only the aroma but also the ambiance, as some scents can be relaxing while others can be invigorating.

Fragrance Oils

Unlike essential oils, which are natural, fragrance oils are synthetically made to mimic specific scents. This allows for a wider variety of aromas, including those not naturally found in essential oils, such as chocolate or fresh linen. Fragrance oils are versatile and can be blended to create complex scent profiles, making them a popular choice in commercial candle-making.

Dyes and Pigments

Dyes and pigments are used to introduce color to candles. While dyes dissolve in the wax, giving a transparent color, pigments remain solid and provide an opaque color. The choice between them depends on the desired visual effect. It’s essential to use dyes and pigments specifically designed for candle-making to ensure color stability and safety when burning.

Wicks

The wick is a crucial component of any candle. Made typically from braided cotton, the wick’s size and type should be chosen based on the diameter and type of candle being made. There are also wood wicks, which produce a crackling sound when burned, creating a unique ambiance.

Wick Tabs

Wick tabs are small metal pieces attached to the bottom of wicks to prevent the candle from burning down too far and becoming a fire hazard.

Molds

Molds determine the shape of the candle. They can range from simple cylindrical shapes to intricate designs. Materials for molds include silicone, plastic, metal, and even glass. The choice of mold material affects the ease of releasing the finished candle and the level of detail achievable.

Additives

Certain additives can be mixed into the wax to modify the candle’s properties. Stearic acid, for example, is often added to paraffin wax to increase the melting point, making the candle burn longer. Vybar is another additive that enhances the candle’s color brightness and allows for better fragrance retention.

Embeds

These are decorative items that can be added to gel candles or layered between wax in pillar candles. Common embeds include glitter, dried flowers, seashells, or small figurines. They add an aesthetic touch but should be used with caution to ensure the candle burns safely.

Jars

Jars are used for a unique type of candle. The candles can be made using the pouring method, and once the jar is filled up, candle wicks can be secured to finish the process.

Supply Description Key Features Usage Essential Oils Natural oils extracted from plants. Natural scents like lavender, eucalyptus, lemon. To introduce natural fragrances to candles. Fragrance Oils Synthetically made oils to mimic specific scents. Versatile aromas, e.g., chocolate or fresh linen. To add a wide variety of scents, especially non-natural ones. Dyes & Pigments Used to color candles. Dyes dissolve in wax (transparent); pigments are solid (opaque). To give color to candles. Wicks Braided material that burns in a candle. Typically made from cotton; size/type varies. Wood wicks offer a crackling sound. Crucial for burning the candle. Wick Tabs Small metal pieces attached to wick bottoms. Prevents candle from burning down too far. To ensure safe candle burning. Molds Determines the shape of the candle. Range from simple to intricate; made from silicone, plastic, metal, glass. To shape candles during the molding process. Additives Mixed into wax to modify candle properties. Stearic acid increases melting point; Vybar enhances color and fragrance retention. To enhance or modify candle properties. Embeds Decorative items added to certain candles. Include glitter, dried flowers, seashells, figurines. Aesthetic purposes in gel or layered pillar candles. Jars Containers used for making container candles. Candles are poured directly into the jars. To make jar or container candles.

Candle Making Tools for Business

Once you’ve got the essentials down for candle making, you can experiment more. You can add new fragrance oils to the mix or create different and interesting shapes for your candles. It’s all for you to discover! We’ll explore some of the candle-making tools you should carry for your business and what they enable you to do:

Double Boiler

A double boiler consists of two pots: a larger one filled with water and a smaller one that fits inside, where the wax is melted. The indirect heat from the boiling water ensures the wax doesn’t get too hot too quickly, preventing scorching or potential fire hazards. If you don’t have a dedicated double boiler, you can create one using a regular pot and a heat-safe bowl.

Pouring Pot

Once the wax is melted, you’ll need a way to transfer it to your candle mold or container. A pouring pot, typically made of metal, has a spout that makes it easier to pour the melted wax without spilling. Its design often allows it to fit well in a double boiler setup, serving a dual purpose.

Thermometer

A candle-making thermometer is essential for monitoring the wax’s temperature. This ensures you add fragrance or dye at the correct temperature and pour the wax into molds at the ideal consistency. While any thermometer can technically work, those designed for candle-making often have a clip to attach to the side of the pot and are calibrated for typical wax melting temperatures.

Wick Holder or Centering Tool

Ensuring the wick remains centered while the wax cools and hardens is vital for an even burn. Wick holders or centering tools are devices that sit atop your candle container with a slot or hole for the wick, holding it in place and keeping it straight.

