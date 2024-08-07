Canva Acquires Generative AI Platform Leonardo to Enhance Visual AI Capabilities

Canva has announced its acquisition of the generative AI platform Leonardo.Ai, marking a significant step towards advancing its mission of empowering everyone to design. This acquisition is part of Canva’s strategy to scale its visual AI technology and continue innovating in the field of design.

Background and Goals

Since its launch in 2013, Canva has been committed to making design accessible to everyone. Today, Canva supports over 190 million users worldwide in bringing their ideas to life. With the acquisition of Leonardo.Ai, Canva aims to bolster its AI capabilities, enhancing its suite of AI products and investing in continued research and innovation to shape the future of visual AI.

Leonardo.Ai Integration

Leonardo.Ai, with its team of 120 researchers, engineers, and designers, will continue to develop its web platform for its millions of users, now accelerated with Canva’s financial resources, expertise, and licensed content from the Canva Creators program. This integration will allow Leonardo to expand its user base and enhance its AI-generated photos, graphics, and videos.

Advancing AI in Visual Communication

Canva has a history of investing in AI to improve design tools, starting with the launch of its Background Remover tool in 2019 and the acquisition of visual AI company Kaleido in 2021. The introduction of the Text to Image tool in 2022 and the comprehensive suite of AI-powered products, Magic Studio, in 2023, has driven significant user engagement, with Magic Studio being used over 7 billion times.

Leonardo.Ai’s advanced technology will be integrated into Canva’s existing products, such as Magic Media, enhancing AI image and video generation. This integration will also support deeper investment in foundational model research and development, crucial for both Canva and Leonardo’s growth.

Benefits for Users

The integration of Leonardo’s technology will offer Canva users enhanced capabilities in generating high-quality images and videos. Leonardo’s models can produce a wide range of styles, from hyper-realistic photos to animated illustrations, providing users with powerful tools for creative and strategic work. These advancements will benefit various professionals, including marketers, designers, creatives, and educators, by enabling them to scale their work efficiently and effectively.

Maintaining Independence and User Privacy

Leonardo will continue to operate independently, focusing on rapid innovation, model research, and product development. While benefiting from Canva’s resources, Leonardo will maintain its own product development trajectory. User content from Canva will not be shared with Leonardo unless users opt-in, ensuring privacy and control over data.