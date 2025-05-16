Canva Launches Canva Sheets, Merging Data, Design, and AI for a New Era of Spreadsheets

Canva unveiled Canva Sheets on May 14 at its Canva Create: Uncharted event, introducing a new generation of AI-powered data tools designed to make working with data simple, fast, and visual. The release marks Canva’s expansion into the world of spreadsheets, bringing together analytics, design, and automation within a unified platform.

According to the announcement, Canva Sheets reimagines the traditional spreadsheet by combining structured data capabilities with Canva’s design-first approach. Users can now transform raw numbers into engaging visuals, reports, and marketing content without leaving the Canva ecosystem.

A Visual-First Spreadsheet Experience

Canva’s goal is to move beyond traditional rows and columns by making data communication clearer, more compelling, and more accessible. “Spreadsheets have been designed for analysis, not for storytelling,” the company stated. Canva Sheets aims to change that with tools that prioritize visual communication, allowing users to create interactive, presentation-ready content from raw data.

The platform includes integrated features like Magic Formulas, Magic Insights, and Magic Charts. These AI-powered tools enable users to analyze data, uncover key trends, and instantly convert results into charts or visual narratives. Magic Charts suggests optimal chart formats based on the dataset and includes interactive filters and animations such as Match & Move to enhance storytelling.

AI Tools Streamline Workflows

With the integration of Magic Studio, users can scale content creation directly from spreadsheets. The announcement highlights how teams can generate personalized, on-brand materials—such as social media posts, emails, and campaign assets—based on spreadsheet data, all within a few clicks.

“Powered by Canva AI, what once took hours now takes seconds,” the company stated. Features include bulk editing, cross-platform resizing, multilingual translation into 100+ languages, and campaign adaptation for multiple markets.

Enhanced Data Synchronization

To help teams stay aligned, Canva Sheets includes Data Connectors that integrate with third-party tools like Google Analytics and HubSpot. This allows users to connect live data sources to their Sheets and automatically update charts and visuals in real time. Canva noted, “When the data changes, so do your designs – no need for manual rebuilds or pasted screenshots.”

This feature is particularly aimed at recurring tasks such as stakeholder updates, campaign dashboards, and monthly reporting, simplifying what has traditionally been a labor-intensive process.