Canva Boosts AI and Workplace Tools with the Introduction of Dream Lab and Major Visual Suite Upgrades

Canva, the world’s leading all-in-one visual communication platform, has unveiled a suite of powerful new products and features, marking a significant evolution in workplace design and collaboration. This announcement coincides with Canva’s achievement of 200 million monthly active users and its annualized revenue soaring to $2.5 billion.

These innovations, which include the introduction of Dream Lab, a generative AI tool powered by Leonardo.Ai, and numerous upgrades to Canva’s Visual Suite, are set to revolutionize how individuals and businesses create, collaborate, and communicate visually. With this expansion, Canva continues its mission to empower users across all industries, from small business owners to Fortune 500 companies, with cutting-edge tools for visual content creation.

Dream Lab: AI-Powered Visual Content Creation

One of the most notable additions to Canva’s platform is the launch of Dream Lab, an AI-driven tool that leverages Leonardo.Ai’s advanced Phoenix foundational model. Dream Lab allows users to generate dynamic visuals, including images, illustrations, sketches, and 3D renders, from simple text descriptions. With the ability to generate content in over 15 styles, including 3D renders, and the option to use existing images as style references, Dream Lab empowers users to fine-tune their creations with unprecedented precision.

Dream Lab enhances Canva’s AI image generation capabilities, providing users with a seamless way to create high-quality, customizable visuals. Whether for marketing campaigns, product mockups, or educational materials, Dream Lab offers users the tools to bring even their wildest creative visions to life.

Expanding the Visual Suite for Smarter Collaboration

Canva’s Visual Suite has transformed workplace collaboration since its launch two years ago, with users creating more than 2.5 billion presentations and 500 million documents. Today, Canva is rolling out dozens of new features based on user feedback, designed to make content creation even more seamless and intuitive. Key upgrades include:

Enhanced Magic Write : Canva’s AI-powered text generation tool has been updated with contextual capabilities for more accurate output. Users can now refine generated text with one-click commands, making content creation faster and more efficient.

: Canva’s AI-powered text generation tool has been updated with contextual capabilities for more accurate output. Users can now refine generated text with one-click commands, making content creation faster and more efficient. Smarter Whiteboards : With AI-powered sorting and summarizing features, Whiteboards allow teams to organize content with ease. Users can also take advantage of new interactive features like “Reaction Stickies,” enabling real-time feedback and voting on ideas during brainstorming sessions.

: With AI-powered sorting and summarizing features, Whiteboards allow teams to organize content with ease. Users can also take advantage of new interactive features like “Reaction Stickies,” enabling real-time feedback and voting on ideas during brainstorming sessions. Interactive Elements : New features, such as polls, quizzes, and interactive charts, can now be added to presentations and documents, offering businesses and educators a more engaging way to present content and gather feedback.

: New features, such as polls, quizzes, and interactive charts, can now be added to presentations and documents, offering businesses and educators a more engaging way to present content and gather feedback. Advanced Video Tools: Canva continues to enhance its video capabilities, introducing new animation effects and automatically generated captions that can be customized to match a brand’s style. These tools save users hours of manual work and streamline the video creation process.

Work Kits: Tailored Solutions for Business, Education, and Beyond

Recognizing the diverse needs of its user base, Canva has expanded its Work Kits to provide tailored resources for specific industries and professions. The new Work Kits offer a collection of templates, playbooks, and organizational tools for small businesses, teachers, and students. These kits are designed to help users streamline tasks such as business project management, lesson planning, and study organization.

The initial Work Kits, introduced earlier this year, have already been used over one million times globally. Now, with new offerings for business owners, educators, and students, Canva is providing even more tools to help users achieve their goals efficiently and creatively.

Growing Partnerships and Content Expansion

Canva has also expanded its 100-million-strong content library through new global partnerships with leading content providers such as Artlist and pocstock. Through its partnership with Artlist, Canva now offers premium video assets, including cinematic visuals and music, while its collaboration with pocstock brings 150,000 new stock photos to the platform, enhancing representation and diversity in visual content creation.

These partnerships further solidify Canva’s position as a go-to platform for users seeking premium content and world-class creative resources.