Canva Unveils Visual Suite 2.0 with Major AI-Powered Productivity Tools

Canva has officially launched Visual Suite 2.0, its most comprehensive product update to date, during the Canva Create 2025 event. The update introduces a suite of AI-powered tools and new features aimed at seamlessly merging creativity with productivity.

According to the announcement, Visual Suite 2.0 is designed to eliminate the disconnect between productivity tools and creative platforms by allowing users to work across presentations, videos, whiteboards, websites, and spreadsheets within a single format. “Whether you’re brainstorming on a whiteboard, mapping out your strategy in a doc, or building a campaign across slides, spreadsheets, and socials, everything lives in one place,” the company stated.

Canva Sheets and AI-Driven Insights

One of the flagship features in this launch is Canva Sheets, which reimagines the traditional spreadsheet as a visual and creative workspace. With AI features like Magic Insights and Magic Formulas, users can input text prompts and let the platform automate data tasks. Canva notes that Sheets connects directly with the rest of the Visual Suite, allowing for integrated and visually dynamic data presentations.

“With drag-and-drop visual layouts, your spreadsheets aren’t just functional, they’re beautiful,” Canva said in its release.

Enhanced Automation with Magic Studio

Canva reports that its Magic Studio tools have been used over 16 billion times. With Visual Suite 2.0, those tools are now integrated into Sheets to streamline content creation. Features include the ability to automatically fill empty cells with Magic Write, bulk translate content for global localization, and generate multiple versions of a design using Bulk Create.

Magic Resize, another included feature, enables users to convert entire sets of designs into different formats and dimensions while preserving layout integrity.

Magic Charts for Data Visualization

Visual Suite 2.0 introduces Magic Charts, a feature that transforms raw data into interactive, real-time visualizations. Users can connect data from platforms such as Google Analytics and HubSpot and receive intelligent chart recommendations to present information effectively.

AI-Enhanced Design and Interactivity

Canva AI is positioned as a “creative companion” for users. From generating presentations and graphics to offering suggestions based on text, voice, or media prompts, the tool is integrated across the suite. Users can also fine-tune designs using the Brand Kit or turn them into shareable templates.

Additionally, the new Canva Code feature allows users to build interactive experiences like calculators, educational games, or custom tools with natural language descriptions—no coding experience required.

New Photo Editing Tools

Visual Suite 2.0 also introduces an upgraded Photo Editor, allowing users to modify images within the design interface. The new Background Generator can replace image backdrops to match the subject with lighting and mood. Users can also manipulate image elements by pointing and clicking to reposition, resize, or recolor them.

Availability and Community Involvement

Canva emphasized that many of the new tools and features were developed based on feedback from its community of 230 million users. “Each year we receive more than one million ideas, feature requests, and dreams from our community,” the company stated.

Users can begin exploring Visual Suite 2.0 today by visiting the Canva homepage. The company notes that this release marks just the beginning, encouraging continued feedback to drive future innovation.