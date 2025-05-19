Canva Debuts Canva AI and New Creative Tools in Biggest AI Launch Yet

Canva has unveiled a major expansion of its AI capabilities with the launch of Canva AI, a new suite of generative design tools introduced at Canva Create 2025. The company describes the release as its most significant AI rollout to date, bringing together new products, enhanced features, and deeper integrations to help users design, code, and create more efficiently.

The new tools are part of Canva’s broader goal to “make powerful, intuitive AI tools available to everyone, so you can design, code, and create at the speed of your imagination.”

Canva AI: An All-in-One Creative Partner

At the center of the announcement is Canva AI, a conversational interface that combines image, text, and design generation into one streamlined experience. Users can interact with Canva AI via text or voice to brainstorm ideas, generate design drafts, write content, or build visual assets. According to Canva, it integrates its own AI models alongside tools from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Leonardo.Ai’s Phoenix image generation model.

With this integration, Canva AI allows users to produce designs, documents, and visual content through a single prompt. The platform adapts to user feedback and enables real-time iterations. Users can also add their own Brand Kit within Visual Suite 2.0.

Canva Code: Interactive Design Without Coding

Another major launch is Canva Code, a new tool that allows users to create interactive experiences without writing any code. From pricing calculators to quizzes and mini-games, Canva Code generates functional, dynamic elements based on user prompts.

Built using Anthropic’s 3.7 Sonnet model, Canva Code is designed to let users build once and deploy across presentations, websites, and documents within the Canva platform.

AI-Powered Canva Sheets

Canva Sheets is a new AI-enhanced data visualization and automation tool designed to simplify spreadsheet tasks. Users can convert spreadsheet data into bulk content using Magic Studio, and generate branded visuals at scale. Magic Write, Translate, Resize, and Background Remover can all be applied across entire datasets.

Other AI-driven features in Canva Sheets include:

Magic Insights : Extracts trends and summaries from raw data.

: Extracts trends and summaries from raw data. Magic Formulas : Suggests and applies formulas using AI.

: Suggests and applies formulas using AI. Magic Charts: Recommends and generates visual data presentations.

Upgraded Photo Editor with AI Tools

Canva’s Photo Editor also received major AI upgrades. The new editor allows users to perform advanced photo manipulation through simple point-and-click commands. Users can:

Generate new backgrounds with text prompts.

Use object recognition to edit, recolor, or remove elements.

Adjust lighting and mood automatically.

Images can be accessed directly from a user’s camera roll and shared through social channels from within the platform.

Scaling Creativity with Magic Studio

Magic Studio at scale enables users to generate entire content campaigns directly from spreadsheets. For example, users can populate a social media calendar or product catalog in bulk, bypassing repetitive design tasks.