Wick Trimmer

A wick trimmer is a specialized tool designed to cut wicks to the desired length, ensuring an even and safe burn. Regular scissors can be used, but a wick trimmer is designed to reach into deep containers and provide a clean, angled cut.

Wick Dipper

A wick dipper is designed to extinguish candles safely. The long, curved design allows you to push the wick into the melted wax and then pull it back out, coating it slightly. This method of extinguishing a candle prevents smoke and keeps the wick primed for the next burn.

Mold Sealer

If you’re using a two-part mold or a mold with a hole at the bottom for the wick, you’ll need a mold sealer. This putty-like substance ensures the liquid wax doesn’t leak out during the pouring process.

Scales

Precise measurements are crucial in candle-making, especially when adding fragrance oils or dyes. A good kitchen scale ensures you add the right amount, leading to consistent results in scent and color.

Heat Gun or Hair Dryer

After the wax has cooled and hardened, there might be imperfections on the surface, like bubbles or uneven tops. A heat gun or hair dryer can be used to gently remelt the top layer, giving the candle a smoother finish. They’re also handy for fixing sinkholes in pillar candles.

Stirring Utensils

Stir sticks or spatulas are essential for mixing in dyes, fragrances, or any additives into the melted wax. It’s advisable to use dedicated utensils for candle-making to avoid cross-contamination with food items.

Tool Description Primary Use Double Boiler Consists of two pots for indirect wax melting. To melt wax without scorching or potential fire hazards. Pouring Pot Metal pot with a spout for transferring melted wax. To pour melted wax into molds or containers without spilling. Thermometer Monitors wax temperature. Often comes with a pot clip. To add fragrance/dye at correct temperatures and ensure ideal pouring consistency. Wick Holder/Centering Tool Device that sits atop containers to hold wicks straight. To keep the wick centered while the wax cools and hardens. Wick Trimmer Specialized tool for cutting wicks to desired length. To ensure an even and safe burn by maintaining wick length. Wick Dipper Long, curved tool for safely extinguishing candles. Prevents smoke during extinguishing and primes wick for next burn. Mold Sealer Putty-like substance used with molds. Seals two-part molds or wick holes to prevent wax leakage. Scales Measures precise quantities of ingredients. Ensures consistent scent, color, and overall candle quality by accurate measurements. Heat Gun/Hair Dryer Used to gently remelt the wax surface. Fixes imperfections like bubbles or uneven tops on hardened wax. Stirring Utensils Sticks or spatulas for mixing ingredients into melted wax. Mixes dyes, fragrances, and additives evenly into wax.

Labels

Labels are crucial for providing information about your candle, including its scent, ingredients, burning instructions, and any safety precautions. Additionally, a well-designed label can enhance the branding of your product and make it more attractive to potential buyers. Adhesive labels can be affixed directly to the candle container, while hang tags can be tied around the neck of jars or the base of pillar candles.

Shrink Wrap or Cellophane

Shrink wrap or cellophane provides a protective layer around your candle, keeping it free from dust and ensuring that any added decorative elements stay in place. When heat is applied, shrink wrap conforms to the shape of the candle container, giving it a professional finish. This also offers an additional layer of safety by sealing the product.

Packaging Boxes or Bags

Protective boxes or bags are essential when selling candles, especially if they’re being shipped. They help prevent breakage and ensure the candle reaches the customer in perfect condition. Using boxes or bags with your brand colors or logo can also enhance the unboxing experience for your customers.

Bubble Wrap or Packing Peanuts

For candles that are being shipped, added protection is crucial to prevent damage. Bubble wrap or packing peanuts can cushion the candle, absorbing any shocks during transit. It’s especially vital for glass or ceramic containers that can break easily.

Packing Tape

Strong packing tape ensures that the shipping box remains securely closed during transit. This prevents any accidental openings and potential damage to the candle inside.

Business Cards or Thank You Notes

Including a business card or a thank-you note in the package adds a personal touch, making the customer feel valued. It’s also a great way to provide contact information, promote other products, or offer discount codes for future purchases.

Warning Labels

Safety is paramount when selling candles. Warning labels provide essential information about how to burn the candle safely, ensuring the customer has the best possible experience with your product. This can include instructions like keeping the wick trimmed, not burning the candle for more than a certain number of hours at a time, and keeping it away from flammable materials.

