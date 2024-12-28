Canva Announces 2025 Canva Create Event, Set for Los Angeles and Online

Canva has announced the return of its annual event, Canva Create, for 2025, promising its largest and most innovative celebration of creativity yet. The event will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 10, 2025, with a live online broadcast available to a global audience.

Event Highlights and What to Expect

The 2025 Canva Create event builds on the success of previous years by offering an expanded program designed to inspire creativity and innovation.

The event will feature keynotes, product launches, interactive workshops, and panels that bring together leaders in design, technology, education, and entertainment. Global Accessibility: For those unable to attend in person, the keynote will be broadcast live at 10 a.m. PT, with on-demand replays and local-language captions available.

For those unable to attend in person, the keynote will be broadcast live at 10 a.m. PT, with on-demand replays and local-language captions available. Expanded Programming: This year’s schedule includes additional panel sessions, industry insights, and hands-on activities. Attendees will have opportunities to connect with Canva’s global community and experiment with new tools and features.

“Canva Create isn’t your typical conference – it’s a creative festival that puts our community at the center of the experience,” Canva stated in its announcement.

Ticketing Options

Early bird tickets for the event at SoFi Stadium are available now for $125 USD. The in-person experience includes exclusive programming, activations, and networking opportunities in an iconic setting. Virtual Participation: Canva is also offering free virtual registration, allowing attendees worldwide to join the event and access its content online.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Canva Create 2025 aims to provide a platform for attendees to experience Canva’s vision for the future while unveiling significant product launches and advancements. The event promises to highlight how Canva is transforming creativity and productivity for its users.

More details, including the full in-person program and guest speaker lineup, will be announced in the coming months. Attendees can register their interest and stay updated as the event approaches.