Canva Introduces Major “Glow Up” with Enhanced Editor and Homepage to Streamline Design and Collaboration

Canva has officially unveiled its “Glow Up,” a major update to its homepage and editor designed to enhance the user experience and make it easier for teams to create, organize, and collaborate on designs. This launch celebrates over 20 billion designs created by more than 190 million users across the globe.

Marking its second decade, Canva is doubling down on its mission to empower organizations and teams of all sizes to collaborate seamlessly. The Canva Glow Up includes a reimagined editing experience and refreshed homepage that simplify design workflows and inspire creativity.

Key Features of the Canva Glow Up

1. A Fresh New Look and Feel

The editor now has a light-themed, redesigned interface with a floating object panel that presents the most relevant tabs based on the user’s design. AI-powered tools such as Magic Write and Magic Switch are now more integrated into the editing experience, allowing users to access these features easily as they work.

2. Streamlined Design Flow

The new editing flow enhances ease of use, making it simple for users to access Canva’s most-used features. The homepage has also been revamped, enabling users to jump quickly into their favorite designs. The editor now suggests relevant features through an intuitive toolbar, while additional tools are available in the ‘more’ section, including new features like Mockups.

3. Customizable Workspace

Users can now ‘star’ their most important designs, folders, or brand templates, making it easy to return to essential projects. Team administrators can also tag important content in the ‘starred for team’ section, allowing for quick access to team resources and ensuring that everyone stays on-brand.

4. Enhanced Collaboration Features

The updated editor promotes better team collaboration with the introduction of a Suggesting Mode in Canva Docs, which allows team members to suggest edits without altering the original content. The revamped commenting system makes it easier to expand, hide, and filter comments, streamlining the collaboration process.

Canva’s Glow Up is now available to all users. For more information about the new features, visit Canva’s website.