Barcode and Price Tags

If you’re selling your candles in a physical store or at a market, barcodes facilitate the checkout process. Price tags, on the other hand, clearly indicate the cost of the candle, ensuring transparency with your customers.

Tissue Paper or Decorative Fill

Tissue paper or decorative fill can be used to wrap the candle before placing it in its box or bag. This adds an element of luxury and surprise for the customer and provides an additional layer of protection.

Seal Stickers

Seal stickers are adhesive seals that can be used to close the packaging, whether it’s a box or a bag. They not only ensure the package remains closed but can also serve as a tamper-evident seal. Customizing these stickers with your brand logo or a special design can enhance the overall aesthetic of your product.

Material Description Primary Use Labels Provide information about the candle, enhance branding. Identifying scent, ingredients, and instructions; Brand promotion. Shrink Wrap/Cellophane Protective layer that conforms to the candle's shape. Keeps candle dust-free, seals product, and adds a professional finish. Packaging Boxes/Bags Protective containers, often branded. Prevents breakage, enhances unboxing experience. Bubble Wrap/Packing Peanuts Cushioning materials. Absorbs shocks during shipping, especially for fragile containers. Packing Tape Strong adhesive tape for sealing boxes. Ensures shipping boxes remain securely closed during transit. Business Cards/Thank You Notes Personal touch elements with contact info or promotions. Enhances customer relationship, provides contact info, and promotes other products. Warning Labels Safety instructions for burning the candle. Ensures safe use of the product by customers. Barcode/Price Tags Scannable codes for checkout and clear pricing information. Facilitates the checkout process, provides pricing transparency. Tissue Paper/Decorative Fill Wrapping or filling for added luxury and protection. Enhances unboxing experience and provides added protection. Seal Stickers Adhesive seals for packaging closure, often branded. Keeps packaging closed, serves as tamper evidence, and enhances product aesthetics.

Is Candle Making Profitable?

If you are thinking of opening a candle business, there is a lot of opportunity. Candle supplies like wax and other tools are relatively cheap, so you have low costs. You can make a solid profit on candles you sell in your shop, which can be a very profitable business.

Here are some tips for starting a profitable candle business:

Market Research: Understand the current candle market, trends, and competitors. Identify gaps in the market where your product can stand out.

Quality Product: Invest in high-quality ingredients and tools. Regularly test new scents, waxes, and wick combinations to ensure you’re offering the best product.

Unique Selling Proposition (USP): Determine what sets your candles apart, whether it’s a unique scent blend, eco-friendly materials, or artistic designs.

Pricing Strategy: Calculate all costs (materials, time, overhead) and set a competitive price that ensures profitability. Consider tiered pricing for different sizes or product lines.

Branding and Packaging: Design a memorable logo and cohesive brand aesthetic. Invest in quality packaging that aligns with your brand and enhances the unboxing experience.

Online Presence: Launch a user-friendly website with e-commerce capabilities. Utilize social media platforms to showcase products, share behind-the-scenes content, and engage with potential customers.

Marketing and Promotion: Consider collaborations with influencers or other local businesses. Offer promotions or discounts for first-time buyers or referrals. Attend craft fairs, markets, or pop-up events to introduce products to a wider audience.

Feedback and Improvement: Regularly seek feedback from customers and adjust products based on their needs and preferences. Continually innovate, introducing new scents, designs, or limited editions to keep the product line fresh.

Safety and Compliance: Ensure all candles meet safety standards, and include warning labels. Stay updated on any industry regulations and adjust your products accordingly.

Inventory Management: Keep track of raw materials and finished products to avoid stockouts or overproduction. Regularly evaluate best-sellers and phase out underperforming products.

Diversification: Consider expanding product lines, such as offering candle accessories or complementary products like diffusers or wax melts.

Customer Relationship: Offer excellent customer service, addressing concerns or queries promptly. Build a loyal customer base through loyalty programs or exclusive offers.

Sustainability: If possible, use sustainable or recycled materials, and highlight this in your branding and marketing. Consider a return and refill program to promote sustainability and encourage repeat purchases.



Starting a profitable candle business requires a combination of product excellence, effective marketing, and consistent customer engagement. As with any venture, continuous learning, adapting, and innovation are key to long-term success.

Where Can You Get Wholesale Candle Making Supplies?

You can get wholesale candle-making supplies from many places, and they will offer additional deals such as free shipping for items in your cart, loyalty programs, and other ordering benefits. Some of the best places to purchase wholesale candle-making supplies are websites such as Bulk Apothecary, as they are competitive in price.